WINGS Foundation Welcomes LDJ Capital’s David Drake to Advisory Board

ZUG, Switzerland, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The WINGS Foundation (wingsfoundation.ch) today announced the addition of LDJ Capital Founder and Chairman David Drake to its advisory board. Through this advisory agreement, top blockchain projects that have leveraged WINGS will have the opportunity to gain access to David Drake’s extensive network of family offices and investors.

Along with LDJ Capital, Mr. Drake serves as chairman of LDJ Real Estate Group, Drake Hospitality Group, The Soho Loft Media Group, and Victoria Partners, a network of 300 family offices based in London. LDJ Capital currently maintains over 50 global directors and partners, maintaining relations with institutions and family offices with $1.5 trillion in assets. Drake is also an advisor to several blockchain companies including BLOCKv, Coinme, Cappasity, DOVU, and ICOBox.

Companies utilizing WINGS are curated and valued via a decentralized mechanism where community members evaluate each project’s potential. The WINGS community is incentivized to surface the best projects, bringing their attention to potential ICO contributors and post-ICO investors.

“I am honored to be a part of the WINGS Foundation, and look forward to building a closer relationship between family offices and digital assets,” said David Drake. “In today’s growing industry, we look for solid opportunities in business and have a deep commitment to innovation. WINGS has a proven track record of strategically partnering with successful ICOs. It is important to my family and other family offices that we have a stepping stone into the cryptocurrency industry for the most powerful families in the world.  WINGS is that step for family offices.”

“David Drake is a prominent member of the crypto community and can provide valuable insight into ICOs from a sought-after family office perspective,” said WINGS Co-founder Dominik Zynis. “Our engagement can be a powerful tool for the Ethereum community and further its future.”

Recent success stories on WINGS  include WePower, a blockchain based green energy trading platform, Domraider, who recently announced their real-time auction MVP on Ethereum dubbed Auctionity, and Sirin Labs, makers of the Finney blockchain smartphone which raised in excess of $150 million. AuroraDAO, a hybrid decentralized exchange and cryptobanking platform, recently engaged with the WINGS Foundation to ensure that ICOs successfully participating in the WINGS crowd evaluation process will be listed on idex.market immediately after launch.

ABOUT WINGS FOUNDATION
WINGS Foundation is based in Switzerland and comprised of a decentralized team of professionals aiming to bring blockchain-enabled projects to the mainstream via crowd-sourced valuation  and curation. WINGS uses smart contract technology to enable a new type of emergent incentivized swarm intelligence for value discovery on the Ethereum network. WINGS provides best-in-class, audited libraries of smart contracts for blockchain-based crowdfunding and for post-funding decentralized governance. To learn more, please visit wingsfoundation.ch

MEDIA CONTACT: Transform Group, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2a06be5-fab2-4a9b-aa04-476fc4a7ecec

