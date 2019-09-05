Wingstop Announces Departure of Chief Growth & Experience Officer

Breaking News
DALLAS, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is announcing the departure of Maurice Cooper, its Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Experience Officer, effective September 4, 2019. Christina Clarke, VP of Marketing, has been appointed as the Interim Chief Marketing Officer. The Company is not going to fill the role of Chief Growth & Experience Officer. 

“On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Maurice for his hard work and dedication toward furthering our marketing efforts,” said Chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison. “As we continue to pursue our goal of becoming a top 10 global restaurant brand, increasing brand awareness remains a key pillar of our growth strategy. We are fortunate to have Christina’s deep knowledge and expertise of consumer marketing to lead these efforts moving forward.”

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) operates and franchises more than 1,300 locations around the world. The Wing Experts’ menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Spicy Korean Q®, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero. Wingstop’s wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed, and served with our fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made Ranch and Bleu Cheese dips. The Company has grown its domestic same store sales for 15 consecutive years, has been ranked on the “Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains” by Nation’s Restaurant News (2018), named one of the “Top 500 Restaurant Chains” by Restaurant Business (2018), and was recognized as a top 50 limited-service restaurant brand in the U.S. in QSR Magazine’s “QSR 50” report. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop. Follow us on facebook.com/Wingstop and Twitter @Wingstop.

Media Contact
Megan Sprague
972-331-9155
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Ted McHugh and Lauren Tarola
917-530-7792
[email protected]

