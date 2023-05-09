Partnership aims to accelerate carbon capture through ambitious direct impact programs

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, and The Nature Conservancy, today announced a new strategic partnership to promote conservation and protect the outdoors. The partnership centers on a land and water impact goal; reforestation as a natural climate solution in Minnesota and the Ocean and Coasts Network’s blue carbon work in Florida.

The reforestation initiative aims to plant trees on previously forested acres throughout Winnebago Industries’ headquarters state of Minnesota. Reforestation is a cost-effective, natural climate solution that provides multiple benefits such as clean water and air, habitat for wildlife, and improved public health as well as the ability to function as a significant carbon store.

“As an outdoors company, we are committed to doing our part to protect the environment,” said Jil Littlejohn Bostick, who leads corporate responsibility and inclusion for Winnebago Industries. “We create stronger, more impactful solutions when we partner with leading organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, whose expertise and advocacy is critical to safeguarding places for all to enjoy.”

The Blue Carbon Initiative, part of The Nature Conservancy’s Ocean and Coast Network, advances wetlands restoration to increase carbon sequestration. This practice maximizes the carbon storage potential of natural ecosystems and has the dual benefit of prevention and protection for coastline in the Southeastern United States. The work will be focused in Florida where the Winnebago Industries owned boatbuilder, Chris-Craft, has its manufacturing operations.

“We are grateful for Winnebago Industries partnership in advancing The Nature Conservancy’s reforestation efforts in Minnesota and our Ocean and Coasts Network’s blue carbon work in my home state of Florida and beyond,” said Greg Knecht, executive director of The Nature Conservancy in Florida. “Programs like these are helping The Nature Conservancy ensure we have healthy oceans, freshwater and lands, and tackle carbon emissions.”

Environmental sustainability and climate resilience are critical to the long-term sustainability of Winnebago Industries’ business. The company has committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as part of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C and continues to make progress to advance its zero-waste, water reduction and product stewardship targets as part of its plan for a low-carbon future and an expanding circular economy.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 76 countries and territories—37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners—we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more about The Nature Conservancy work, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About Winnebago Industries and Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we live, work and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community/

