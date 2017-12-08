Winnebago Industries Announces Repricing of Its Term Loan B Debt

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) (“Winnebago”), a leading United States (U.S.) recreation vehicle manufacturer, announced today a successful repricing of a $260 million Term Loan B facility. Winnebago successfully priced the facility at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.5% to replace the previous facility that carried an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.5%.

In conjunction with the repricing of the Term Loan B facility, Winnebago also amended its existing $125 million ABL facility. Interest rates on the amended ABL will now be from LIBOR plus 125bps to 175bps in place of the previous range of LIBOR plus 150bps to 200bps. The interest rate primarily depends upon the amount borrowed on the ABL.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products. Winnebago has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon and Minnesota. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO. Options for the Company’s common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. For access to Winnebago’s investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

