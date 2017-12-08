Breaking News
Home / Top News / Winnebago Industries Announces Repricing of Its Term Loan B Debt

Winnebago Industries Announces Repricing of Its Term Loan B Debt

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) (“Winnebago”), a leading United States (U.S.) recreation vehicle manufacturer, announced today a successful repricing of a $260 million Term Loan B facility. Winnebago successfully priced the facility at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.5% to replace the previous facility that carried an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.5%.

In conjunction with the repricing of the Term Loan B facility, Winnebago also amended its existing $125 million ABL facility. Interest rates on the amended ABL will now be from LIBOR plus 125bps to 175bps in place of the previous range of LIBOR plus 150bps to 200bps. The interest rate primarily depends upon the amount borrowed on the ABL.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products. Winnebago has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon and Minnesota. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO. Options for the Company’s common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. For access to Winnebago’s investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events. Winnebago cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect Winnebago’s current expectations, and Winnebago does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other Winnebago statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Winnebago’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Statements related to, among other things, the New Term Loan Facility, expected interest expense savings, and expenses related to the write-off of certain debt issuance costs constitute forward-looking statements. For a description of additional factors that may cause Winnebago’s actual results, performance, or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section of Winnebago’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Steve Stuber – Investor Relations – 952-828-8461 – [email protected]
Media Contact: Sam Jefson – Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 – [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.