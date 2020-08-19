Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves 9% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on August 19, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on September 30, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2020. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 9% or $0.01 per share increase from the previous quarter.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 25 quarters.

Winnebago Industries Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes stated, “We are pleased to enhance the dividend for our shareholders, and this move reflects our strong financial position and our confidence in the trajectory of our company’s performance, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our products enable people to enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle in a safe manner with family and friends, and we believe this trend will continue and the pursuit of the outdoors will continue to resonate with consumers.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

Contact: Steve Stuber – Investor Relations – 952-828-8461 – [email protected]

Media Contact: Sam Jefson – Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 – [email protected]