Winnebago Industries Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, outlines the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance progress and COVID-19 response in its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. Throughout the Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Chris-Craft and Newmar brand families, 2020 was about caring for people—employees, communities and customers.

“The onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic and a social justice action imperative urgently prioritized our people-centered goals, with a particular focus on employee health and safety and diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. “We recognize that to navigate the uncharted, we are better together.”

Caring for our colleagues, communities and customers, we are committed to a journey of continuous listening, learning and improvement. Report highlights include:

Winnebago Industries Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) priority topics are ethics and integrity, human capital, safety, community, waste, energy and emissions, and product sustainability.

During fiscal year 2020, Employees and the company cared for colleagues, communities and customers by directing resources to sew and donate masks and PPE and contributing early to COVID-19 community response funds in Florida, Indiana, Iowa and Minnesota. The Winnebago Industries Foundation, company leaders and employees contributed to establish the WGO Together Fund, providing immediate relief to more than 850 employees experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Winnebago Industries maintained a steady, year-over-year safety record, despite an unprecedented pandemic-induced suspension and resumption of operations and integrating Newmar into enterprise operations. Since 2016, the company has reduced Total Recordable Incidence Rate by 70 percent.

Winnebago Industries accelerated its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by listening deeply to employees and communities. The company has committed to an ongoing journey to build an inclusive workplace where all employees feel a sense of belonging and to advance outdoor equity. Michael Happe joined a coalition of 1,300+ like-minded CEOs, representing 13+ million employees, in signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion commitment.

On the water or on land, Chris-Craft, Grand Design RV, Newmar and Winnebago products provided respite for customers seeking safe and distant ways to reconnect with the outdoors and each other. Winnebago’s On the Road Again campaign supported the National Park Foundation, while helping Americans imagine their next great adventure. Chris-Craft, Grand Design RV and Newmar owners shared their stories with No Barriers outdoor enthusiasts of all abilities and walks of life at the 2020 virtual summit, and Winnebago Industries employees partnered with the Minnesota Vikings Table food truck, a Winnebago Specialty Vehicle, to alleviate summer hunger and provide jobs to restaurant workers impacted by the pandemic.

Winnebago Industries efforts to minimize waste and explore alternative energy sources continue, with instrumental baseline data collection and promising product and operations innovation.

“As Winnebago Industries evolves and transforms, our ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and our drive to continuously improve remain constant,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries SVP, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Corporate Responsibility. “Living our values is the way we do business. We know to go far, we need to go together.”

Learn more and read the Winnebago Industries 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report at winnebagoind.com/responsibility.

