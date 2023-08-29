MIDDLEBURY, Ind., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winnebago®, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., announced today its first conventional-class travel trailer, the Access . Like other Winnebago brand travel trailers, the Access features thoughtfully designed floor plans, clean and contemporary European styling, and ample storage, reflective of Winnebago’s legendary commitment to quality and innovation. It is distinct among competitors for a collection of premium features that no other trailer offers—such as a fully enclosed and heated underbelly and a 2-inch accessory receiver hitch for greater hauling versatility.

The Access, which sleeps up to eight people, is durable, easy to tow, and bolstered by Winnebago’s superior dealer service and support network. These features, combined with a starting MSRP of $29,600, make the towable best-in-class for quality and value. Winnebago will debut the new towable at America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, Pa. next month. Winnebago estimates the conventional towable segment represents approximately 40 percent of all towable RV sales, driven by value-conscious first- and long-time RVers.

“Many people may not realize that Winnebago Industries started as a towable company in 1958,” said Joel Eberlein, vice president of the Winnebago brand’s towables division. “We are thrilled to expand our legendary portfolio of Winnebago brand travel trailers into the conventional-class segment, which will give more people the opportunity to experience the joy of outdoor travel. Understanding the importance of this endeavor, we built the Access using insights gained from conversations with dealers and consumers—to ensure it met their varied needs and wishes. Equipped with these insights and leading-edge production capabilities, we know we built a best-in-class towable. In fact, Access owners are sure to enjoy outdoor adventures with a level of comfort and convenience they won’t find anywhere else.”

Access Premium Features

The Access features a collection of eight premium amenities as standard, which no other conventional-class trailer offers. These include:

A fully enclosed and heated underbelly protects plumbing and wiring from road debris, pests and inclement weather, enabling travel during colder times of the year.

protects plumbing and wiring from road debris, pests and inclement weather, enabling travel during colder times of the year. Electric tongue jacks make it easy to move the trailer up or down when connecting or disconnecting from the tow vehicle.

make it easy to move the trailer up or down when connecting or disconnecting from the tow vehicle. Powered stabilization jacks help keep the trailer stable after leveling it. With four individual buttons to control the jacks, there’s no need for power tools or a manual crank.

help keep the trailer stable after leveling it. With four individual buttons to control the jacks, there’s no need for power tools or a manual crank. 12V water tank pad heaters provide gentle heat to the holding tanks to prevent freezing, helping to extend the camping season.

provide gentle heat to the holding tanks to prevent freezing, helping to extend the camping season. A factory-supplied 200W solar panel helps recharge house batteries and reduces reliance on shore power.

helps recharge house batteries and reduces reliance on shore power. A 2-inch accessory receiver hitch with a 350lb-capacity makes it easy to attach a bike rack, cargo carrier or other storage and gear-hauling accessories.

makes it easy to attach a bike rack, cargo carrier or other storage and gear-hauling accessories. A first-of-its-kind aerodynamic front profile that decreases wind resistance and drag for enhanced fuel efficiency.

that decreases wind resistance and drag for enhanced fuel efficiency. WiFi is fully prepped so owners can easily and cost-effectively add WiFi and stay connected wherever they go.

The Access also provides numerous other features emblematic of Winnebago’s legendary commitment to quality, safety and innovation. These include:

14” x 22” skylights that provide additional natural light and energy savings.

that provide additional natural light and energy savings. Porcelain toilets that are durable and easy to clean.

that are durable and easy to clean. Thicker sidewall metal with UV-blocking properties, which increases the trailer’s strength, quality and durability, and adds style with a gloss finish.

which increases the trailer’s strength, quality and durability, and adds style with a gloss finish. Reinforced underbed storage that provides usable space for a laundry basket, a dog sleeping area, or more.

that provides usable space for a laundry basket, a dog sleeping area, or more. LED interior and exterior lighting that provides bright, long-lasting light using less energy.

“One of the great things about the Access, beyond its reliability and abundant amenities, is the fact it is part of the industry’s best dealer network,” added Eberlein. “Winnebago dealers are factory-trained and supported by our advanced parts supply system so they can provide superior service and peace of mind to consumers long after their purchase. But, perhaps most important, Access owners will join Winnebago’s vibrant community of RV enthusiasts, eager to share travel tips and memories made on the open road.”

Adventure will be more accessible than ever when the Access goes on sale at dealerships in November 2024. In the meantime, learn more about this exciting new travel trailer on Winnebago’s website .

About Winnebago

Winnebago brand RVs have been a part of the American outdoor experience since pioneering the category in 1958. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from camper vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a manufacturer of premium leisure travel and outdoor recreation products under the five brands: Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

