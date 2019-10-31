WINNER of FREE Snappy Tomato Pizza for a Year has been named

Breaking News
Fawn A Whitley wins Snappy Tomato Pizza’s free pizza for a year contest, as part of the Snappy Tomato Pizza’s Family Fun Guide 2019 summer promotion.

Snappy Tomato Pizza Family Fun Guide 2019 free Snappy Tomato pizza for a year winner is Fawn A. Whitley of Cynthiana, Kentucky. Pictured with Ms. Whitley is Andy Ritter, Director of Marketing for Snappy Tomato Pizza Company – www.SnappyTomato.com
Snappy Tomato Pizza Family Fun Guide 2019 – A 16-page Family Focused Day Trip Travel Guide including Knoxville, Tennessee; Rabbit Hash, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbus, Indiana; and Adams County, Ohio. #SnappySummer – www.SnappyTomato.com
Burlington, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media Alert – Snappy Tomato Pizza Family Fun Guide 2019 – Free Pizza Winner

Snappy Tomato Pizza offered a free pizza for a year prize drawing in conjunction with its Family Fun Guide 2019 summer celebration campaign.  The program featured a 16-page Family-Focused Day Trip Travel Guide.  Fifty thousand printed Family Fun Guides were distributed across 48 Snappy Tomato Pizza locations from Columbus, Ohio to Rising Sun, Indiana to Knoxville, Tennessee.  Recipients of the free Family Fun Guides were encouraged to register online at www.SnappyTomato.com for the opportunity to be selected and win one large, two topping Snappy Tomato Pizza each month for a year (12 months = 12 FREE pizzas).

The Family Fun Guide was an opportunity to highlight and support the communities surrounding our Snappy Tomato Pizza franchisee locations.  Thirty-seven regional attractions in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee were featured in the Family Fun Guide 2019 at no expense to them.  The Snappy Tomato Pizza Family Fun Guide 2019 campaign was developed to encourage our patrons to travel to new destinations, try a new Snappy Tomato Pizza location and be a family. 

The winner was selected at random at the conclusion of the Family Fun Guide 2019 summer promotion. 

Ms. Whitley was presented with a big check and certificates for a year’s worth of free Snappy Tomato pizzas.  Her celebration took place at Snappy Tomato Pizza’s corporate offices at 6111 Burgundy Hill Drive, Burlington, Kentucky 41005.

Ms. Whitley is from Cynthiana, Kentucky and named the Cynthiana Snappy Tomato Pizza at 117 N Main St #1, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 as her favorite go to location.  Andy Ritter, Director of Communications for Snappy Tomato Pizza presented Ms. Whitley with her prize, tossed confetti and posed for pictures.  Mr. Ritter conceptualized and instituted the Family Fun Guide 2019 summer promotion.

Recently the Snappy Tomato Pizza Family Fun Guide 2019 was honored by the Ohio Travel Association (OTA – www.ohiotravel.org) with three Ruby Awards, which highlight the top tourism contributions of the year.  These awards are sponsored by Ohio Magazine (www.OhioMagazine.com) to celebrate the most innovative ways to market Ohio.  The Family Fun Guide 2019 promotion was awarded top Guide/Planner and top overall Marketing Campaign as well as receiving a Certificate of Excellence for the accompanying radio commercials.   

“This Family Fun Guide 2019 summer celebration was designed to build families, encourage travel and sell pizzas – all of which we achieved,” stated Andy Ritter, Director of Marketing for Snappy Tomato Pizza, “As a bonus we are excited to have a true Snappy Tomato Pizza lover win our year of free pizza, congratulations Fawn Whitley.” 

 

About Snappy Tomato Pizza: www.SnappyTomato.com | #SnappyTomato 

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent pizza operation. Today, Snappy Tomato Pizza has grown to over 47 locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico.  What started as an all-in bet at a horse race track in Kentucky on a horse named Snappy Tomato is now a beloved casual family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. Featured signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast pizzas, Snapperoni, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads and hoagies.  Snappy Tomato Pizza is infamous for their always fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, the unique line of Beast Pizzas and the ever memorable Snappy Tomato logo. 

For more information about Snappy Tomato Pizza, our Family Fun Guide 2019 and available franchise opportunities, visit www.SnappyTomato.com or call 1.888.463.SNAP (7627).

CONTACT: Andy Ritter
Snappy Tomato Pizza
859.525.4680
[email protected]
