A handful of winners and losers have emerged following the unprecedented trial of former President Trump that found him guilty on all counts.
Trump was found guilty on all counts Thursday after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
Trump pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence.
Here are some of the winners and losers following the verdict who were involved in or surrounded the
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)