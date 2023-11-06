FurEver Friends wins top award in contest that coincides with National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week, and the votes are in for MedVet’s Shelter Surprise. The contest is awarding three deserving shelters cash prizes to support the important work they do to save pets. Out of thousands of nominations, 10 animal shelter and rescue organizations were chosen, and nearly 74,000 votes were cast to determine the winners.

The top prize of $2,000 goes to FurEver Friends of Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina. FurEver Friends is a nonprofit, no-kill, all volunteer rescue that is committed to improving the welfare of stray, abandoned, and unwanted cats and kittens. Since it started in 2002, the rescue has saved more than 13,000 animals thanks to their adoption and foster programs.

The runner-up is Lucky Tales Rescue in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. The organization will receive $1,250. And the third-place winner which will receive $500 is RESCUEDohio in Columbus, Ohio.

“Throughout the contest, we’ve loved learning more about the wonderful shelters and rescues that are working throughout the United States to save pets and help them find their forever homes. There are so many amazing organizations, and it has been an honor to support them in our shared mission of helping pets and their loving families,” said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, Chief Executive Officer of MedVet. “We hope these organizations benefit not just from the additional funds but also from the raised awareness and community support as people rallied to vote for them.”

The funds will be awarded to the winning organizations this month. For more information about MedVet and the Shelter Surprise, visit http://www.medvet.com.

About MedVet:

MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.

