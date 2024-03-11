EXCLUSIVE: Winning for Women (WFW) PAC announced on Monday a six-figure digital ad buy highlighting the “financial burden” the Biden administration’s “open border policies” have put on American taxpayers.
The ads will run in five states with key House races: North Carolina’s 1st congressional district; New York’s 18th congressional district; California’s 45th congressional district; Oregon’s 5th congressional district; and Virginia’s 2nd congre
