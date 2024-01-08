EXCLUSIVE: Women For Winning PAC endorsed the Israeli Defense Forces veteran who is running as a Republican to fill Rep. George Santos’ seat in New York’s 3rd Congressional District special election, and will make a six-figure investment in her campaign, Fox News Digital has learned.
Mazi Melese Pilip, an Ethiopian Jew, immigrant to Israel and the United States, and mother of seven, is campaigning ahead of a Feb. 13 special election against former Democratic Rep. Tom S
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remains hospitalized after mystery procedure; DoD remains mum on release - January 8, 2024
- West Virginia legislators look ahead to fentanyl crackdown and education funding - January 8, 2024
- New Mexico governor’s gun restriction orders to be reviewed by state Supreme Court - January 8, 2024