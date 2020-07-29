WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Wins Finance Holdings, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) (“Wins” or “Company”) securities between October 31, 2018 and July 6, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Wins Finance Holdings, Inc., you may, no later than September 23, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

Wins, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing.

On October 31, 2019, Wins filed a notification of inability to timely file Form 20-F on Form NT 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The following trading day, the Company’s stock price declined from $11.90 to $11.20, or 5.8%.

On November 19, 2019, Wins issued a press release announcing its receipt of a notification letter from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications and its intent to submit a plan of compliance, adding that the filing of the 2019 From 20-F was untimely due to the uncertainty over recovery of the Guohong Loan but assuring investors that failure to collect on the loan would “not impact the Company’s ongoing operations.”

Then, on May 26, 2020, Wins issued a press release announcing that the Company received a delisting determination letter from Nasdaq. The press release stated, in relevant part, “as disclosed previously, the Company is working assiduously to complete its delinquent filing with SEC and to regain compliance with the NASDAQ listing rule as soon as possible.”

On this news, Wins’ stock price closed at $7.81 per share, down $2.25 share on May 26, 2020, a decline of 22.3%.

The Company’s undisclosed ongoing financial difficulties and material control weaknesses escalated on June 30, 2020, when Centurion ZD CPA & Co. (“CZD”) resigned as the Company’s independent auditor after less than three years in that role. On July 6, 2020, Wins issued a press release announcing CZD’s resignation.

On this news, Wins’ stock price fell $2.06 per share, or 6.1%, to close at $31.70 per share on July 7, 2020.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.