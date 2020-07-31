Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Investors: Lawsuit Filed To Recover Losses Suffered, Contact the Portnoy Law Firm for Free to Discuss Claim

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (“Wins” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WINS) investors that acquired securities between October 31, 2018 and July 6, 2020. The lawsuit alleges that Wins failed to disclose to investors major liabilities that would jeopardize the Company’s financial performance. 

On July 6, 2020, after the market closed, Wins disclosed that on June 30, 2020 Centurion ZD CPA & Co. resigned as the Company’s independent auditor. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.06, or approximately 6%, to close at $31.70 per share on July 7, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the ultimate repayment of its RMB 580 million Guohong Loan was highly uncertain; (2) that nonpayment of the Guohong Loan would have a significant impact on the Company’s financial and operating condition; (3) that weaknesses in Wins’s internal control over its financial reporting persisted despite the Company’s repeated assurances to investors that it was taking steps to remediate these weaknesses; (4) that the foregoing issues, among others, made the resignation of Wins’s independent auditor foreseeably likely; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GlobeNewswire
