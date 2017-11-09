Breaking News
Home / Top News / Winthrop Realty Liquidating Trust to Make Distribution of $0.90 Per Beneficial Unit

Winthrop Realty Liquidating Trust to Make Distribution of $0.90 Per Beneficial Unit

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winthrop Realty Liquidating Trust (the “Trust”) announced today the Trust’s trustees have approved a liquidating distribution of $0.90 per common beneficial unit in the Trust payable in cash on November 21, 2017 to holders of record on November 14, 2017.  As the Trust is treated as a partnership for tax purposes, the withholding agent for foreign investors is required to make quarterly withholding payments to the IRS based on the Trust’s “effectively connected income.” The Trust maintains its previously announced estimate that 2017 effectively connected income will be approximately $0.29 per share for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The Trust announced today that the venture in which the Trust holds an 83.7% interest sold its Mosaic Apartments property located in Houston, Texas to an independent third party for a gross sale price of approximately $90.5 million.  After satisfying the $45.0 million debt encumbering this property and all closing costs and pro rations associated with the sale, the Trust received a pro-rata distribution of approximately $37.4 million from the sale.  The gross sales price is $0.7 million lower than the Trust’s estimated net assets in liquidation attributable to this asset at December 31, 2016. 

About Winthrop Realty Liquidating Trust

Winthrop Realty Liquidating Trust was formed to continue the liquidation process of remaining assets held by Winthrop Realty Trust at August 5, 2016.  The Trust’s sole purpose is to continue to seek to sell these assets in an orderly fashion to maximize value to its beneficiaries.  Subject to certain exceptions related to transfer by will, intestate succession or operation of law, interests in the Trust are not transferable, nor do beneficiaries have authority or power to sell or in any other manner dispose of their interest in the Trust.  For more information about the Trust’s remaining assets, please visit our web-site at www.winthropreit.com.

Contact at Winthrop Realty Liquidating Trust
John Garilli
Investor or Media Inquiries
Phone: (617) 570-4614; e-mail: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.