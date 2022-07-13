Wintrust Announces Minimum Wage Increase

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wintrust Financial Corporation (Wintrust) (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced that the company will increase the minimum wage paid to eligible non-commission hourly employees to $18 per hour effective August 1, 2022.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and CEO of Wintrust, commented, “We are proud to make this investment in the people who provide such exceptional service to our customers and the communities we serve. Our growth, success, and recent accolades are a direct reflection of their hard work and dedication.”

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $50 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the “HAVE IT ALL” model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

