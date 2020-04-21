Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $62.8 million

Breaking News
ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $62.8 million or $1.04 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 27.8% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 31.6% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2020:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2019

  • Total assets increased by $2.2 billion.
  • Total loans increased by $1.0 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $1.4 billion.
  • Net interest income decreased by $436,000 as the impact of a five basis point decline in net interest margin and one less day was partially offset by a $925 million increase in average earning assets.
  • The allowance for credit losses increased by $95.0 million to $253.5 million as of March 31, 2020 as compared to $158.5 million as of December 31, 2019.  The change in allowance for credit losses was due to:
    • An increase of $47.4 million related to the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard effective as of January 1, 2020.
    • Provision for credit losses of $53.0 million in the current quarter.  Provision for credit losses increased by $45.2 million from a provision for credit losses of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to the implementation of CECL and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Other highlights of the first quarter of 2020

  • Recorded $17.4 million of derivative income associated with mandatory commitments to fund mortgage originations for sale in the current quarter as compared to a $1.0 million derivative loss in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mandatory commitments to fund mortgage originations for sale were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $372 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $10.4 million.
  • Recognized $4.4 million of net losses on investment securities, primarily as a result of unrealized losses on market sensitive securities.
  • Incurred acquisition related costs of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Total period end loans were $871 million higher than average total loans in current quarter.
  • Repurchased 576,469 shares of common stock at a cost of $37.1 million. At this time, we have temporarily suspended our common stock repurchase program, as an additional prudential measure.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I would like to start by thanking all Wintrust employees for their passion and commitment during this difficult time. As the challenges of COVID-19 affect our customers and our communities, we stand ready to be responsive and supportive. I am extremely proud of our successful efforts earlier this month to timely launch the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide much needed funding to our small business customers so that they can continue to operate and pay their employees. Our teams worked tirelessly to process approximately 8,900 applications with a median loan size of approximately $87,500, totaling loan approvals of nearly $3.3 billion through April 17th. We are honored to be part of the solution to the complex problems faced by our clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to answer their call throughout this crisis and into the eventual recovery.  Please see our previous releases regarding our PPP activity to date. We expect to further participate in the program if additional government funding is approved.”

With respect to the current quarter, Mr Wehmer remarked, “Wintrust reported net income of $62.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, down from $86.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP), increased by $27.8 million over the previous quarter and $12.4 million over the first quarter of 2019. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $2.2 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $6.4 billion higher than the end of the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter was characterized by significant balance sheet growth, stable net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased provision for credit losses primarily related to the implementation of CECL and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area.”

Mr. Wehmer continued, “The Company grew total loans by $1.0 billion in the current quarter with growth diversified primarily across various loan portfolios including the commercial, commercial real estate and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios. Management estimates that nearly half of the growth in the commercial category during the quarter was a result of customer draws on unfunded commitments primarily occurring toward the end of the quarter. We have seen this activity abate after quarter end. Total deposits increased by $1.4 billion as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 as strong retail deposit growth, including growth in our MaxSafe product, was supplemented by an increase in brokered deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.4% and we are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand.”

Mr. Wehmer commented, “Despite one less day in the quarter and modest net interest margin compression, net interest income stayed relatively flat in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.  We believe that our ability to increase market share and grow the balance sheet will continue to help mitigate the pressures presented by a lower interest rate environment. The declining interest rate environment contributed to a reduction in loan yields of 17 basis points; however that impact was partially offset by a 13 basis point improvement in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits. As always, we will strive to grow without a commensurate increase in expenses to enhance our net overhead ratio which was 1.33% in the first quarter of 2020.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered a record quarter in increased pipeline in light of the demand associated with historically low long term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the current quarter were $1.2 billion, similar to the fourth quarter of 2019.  However, due to record mortgage applications and interest rate lock volume near the end of the quarter, mandatory commitments to fund mortgage originations for sale were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $372 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.  Additionally, the Company recorded a $10.4 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. We believe the second quarter of 2020 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, “The Company recorded net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  However, provision for credit losses totaled $53.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The elevated provision expense in the current quarter was primarily related to the implementation of the CECL standard and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-performing assets as of the current quarter end totaled $190.4 million, an increase of $57.6 million from the previous quarter end.  Due to the adoption of CECL, $35.4 million of the $57.6 million increase relates to purchased financial assets with credit deterioration that were not previously required to be reported as non-performing assets but are now included in non-performing assets. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mindful of the challenges ahead, Mr Wehmer noted, “We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. We believe the Company has adequate liquidity and capital to effectively manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we will continue to prudently evaluate and expand liquidity sources, including the possible utilization of the PPP liquidity facility, if necessary.”

Mr. Wehmer continued, “Wintrust will continue to practice what we preach in our unwavering commitment to our communities by serving customers via drive up branches, by appointment, telephonically and through digital tools. We believe that we are uniquely positioned by being technologically on par with the big banks, as demonstrated by our PPP efforts, while maintaining the agility and high-touch, personalized service nature of a community bank. We have executed our existing business continuity plan successfully across the Wintrust enterprise and I am proud of our Company’s effectiveness in seamlessly adapting to a remote working environment. In addition to our efforts to support our customers, we are also focused on the wellbeing of our colleagues, modifying certain health care programs to provide additional benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as offering other pandemic benefits and compensation premiums to eligible employees.”

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “We have experienced significant growth in recent quarters and believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong, while we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio.”

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $1.0 billion increase in loans and a $465 million increase in available for sale securities. The Company believes that the $1.9 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of March 31, 2020 provides sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

Total liabilities grew by $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in total deposits. The Company successfully grew deposits in the first quarter through organic retail channels, including $282.7 million of growth in our MaxSafe products, that was supplemented by an increase in brokered deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.4%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company’s balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $261.4 million, a decrease of $436,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $543,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The $436,000 decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was attributable to the impact of a five basis point decline in net interest margin and one less day.  This impact was partially offset by $924.8 million of growth in average earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.12% (3.14% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.17% (3.19% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.70% (3.72% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2019. The five basis point decrease in net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was attributable to a 12 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and a four basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The 12 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the current quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a 17 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with lower yields on interest bearing cash. The 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 13 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the recent decrease in the interest rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $253.5 million as of March 31, 2020 an increase of $95.0 million as compared to $158.5 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase in allowance for credit losses includes a $47.4 million increase related to the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2020.

The provision for credit losses totaled $53.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.  The elevated provision expense in the current quarter was primarily related to the implementation of the CECL standard and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. The CECL standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time.  There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, a $7.4 million decrease from $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $146,000 increase from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the first quarter of 2020 totaled eight basis points on an annualized basis compared to 19 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2019 and nine basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans, niche and consumer loans and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and purchased loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

As of March 31, 2020, $33.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $262.7 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of December 31, 2019, $50.5 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $248.2 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of March 31, 2020. Home equity loans at March 31, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.1% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at March 31, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 96.4% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Prior to January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans were aggregated into pools by common risk characteristics for accounting purposes, including recognition of interest income on a pool basis. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on these loans were offset by the remaining discount related to the pool.  As a result of the implementation of CECL, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, PCI loans transitioned to a classification of purchased financial assets with credit deterioration (“PCD”), which no longer maintains the prior pools and related accounting concepts. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on PCD loans is no longer offset by the remaining discount, resulting in additional allowance being recognized at January 1, 2020 through a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. See Table 9 for information on this increase at transition. Additionally, recognition of interest income on PCD loans is considered at the individual asset level following the Company’s accrual policies, instead of based upon the entire pool of loans.  Due to the first quarter of 2020 adoption of CECL, the Company included $35.4 million in non-performing PCD loans in total non-performing loans as of March 31, 2020.

The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding PCD assets, to total assets was 0.40% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 0.36% at December 31, 2019, and 0.43% at March 31, 2019. Non-performing assets, excluding PCD assets, totaled $155.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $132.8 million at December 31, 2019 and $139.4 million at March 31, 2019. Non-performing loans, excluding PCD loans, totaled $143.9 million, or 0.53% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 compared to $117.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $117.6 million, or 0.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2019.  This increase includes a $5.0 million increase in premium finance receivable balances that are past due greater than 90 days and still accruing. The level of past due premium finance receivables is impacted by emergency orders issued by states which extend the grace period for nonpayment of insurance premiums to carriers. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) of $11.0 million at March 31, 2020 decreased by $4.2 million compared to $15.2 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased $10.5 million compared to $21.5 million at March 31, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $942,000 during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased trust fees and brokerage commissions. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $466,000 in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of increased derivative income associated with mandatory commitments to fund originations for sale, partially offset by a decrease in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio.  Mandatory commitments to fund originations for sale were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $372.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 63% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 60% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the first quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio decreased primarily due to a negative fair value adjustment of $14.6 million as well as a reduction in value of $7.0 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The Company recorded a gain of $4.2 million on the interest rate swaps held as economic hedges against the mortgage servicing rights primarily related to the mark to market valuation adjustment at quarter end which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue.

The net losses recognized on investment securities in the first quarter of 2020 were $4.4 million as compared to a gain of $587,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The losses recorded in the first quarter of 2020 primarily relate to unrealized losses on market sensitive securities held by the Company.

Other non-interest income increased by $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased income from interest rate swap fees and net gains related to the sales of loans and leases. These increases were partially offset by market losses on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 14 and 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The $9.2 million decrease is comprised of a decrease of $8.7 million in commissions and incentive compensation and a decrease of $1.6 million in salaries expense partially offset by $1.1 million increase in employee benefits expense. The decrease in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to lower expenses associated with the Company’s long term incentive program.

Data processing expenses totaled $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $804,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to conversion costs associated with the Countryside Bank acquisition.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by $1.7 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to lower media advertising costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

FDIC insurance expense totaled $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In the prior quarter, the Company recorded a $2.8 million reduction to FDIC insurance expense related to assessment credits received from the FDIC.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $1.3 million gain on sale of an OREO property resulting in net OREO income of $876,000 in the first quarter of 2020. This compares to OREO expense of $536,000 in the prior quarter.

Miscellaneous expense in the first quarter of 2020 decreased $5.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the current quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 is primarily due to charges recognized in the fourth quarter including a litigation settlement, contingent consideration related to previous acquisitions of certain mortgage businesses and overlapping telecommunication charges. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors’ fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $24.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 27.87% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 26.33% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 24.86% in the first quarter of 2019.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios.  However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to current market conditions.

Mortgage banking revenue was $48.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 an increase from $47.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 an increase of $292,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of March 31, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $590 million to $650 million at March 31, 2020.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.5 billion during the first quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $231.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $3.0 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company’s leasing business grew during the first quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $174.4 million to $1.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $942,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, totaling $25.9 million in the current period. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $25.0 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.6 billion decrease from the $27.6 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2019. Increased trust fees contributed to the growth in wealth management revenue, while unfavorable equity market performance in the first quarter of 2020 contributed to the decline of assets under administration.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Acquisitions

On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”).  SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank’s six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”).  STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank’s five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation (“ROC”). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank’s one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.

Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard

Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses standard, or CECL, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the “Asset Quality” section and the asset quality Tables 9-13 in this report.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or(4)
basis point (bp)
change from
4th Quarter
2019		   % or
basis point (bp)
change from
1st Quarter
2019
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Mar 31, 2019  
Net income   $ 62,812     $ 85,964     $ 89,146   (27 ) %   (30 ) %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)   140,044     124,508     129,269   12       8    
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (2)   150,441     122,662     138,013   23       9    
Net income per common share – diluted   1.04     1.44     1.52   (28 )     (32 )  
Net revenue (1)   374,685     374,099     343,643         9    
Net interest income   261,443     261,879     261,986            
Net interest margin   3.12 %   3.17 %   3.70 % (5 ) bp   (58 ) bp
Net interest margin – fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   3.14     3.19     3.72   (5 )     (58 )  
Net overhead ratio (3)   1.33     1.53     1.72   (20 )     (39 )  
Return on average assets   0.69     0.96     1.16   (27 )     (47 )  
Return on average common equity   6.82     9.52     11.09   (270 )     (427 )  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)   8.73     12.17     14.14   (344 )     (541 )  
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 32,358,621   24   %   20   %
Total loans (5)   27,807,321     26,800,290     24,214,629   15       15    
Total deposits   31,461,660     30,107,138     26,804,742   18       17    
Total shareholders’ equity   3,700,393     3,691,250     3,371,972   1       10    

(1) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(4) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     Mar 31,
2020		       Dec 31,
2019		       Sep 30,
2019		       Jun 30,
2019		       Mar 31,
2019		  
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):                                        
Total assets   $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902     $ 33,641,769     $ 32,358,621  
Total loans (1)   27,807,321     26,800,290     25,710,171     25,304,659     24,214,629  
Total deposits   31,461,660     30,107,138     28,710,379     27,518,815     26,804,742  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566  
Total shareholders’ equity   3,700,393     3,691,250     3,540,325     3,446,950     3,371,972  
Selected Statements of Income Data:
Net interest income   $ 261,443     $ 261,879     $ 264,852     $ 266,202     $ 261,986  
Net revenue (2)   374,685     374,099     379,989     364,360     343,643  
Net income   62,812     85,964     99,121     81,466     89,146  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)   140,044     124,508     145,435     134,753     129,269  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (3)   150,441     122,662     149,411     138,138     138,013  
Net income per common share – Basic   1.05     1.46     1.71     1.40     1.54  
Net income per common share – Diluted   1.04     1.44     1.69     1.38     1.52  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin   3.12 %   3.17 %   3.37 %   3.62 %   3.70 %
Net interest margin – fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)   3.14     3.19     3.39     3.64     3.72  
Non-interest income to average assets   1.24     1.25     1.35     1.23     1.06  
Non-interest expense to average assets   2.58     2.78     2.74     2.87     2.79  
Net overhead ratio (4)   1.33     1.53     1.40     1.64     1.72  
Return on average assets   0.69     0.96     1.16     1.02     1.16  
Return on average common equity   6.82     9.52     11.42     9.68     11.09  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)   8.73     12.17     14.36     12.28     14.14  
Average total assets   $ 36,625,490     $ 35,645,190     $ 33,954,592     $ 32,055,769     $ 31,216,171  
Average total shareholders’ equity   3,710,169     3,622,184     3,496,714     3,414,340     3,309,078  
Average loans to average deposits ratio   90.1 %   88.8 %   90.6 %   93.9 %   92.7 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio   88.4     89.0     89.6     92.0     90.3  
Common Share Data at end of period:
Market price per common share   $ 32.86     $ 70.90     $ 64.63     $ 73.16     $ 67.33  
Book value per common share   62.13     61.68     60.24     58.62     57.33  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)   50.18     49.70     49.16     47.48     46.38  
Common shares outstanding   57,545,352     57,821,891     56,698,429     56,667,846     56,638,968  
Other Data at end of period:
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)   8.5 %   8.7 %   8.8 %   9.1 %   9.1 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                    
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)   9.3     9.6     9.7     9.6     9.8  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)   8.9     9.2     9.3     9.2     9.3  
Total capital ratio (5)   11.9     12.2     12.4     12.4     11.7  
Allowance for credit losses (6)   $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273     $ 161,901     $ 159,622  
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans   0.91 %   0.59 %   0.64 %   0.64 %   0.66 %
Number of:                    
Bank subsidiaries   15     15     15     15     15  
Banking offices   187     187     174     172     170  

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments.Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses also includes the allowance for investment securities as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

      (Unaudited)               (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)  
      Mar 31,       Dec 31,       Sep 30,       Jun 30,       Mar 31,   
(In thousands)     2020       2019       2019       2019        2019  
Assets                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 349,118     $ 286,167     $ 448,755     $ 300,934     $ 270,765  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   309     309     59     58     58  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   1,943,743     2,164,560     2,260,806     1,437,105     1,609,852  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   3,570,959     3,106,214     2,270,059     2,186,154     2,185,782  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost   865,376     1,134,400     1,095,802     1,191,634     1,051,542  
Trading account securities   2,257     1,068     3,204     2,430     559  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   47,310     50,840     46,086     44,319     47,653  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   134,546     100,739     92,714     92,026     89,013  
Brokerage customer receivables   16,293     16,573     14,943     13,569     14,219  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   656,934     377,313     464,727     394,975     248,557  
Loans, net of unearned income   27,807,321     26,800,290     25,710,171     25,304,659     24,214,629  
Allowance for loan losses   (216,050 )   (156,828 )   (161,763 )   (160,421 )   (158,212 )
Net loans   27,591,271     26,643,462     25,548,408     25,144,238     24,056,417  
Premises and equipment, net   764,583     754,328     721,856     711,214     676,037  
Lease investments, net   207,147     231,192     228,647     230,111     224,240  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,460,168     1,061,141     1,087,864     1,023,896     888,492  
Trade date securities receivable   502,207             237,607     375,211  
Goodwill   643,441     645,220     584,315     584,911     573,658  
Other intangible assets   44,185     47,057     43,657     46,588     46,566  
     Total assets   $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902     $ 33,641,769     $ 32,358,621  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing   $ 7,556,755     $ 7,216,758     $ 7,067,960     $ 6,719,958     $ 6,353,456  
Interest bearing   23,904,905     22,890,380     21,642,419     20,798,857     20,451,286  
 Total deposits   31,461,660     30,107,138     28,710,379     27,518,815     26,804,742  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,174,894     674,870     574,847     574,823     576,353  
Other borrowings   487,503     418,174     410,488     418,057     372,194  
Subordinated notes   436,179     436,095     435,979     436,021     139,235  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566  
Trade date securities payable           226          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   1,285,652     1,039,490     986,092     993,537     840,559  
Total liabilities   35,099,454     32,929,333     31,371,577     30,194,819     28,986,649  
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock   125,000     125,000     125,000     125,000     125,000  
Common stock   58,266     57,951     56,825     56,794     56,765  
Surplus   1,652,063     1,650,278     1,574,011     1,569,969     1,565,185  
Treasury stock   (44,891 )   (6,931 )   (6,799 )   (6,650 )   (6,650 )
Retained earnings   1,917,558     1,899,630     1,830,165     1,747,266     1,682,016  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,603 )   (34,678 )   (38,877 )   (45,429 )   (50,344 )
Total shareholders’ equity   3,700,393     3,691,250     3,540,325     3,446,950     3,371,972  
     Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902     $ 33,641,769     $ 32,358,621  


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31,
2020		       Dec 31,
2019		       Sep 30,
2019		       Jun 30,
2019		       Mar 31,
2019		  
Interest income                                      
Interest and fees on loans $ 301,839     $ 308,055     $ 314,277     $ 309,161     $ 296,987  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,165     3,201     3,478     3,104     2,209  
Interest bearing deposits with banks 4,768     8,971     10,326     5,206     5,300  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 86     390     310          
Investment securities 32,467     27,611     24,758     27,721     27,956  
Trading account securities 7     6     20     5     8  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,577     1,328     1,294     1,439     1,355  
Brokerage customer receivables 158     169     164     178     155  
Total interest income 344,067     349,731     354,627     346,814     333,970  
Interest expense                  
Interest on deposits 67,435     74,724     76,168     67,024     60,976  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,360     1,461     1,774     4,193     2,450  
Interest on other borrowings 3,546     3,273     3,466     3,525     3,633  
Interest on subordinated notes 5,472     5,504     5,470     2,806     1,775  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,811     2,890     2,897     3,064     3,150  
Total interest expense 82,624     87,852     89,775     80,612     71,984  
Net interest income 261,443     261,879     264,852     266,202     261,986  
Provision for credit losses 52,961     7,826     10,834     24,580     10,624  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 208,482     254,053     254,018     241,622     251,362  
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management 25,941     24,999     23,999     24,139     23,977  
Mortgage banking 48,326     47,860     50,864     37,411     18,158  
Service charges on deposit accounts 11,265     10,973     9,972     9,277     8,848  
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net (4,359 )   587     710     864     1,364  
Fees from covered call options 2,292     1,243         643     1,784  
Trading (losses) gains, net (451 )   46     11     (44 )   (171 )
Operating lease income, net 11,984     12,487     12,025     11,733     10,796  
Other 18,244     14,025     17,556     14,135     16,901  
Total non-interest income 113,242     112,220     115,137     98,158     81,657  
Non-interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 136,762     145,941     141,024     133,732     125,723  
Equipment 14,834     14,485     13,314     12,759     11,770  
Operating lease equipment 9,260     9,766     8,907     8,768     8,319  
Occupancy, net 17,547     17,132     14,991     15,921     16,245  
Data processing 8,373     7,569     6,522     6,204     7,525  
Advertising and marketing 10,862     12,517     13,375     12,845     9,858  
Professional fees 6,721     7,650     8,037     6,228     5,556  
Amortization of other intangible assets 2,863     3,017     2,928     2,957     2,942  
FDIC insurance 4,135     1,348     148     4,127     3,576  
OREO expense, net (876 )   536     1,170     1,290     632  
Other 24,160     29,630     24,138     24,776     22,228  
Total non-interest expense 234,641     249,591     234,554     229,607     214,374  
Income before taxes 87,083     116,682     134,601     110,173     118,645  
Income tax expense 24,271     30,718     35,480     28,707     29,499  
Net income $ 62,812     $ 85,964     $ 99,121     $ 81,466     $ 89,146  
Preferred stock dividends 2,050     2,050     2,050     2,050     2,050  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 60,762     $ 83,914     $ 97,071     $ 79,416     $ 87,096  
Net income per common share – Basic $ 1.05     $ 1.46     $ 1.71     $ 1.40     $ 1.54  
Net income per common share – Diluted $ 1.04     $ 1.44     $ 1.69     $ 1.38     $ 1.52  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25  
Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,620     57,538     56,690     56,662     56,529  
Dilutive potential common shares 575     874     773     699     699  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 58,195     58,412     57,463     57,361     57,228  

 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019(1)   Mar 31, 2019
Balance:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial, industrial, and other $ 8,999,728     $ 8,257,614     $ 8,180,070     $ 8,246,449     $ 7,968,861   36 %   13 %
Commercial, industrial, and other – PCD (2) 26,158     28,306     15,532     24,325     25,330   (31 )   3  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development 1,237,274     1,200,783     1,025,961     984,138     951,370   12     30  
Non-construction 6,736,706     6,582,053     6,305,423     6,165,115     5,911,474   9     14  
Commercial real estate – PCD (2) 211,551     237,440     117,283     126,991     110,661   (44 )   91  
Home equity 494,655     513,066     512,303     527,370     528,448   (14 )   (6 )
Home equity – PCD (2)                        
Residential real estate 1,359,971     1,336,093     1,208,706     1,107,911     1,044,739   7     30  
Residential real estate – PCD (2) 17,418     18,128     9,960     10,267     8,785   (16 )     NM
Premium Finance receivables                        
Commercial insurance 3,465,055     3,442,027     3,449,950     3,368,423     2,988,788   3     16  
Life insurance 5,084,695     4,935,320     4,654,588     4,487,921     4,389,599   12     16  
Premium finance receivables – PCD (2) 136,944     139,282     140,908     146,557     165,770   (7 )   (17 )
Consumer and other 35,546     107,962     87,161     106,547     118,129     NM   (70 )
Consumer and other – PCD (2) 1,620     2,216     2,326     2,645     2,675   (108 )   (39 )
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 27,807,321     $ 26,800,290     $ 25,710,171     $ 25,304,659     $ 24,214,629   15 %   15 %
Mix:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial, industrial, and other 32 %   31 %   32 %   33 %   33 %      
Commercial, industrial, and other – PCD (2) 0     0     0     0     0        
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development 4     4     4     4     4        
Non-construction 24     25     25     24     24        
Commercial real estate – PCD (2) 1     1     0     1     1        
Home equity 2     2     2     2     2        
Home equity – PCD (2)                        
Residential real estate 5     5     5     4     4        
Residential real estate – PCD (2) 0     0     0     0     0        
Premium Finance receivables                        
Commercial insurance 13     13     13     13     12        
Life insurance 18     18     18     18     18        
Premium finance receivables – PCD (2) 1     1     1     1     1        
Consumer and other 0     0     0     0     1        
Consumer and other – PCD (2) 0     0     0     0     0        
Total loans, net of unearned income 100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %      

(1) Annualized.
(2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified purchase credit impaired (“PCI”) loans to purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.

  Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

   Balance   % of
Total
Balance		       Balance   % of
Total
Balance		       Balance   % of
Total
Balance		       Balance   % of
Total
Balance		       Balance   % of
Total
Balance		  
Commercial real estate – collateral location by state:                                                          
Illinois $ 6,171,606   75.4 %   $ 6,176,353   77.0 %   $ 5,654,827   75.9 %   $ 5,505,290   75.7 %   $ 5,331,784   76.5 %
Wisconsin 793,145   9.7     744,975   9.3     744,577   10.0     740,288   10.2     758,097   10.9  
Total primary markets $ 6,964,751   85.1 %   $ 6,921,328   86.3 %   $ 6,399,404   85.9 %   $ 6,245,578   85.9 %   $ 6,089,881   87.4 %
Indiana 249,680   3.1     218,963   2.7     193,350   2.6     179,977   2.5     175,350   2.5  
Florida 126,786   1.5     114,629   1.4     80,120   1.1     60,343   0.8     55,528   0.8  
Arizona 72,214   0.9     64,022   0.8     62,657   0.8     62,607   0.9     61,375   0.9  
California 63,883   0.8     64,345   0.8     67,999   0.9     68,497   0.9     67,545   1.0  
Other 708,217   8.6     636,989   8.0     645,137   8.7     659,242   9.0     523,826   7.4  
Total commercial real estate $ 8,185,531   100.0 %   $ 8,020,276   100.0 %   $ 7,448,667   100.0 %   $ 7,276,244   100.0 %   $ 6,973,505   100.0 %


TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 (1)   Mar 31, 2019
Balance:                        
Non-interest bearing $ 7,556,755     $ 7,216,758     $ 7,067,960     $ 6,719,958     $ 6,353,456   19 %   19 %
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 3,181,159     3,093,159     2,966,098     2,788,976     2,948,576   11     8  
Wealth management deposits (2) 3,936,968     3,123,063     2,795,838     3,220,256     3,328,781   105     18  
Money market 8,114,659     7,854,189     7,326,899     6,460,098     6,093,596   13     33  
Savings 3,282,340     3,196,698     2,934,348     2,823,904     2,729,626   11     20  
Time certificates of deposit 5,389,779     5,623,271     5,619,236     5,505,623     5,350,707   (17 )   1  
Total deposits $ 31,461,660     $ 30,107,138     $ 28,710,379     $ 27,518,815     $ 26,804,742   18 %   17 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest bearing 24 %   24 %   25 %   24 %   24 %      
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 10     10     10     10     11        
Wealth management deposits (2) 13     10     10     12     12        
Money market 26     26     25     24     23        
Savings 10     11     10     10     10        
Time certificates of deposit 17     19     20     20     20        
Total deposits 100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %      

(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands) CDARs &
Brokered
Certificates
of Deposit (1)		   MaxSafe
Certificates
of Deposit (1)		   Variable Rate
Certificates
of Deposit (2)		   Other Fixed
Rate Certificates
of Deposit (1)		   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		   Weighted-
average
Rate of
Maturing
Time
Certificates
of Deposit (3)
1-3 months $ 1,424     $ 22,260     $ 66,464     $ 1,270,123     $ 1,360,271     2.00 %
4-6 months 1,686     23,324         627,255     652,265     1.88  
7-9 months 609     20,482         506,943     528,034     1.70  
10-12 months     9,319         762,874     772,193     1.98  
13-18 months 1,401     18,348         1,503,823     1,523,572     2.31  
19-24 months     6,631         368,831     375,462     2.00  
24+ months 88     2,794         175,100     177,982     1.75  
Total $ 5,208     $ 103,158     $ 66,464     $ 5,214,949     $ 5,389,779     2.03 %

(1) This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date.
(2) This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis.
(3) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands) 2020
  2019   2019 2019   2019
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)   $   1,418,809     $     2,206,251     $     1,960,898     $     893,332     $     897,629  
Investment securities (2)   4,780,709     3,909,699     3,410,090     3,653,580     3,630,577  
FHLB and FRB stock   114,829     94,843     92,583     105,491     94,882  
Liquidity management assets (6)   6,314,347     6,210,793     5,463,571     4,652,403     4,623,088  
Other earning assets (3)(6)   19,166     18,353     17,809     15,719     13,591  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   403,262     381,878     379,870     281,732     188,190  
Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6)   26,936,728     26,137,722     25,346,290     24,553,263     23,880,916  
Total earning assets (6)   33,673,503     32,748,746     31,207,540     29,503,117     28,705,785  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7)   (176,291 )   (167,759 )   (168,423 )   (164,231 )   (157,782 )
Cash and due from banks   321,982     316,631     297,475     273,679     283,019  
Other assets   2,806,296     2,747,572     2,618,000     2,443,204     2,385,149  
Total assets   $ 36,625,490     $ 35,645,190     $ 33,954,592     $ 32,055,769     $ 31,216,171  
                     
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits   $ 3,113,733     $ 3,016,991     $ 2,912,961     $ 2,878,021     $ 2,803,338  
Wealth management deposits   2,838,719     2,934,292     2,888,817     2,605,690     2,614,035  
Money market accounts   7,990,775     7,647,635     6,956,755     6,095,285     5,915,525  
Savings accounts   3,189,835     3,028,763     2,837,039     2,752,828     2,715,422  
Time deposits   5,526,407     5,682,449     5,590,228     5,322,384     5,267,796  
Interest-bearing deposits   22,659,469     22,310,130     21,185,800     19,654,208     19,316,116  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   951,613     596,594     574,833     869,812     594,335  
Other borrowings   469,577     415,092     416,300     419,064     465,571  
Subordinated notes   436,119     436,025     436,041     220,771     139,217  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   24,770,344     24,011,407     22,866,540     21,417,421     20,768,805  
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,235,177     7,128,166     6,776,786     6,487,627     6,444,378  
Other liabilities   909,800     883,433     814,552     736,381     693,910  
Equity   3,710,169     3,622,184     3,496,714     3,414,340     3,309,078  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 36,625,490     $ 35,645,190     $ 33,954,592     $ 32,055,769     $ 31,216,171  
                     
Net free funds/contribution (5)   $ 8,903,159     $ 8,737,339     $ 8,341,000     $ 8,085,696     $ 7,936,980  

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(4) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(5) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(7) Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
(In thousands)      Mar 31,       Dec 31,       Sep 30,       Jun 30,       Mar 31,  
Interest income:     2020       2019       2019       2019       2019  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   $ 4,854     $ 9,361     $ 10,636     $ 5,206     $ 5,300  
Investment securities   33,018     28,184     25,332     28,290     28,521  
FHLB and FRB stock   1,577     1,328     1,294     1,439     1,355  
Liquidity management assets (2)   39,449     38,873     37,262     34,935     35,176  
Other earning assets (2)   167     176     189     184     165  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   3,165     3,201     3,478     3,104     2,209  
Loans, net of unearned income (2)   302,699     308,947     315,255     310,191     298,021  
Total interest income   $ 345,480     $ 351,197     $ 356,184     $ 348,414     $ 335,571  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits   $ 3,665     $ 4,622     $ 5,291     $ 5,553     $ 4,613  
Wealth management deposits   6,935     7,867     9,163     7,091     7,000  
Money market accounts   22,363     25,603     25,426     21,451     19,460  
Savings accounts   5,790     6,145     5,622     4,959     4,249  
Time deposits   28,682     30,487     30,666     27,970     25,654  
Interest-bearing deposits   67,435     74,724     76,168     67,024     60,976  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,360     1,461     1,774     4,193     2,450  
Other borrowings   3,546     3,273     3,466     3,525     3,633  
Subordinated notes   5,472     5,504     5,470     2,806     1,775  
Junior subordinated debentures   2,811     2,890     2,897     3,064     3,150  
Total interest expense   $ 82,624     $ 87,852     $ 89,775     $ 80,612     $ 71,984  
                     
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (1,413 )   (1,466 )   (1,557 )   (1,600 )   (1,601 )
Net interest income (GAAP) (1)   261,443     261,879     264,852     266,202     261,986  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   1,413     1,466     1,557     1,600     1,601  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 262,856     $ 263,345     $ 266,409     $ 267,802     $ 263,587  

(1) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		   Mar 31,
2019
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   1.38 %   1.68 %   2.15 %   2.34 %   2.39 %
Investment securities   2.78     2.86     2.95     3.11     3.19  
FHLB and FRB stock   5.52     5.55     5.55     5.47     5.79  
Liquidity management assets   2.51     2.48     2.71     3.01     3.09  
Other earning assets   3.50     3.83     4.20     4.68     4.91  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   3.16     3.33     3.63     4.42     4.76  
Loans, net of unearned income   4.52     4.69     4.93     5.07     5.06  
Total earning assets   4.13 %   4.25 %   4.53 %   4.74 %   4.74 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits   0.47 %   0.61 %   0.72 %   0.77 %   0.67 %
Wealth management deposits   0.98     1.06     1.26     1.09     1.09  
Money market accounts   1.13     1.33     1.45     1.41     1.33  
Savings accounts   0.73     0.80     0.79     0.72     0.63  
Time deposits   2.09     2.13     2.18     2.11     1.98  
Interest-bearing deposits   1.20     1.33     1.43     1.37     1.29  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.42     0.97     1.22     1.93     1.67  
Other borrowings   3.04     3.13     3.30     3.37     3.16  
Subordinated notes   5.02     5.05     5.02     5.08     5.10  
Junior subordinated debentures   4.39     4.46     4.47     4.78     4.97  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.34 %   1.45 %   1.56 %   1.51 %   1.40 %
                     
Interest rate spread (1)(3)   2.79 %   2.80 %   2.97 %   3.23 %   3.34 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution (2)   0.35     0.39     0.42     0.41     0.38  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (3)   3.12 %   3.17 %   3.37 %   3.62 %   3.70 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)   3.14 %   3.19 %   3.39 %   3.64 %   3.72 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months.  Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200
Basis 
Points		   +100
 Basis
 Points		   -100
Basis
 Points
Mar 31, 2020   22.5 %   10.6 %   (9.4 )%
Dec 31, 2019   18.6     9.7     (10.9 )
Sep 30, 2019   20.7     10.5     (11.9 )
Jun 30, 2019   17.3     8.9     (10.2 )
Mar 31, 2019   14.9     7.8     (8.5 )

 

Ramp Scenario +200
Basis
Points		   +100
Basis
Points		   -100
Basis
Points
Mar 31, 2020 7.7 %   3.7 %   (3.8 )%
Dec 31, 2019 9.3     4.8     (5.0 )
Sep 30, 2019 10.1     5.2     (5.6 )
Jun 30, 2019 8.3     4.3     (4.6 )
Mar 31, 2019 6.7     3.5     (3.3 )


TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or maturity period
As of March 31, 2020                              
(In thousands)   One year or less       From one to
five years		       Over five years       Total  
Commercial                              
Fixed rate $ 295,238     $ 1,747,321     $ 808,067     $ 2,850,626  
Variable rate 6,153,781     21,347     132     6,175,260  
Total commercial $ 6,449,019     $ 1,768,668     $ 808,199     $ 9,025,886  
Commercial real estate              
Fixed rate 518,259     2,242,979     434,901     3,196,139  
Variable rate 4,952,584     36,808         4,989,392  
Total commercial real estate $ 5,470,843     $ 2,279,787     $ 434,901     $ 8,185,531  
Home equity              
Fixed rate 24,813     4,070     570     29,453  
Variable rate 465,202             465,202  
Total home equity $ 490,015     $ 4,070     $ 570     $ 494,655  
Residential real estate              
Fixed rate 40,814     15,607     398,189     454,610  
Variable rate 90,205     338,495     494,079     922,779  
Total residential real estate $ 131,019     $ 354,102     $ 892,268     $ 1,377,389  
Premium finance receivables – commercial              
Fixed rate 3,378,077     86,978         3,465,055  
Variable rate              
Total premium finance receivables – commercial $ 3,378,077     $ 86,978     $     $ 3,465,055  
Premium finance receivables – life insurance              
Fixed rate 16,164     142,886     23,785     182,835  
Variable rate 5,038,804             5,038,804  
Total premium finance receivables – life insurance $ 5,054,968     $ 142,886     $ 23,785     $ 5,221,639  
Consumer and other              
Fixed rate 8,478     8,304     1,669     18,451  
Variable rate 18,715             18,715  
Total consumer and other $ 27,193     $ 8,304     $ 1,669     $ 37,166  
               
Total per category              
Fixed rate 4,281,843     4,248,145     1,667,181     10,197,169  
Variable rate 16,719,291     396,650     494,211     17,610,152  
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 21,001,134     $ 4,644,795     $ 2,161,392     $ 27,807,321  
               
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:              
Prime             $ 2,431,566  
One- month LIBOR             8,888,190  
Three- month LIBOR             332,833  
Twelve- month LIBOR             5,696,796  
Other             260,767  
Total variable rate             $ 17,610,152  

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates.  Specifically, the Company has $8.9 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

    Basis Points (bps) Change in
    Prime   1-month
LIBOR		   12-month
LIBOR		  
First Quarter 2020   -150 bps -77 bps -100 bps
Fourth Quarter 2019   -25   -26   -3  
Third Quarter 2019   -50   -38   -15  
Second Quarter 2019   0   -9   -53  
First Quarter 2019   0   -1   -30  

TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months Ended
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,    Sep 30,    Jun 30,    Mar 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)    2020   2019    2019    2019    2019 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period   $   158,461     $     163,273     $     161,901     $     159,622     $     154,164  
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13   47,418                  
Provision for credit losses   52,961     7,826     10,834     24,580     10,624  
Other adjustments   (73 )   30     (13 )   (11 )   (27 )
Charge-offs:                    
Commercial   2,153     11,222     6,775     17,380     503  
Commercial real estate   85     533     809     326     3,734  
Home equity   1,001     1,330     1,594     690     88  
Residential real estate   356     483     25     287     3  
Premium finance receivables   3,184     3,817     1,866     5,009     2,210  
Consumer and other   128     167     117     136     102  
PCD (1)   530                  
Total charge-offs   7,437     17,552     11,186     23,828     6,640  
Recoveries:                    
Commercial   356     1,871     367     289     318  
Commercial real estate   79     1,404     385     247     480  
Home equity   294     166     183     68     62  
Residential real estate   60     50     203     140     29  
Premium finance receivables   1,110     1,350     563     734     556  
Consumer and other   39     43     36     60     56  
PCD (1)   214                  
Total recoveries   2,152     4,884     1,737     1,538     1,501  
Net charge-offs   (5,285 )   (12,668 )   (9,449 )   (22,290 )   (5,139 )
Allowance for credit losses at period end   $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273     $ 161,901     $ 159,622  
                     

 

Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
Commercial   0.09 %   0.46 %   0.31 %   0.85 %   0.01 %
Commercial real estate   0.00     (0.04 )   0.02     0.00     0.19  
Home equity   0.57     0.89     1.08     0.47     0.02  
Residential real estate   0.10     0.14     (0.07 )   0.06     (0.01 )
Premium finance receivables   0.10     0.28     0.15     0.55     0.23  
Consumer and other   0.59     0.41     0.27     0.30     0.16  
PCD (1)   0.32                  
Total loans, net of unearned income   0.08 %   0.19 %   0.15 %   0.36 %   0.09 %
                     
Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses   9.98 %   161.87 %   87.22 %   90.68 %   48.37 %
Loans at period-end   $ 27,807,321     $ 26,800,290     $ 25,710,171     $ 25,304,659     $ 24,214,629  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end   0.78 %   0.59 %   0.63 %   0.63 %   0.65 %
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end   0.91     0.59     0.64     0.64     0.66  

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI charge-offs and recoveries are presented with the non-PCI charge-offs and recoveries in their respective class.

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

    Three Months Ended 
    Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,  
(In thousands)    2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Provision for loan losses    $   50,396     $     7,704     $     10,804     $     24,510     $     10,608  
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses   2,569     122     30     70     16  
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses   (4 )                
Provision for credit losses   $ 52,961     $ 7,826     $ 10,834     $ 24,580     $ 10,624  
                     
Allowance for loan losses   $ 216,050     156,828     161,763     $ 160,421     $ 158,212  
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses   37,362     1,633     1,510     1,480     1,410  
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses   70                  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273     $ 161,901     $ 159,622  

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

  As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 
(Dollars in thousands)  Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category’s balance		 Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category’s balance
Commercial: (1)                    
Commercial, industrial and other $ 8,888,342     $ 104,754     1.18 % $ 8,121,584     $ 64,829     0.80 %
Commercial real estate: (1)                    
Construction and development 1,113,863     31,687     2.84   1,075,545     16,418     1.53  
Non-construction 6,388,142     68,914     1.08   6,199,042     51,935     0.84  
Home equity (1) 451,804     11,844     2.62   469,498     3,860     0.82  
Residential real estate (1) 1,274,351     11,621     0.91   1,246,829     9,736     0.78  
Total core loan portfolio $ 18,116,502     $ 228,820     1.26 % $ 17,112,498     $ 146,778     0.86 %
Premium finance receivables (1)                    
Commercial insurance loans $ 3,465,055     $ 7,426     0.21   $ 3,442,027     $ 8,132     0.24 %
Life insurance loans 5,084,695     454     0.01   4,935,321     1,515     0.03  
Consumer and other (1) 34,111     331     0.97   107,053     1,704     1.59  
Total niche and consumer loan portfolio $ 8,583,861     $ 8,211     0.10 % $ 8,484,401     $ 11,351     0.13 %
Purchased commercial (2) $ 137,544     $ 2,592     1.88   $ 164,336     $ 91     0.06 %
Purchased commercial real estate (2) 683,526     12,195     1.78   745,689     158     0.02  
Purchased home equity (2) 42,851     550     1.28   43,568     18     0.04  
Purchased residential real estate (2) 103,038     929     0.90   107,392     64     0.06  
Purchased life insurance loans (2) 136,944           139,281          
Purchased consumer and other (2) 3,055     115     3.76   3,125     1     0.03  
Total purchased loan portfolio $ 1,106,958     $ 16,381     1.48   $ 1,203,391     $ 332     0.03 %
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 27,807,321     $ 253,412     0.91   $ 26,800,290     158,461     0.59 %

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. Excludes PCD loans.
(2) Includes PCD loans.

TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

  As of March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019 
(Dollars in thousands)    Non-PCD   PCD (1)   Total Loans   Non-PCD   PCD (1)   Total Loans 
Loan Balances:                         
Commercial                                                
Nonaccrual   $ 47,661     $ 2,255     $ 49,916     $ 37,224     $     $ 37,224  
90+ days and still accruing   3     1,238     1,241         1,855     1,855  
60-89 days past due   8,541     332     8,873     2,852     423     3,275  
30-59 days past due   86,129         86,129     70,010     7,314     77,324  
Current   8,857,394     22,333     8,879,727     8,147,528     18,714     8,166,242  
Total Commercial   $ 8,999,728     $ 26,158     $ 9,025,886     $ 8,257,614     $ 28,306     $ 8,285,920  
Commercial real estate                        
Nonaccrual   $ 36,904     $ 25,926     $ 62,830     $ 26,113     $     $ 26,113  
90+ days and still accruing   516         516         14,946     14,946  
60-89 days past due   7,415     2,797     10,212     23,573     7,973     31,546  
30-59 days past due   65,578     9,490     75,068     66,442     31,125     97,567  
Current   7,863,567     173,338     8,036,905     7,666,708     183,396     7,850,104  
Total Commercial real estate   $ 7,973,980     $ 211,551     $ 8,185,531     $ 7,782,836     $ 237,440     $ 8,020,276  
Home equity                        
Nonaccrual   $ 7,243     $     $ 7,243     $ 7,363     $     $ 7,363  
90+ days and still accruing                        
60-89 days past due   214         214     454         454  
30-59 days past due   2,096         2,096     3,533         3,533  
Current   485,102         485,102     501,716         501,716  
Total Home equity   $ 494,655     $     $ 494,655     $ 513,066     $     $ 513,066  
Residential real estate                        
Nonaccrual   $ 13,132     $ 5,833     $ 18,965     $ 13,797     $     $ 13,797  
90+ days and still accruing   605         605         5,771     5,771  
60-89 days past due   345         345     2,474     615     3,089  
30-59 days past due   26,437     2,546     28,983     16,664     1,377     18,041  
Current   1,319,452     9,039     1,328,491     1,303,158     10,365     1,313,523  
Total Residential real estate   $ 1,359,971     $ 17,418     $ 1,377,389     $ 1,336,093     $ 18,128     $ 1,354,221  
Premium finance receivables                        
Nonaccrual   $ 21,058     $     $ 21,058     $ 21,180     $     $ 21,180  
90+ days and still accruing   16,505         16,505     11,517         11,517  
60-89 days past due   12,730         12,730     12,119         12,119  
30-59 days past due   70,185         70,185     51,342         51,342  
Current   8,429,272     136,944     8,566,216     8,281,189     139,282     8,420,471  
Total Premium finance receivables   $ 8,549,750     $ 136,944     $ 8,686,694     $ 8,377,347     $ 139,282     $ 8,516,629  
Consumer and other                        
Nonaccrual   $ 232     $ 171     $ 403     $ 231     $     $ 231  
90+ days and still accruing   78         78     163     124     287  
60-89 days past due   607     18     625     40         40  
30-59 days past due   188     19     207     344         344  
Current   34,441     1,412     35,853     107,184     2,092     109,276  
Total Consumer and other   $ 35,546     $ 1,620     $ 37,166     $ 107,962     $ 2,216     $ 110,178  
Total loans, net of unearned income                        
Nonaccrual   $ 126,230     $ 34,185     $ 160,415     $ 105,908     $     $ 105,908  
90+ days and still accruing   17,707     1,238     18,945     11,680     22,696     34,376  
60-89 days past due   29,852     3,147     32,999     41,512     9,011     50,523  
30-59 days past due   250,613     12,055     262,668     208,335     39,816     248,151  
Current   26,989,228     343,066     27,332,294     26,007,483     353,849     26,361,332  
Total loans, net of unearned income   $ 27,413,630     $ 393,691     $ 27,807,321     $ 26,374,918     $ 425,372     $ 26,800,290  

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.

TABLE 13: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (“TDRs”)

  Mar 31,     Dec 31,   Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)  2020     2019   2019   2019   2019
Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1):  Non-PCD   PCD(2)                                  
Commercial $ 3   $ 1,238     $     $     $ 488     $  
Commercial real estate 516                    
Home equity                    
Residential real estate 605                   30  
Premium finance receivables 16,505       11,517     10,612     6,940     6,726  
Consumer and other 78       163     53     172     218  
Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 17,707   1,238     11,680     10,665     7,600     6,974  
Non-accrual loans:                    
Commercial 47,661   2,255     37,224     43,931     47,604     55,792  
Commercial real estate 36,904   25,926     26,113     21,557     20,875     15,933  
Home equity 7,243       7,363     7,920     8,489     7,885  
Residential real estate 13,132   5,833     13,797     13,447     14,236     15,879  
Premium finance receivables 21,058       21,180     16,540     14,423     14,797  
Consumer and other 232   171     231     224     220     326  
Total non-accrual loans 126,230   34,185     105,908     103,619     105,847     110,612  
Total non-performing loans:                    
Commercial 47,664   3,493     37,224     43,931     48,092     55,792  
Commercial real estate 37,420   25,926     26,113     21,557     20,875     15,933  
Home equity 7,243       7,363     7,920     8,489     7,885  
Residential real estate 13,737   5,833     13,797     13,447     14,236     15,909  
Premium finance receivables 37,563       32,697     27,152     21,363     21,523  
Consumer and other 310   171     394     277     392     544  
Total non-performing loans $ 143,937   $ 35,423     $ 117,588     $ 114,284     $ 113,447     $ 117,586  
Other real estate owned 2,701       5,208     8,584     9,920     9,154  
Other real estate owned – from acquisitions 8,325       9,963     8,898     9,917     12,366  
Other repossessed assets       4     257     263     270  
Total non-performing assets $ 154,963   $ 35,423     $ 132,763     $ 132,023     $ 133,547     $ 139,376  
Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets $ 46,995   $ 54     $ 36,725     $ 45,178     $ 45,862     $ 48,305  
Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:                    
Commercial 0.53 % 13.35 %   0.45 %   0.54 %   0.58 %   0.70 %
Commercial real estate 0.47   12.26     0.33     0.29     0.29     0.23  
Home equity 1.46       1.44     1.55     1.61     1.49  
Residential real estate 1.01   33.49     1.02     1.10     1.27     1.51  
Premium finance receivables 0.44       0.39     0.34     0.27     0.29  
Consumer and other 0.87   10.56     0.36     0.31     0.36     0.45  
Total loans, net of unearned income 0.53 % 9.00 %   0.44 %   0.44 %   0.45 %   0.49 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.49 %     0.36 %   0.38 %   0.40 %   0.43 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans 120.46 %     133.37 %   141.54 %   141.41 %   134.55 %

(1) As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, no TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.
(2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020.

Non-performing Loans Rollforward

  Three Months Ended 
  Mar 31,     Dec 31,       Sep 30,       Jun 30,       Mar 31,   
(In thousands)  2020     2019       2019       2019       2019  
  Non-PCD PCD(2)                                
Balance at beginning of period $ 117,588   $     $ 114,284     $ 113,447     $ 117,586     $ 113,234  
Additions, net 30,390   1,805     30,977     20,781     20,567     24,030  
Additions from the adoption of ASU 2016-13   37,285                  
Return to performing status (317 ) (169 )   (243 )   (407 )   (47 )   (14,077 )
Payments received (4,451 ) (3,498 )   (19,380 )   (16,326 )   (5,438 )   (4,024 )
Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets (1,297 )         (1,493 )   (1,486 )   (82 )
Charge-offs (2,551 )     (11,798 )   (6,984 )   (16,817 )   (3,992 )
Net change for niche loans (1) 4,575       3,748     5,266     (918 )   2,497  
Balance at end of period $ 143,937   $ 35,423     $ 117,588     $ 114,284     $ 113,447     $ 117,586  

(1) This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.
(2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020.

TDRs

  Mar 31,     Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31, 
(In thousands)  2020     2019   2019   2019   2019
Accruing TDRs:                                       
Commercial $ 6,500     $ 4,905     $ 14,099     $ 15,923     $ 19,650  
Commercial real estate 18,043     9,754     10,370     12,646     14,123  
Residential real estate and other 22,506     22,066     20,709     17,293     14,532  
Total accrual $ 47,049     $ 36,725     $ 45,178     $ 45,862     $ 48,305  
Non-accrual TDRs: (1)                  
Commercial $ 17,206     $ 13,834     $ 7,451     $ 21,850     $ 34,390  
Commercial real estate 14,420     7,119     7,673     2,854     1,517  
Residential real estate and other 4,962     6,158     6,006     5,435     4,150  
Total non-accrual $ 36,588     $ 27,111     $ 21,130     $ 30,139     $ 40,057  
Total TDRs:                  
Commercial $ 23,706     $ 18,739     $ 21,550     $ 37,773     $ 54,040  
Commercial real estate 32,463     16,873     18,043     15,500     15,640  
Residential real estate and other 27,468     28,224     26,715     22,728     18,682  
Total TDRs $ 83,637     $ 63,836     $ 66,308     $ 76,001     $ 88,362  

(1) Included in total non-performing loans.

Other Real Estate Owned

  Three Months Ended 
  Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,  
(In thousands)  2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Balance at beginning of period  $   15,171     $     17,482     $     19,837     $     21,520     $     24,820  
Disposals/resolved (4,793 )   (4,860 )   (4,501 )   (2,397 )   (2,758 )
Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell 954     936     3,008     1,746     32  
Additions from acquisition     2,179              
Fair value adjustments (306 )   (566 )   (862 )   (1,032 )   (574 )
Balance at end of period $ 11,026     $ 15,171     $ 17,482     $ 19,837     $ 21,520  
                   
  Period End
  Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,  
  2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Balance by Property Type:                             
Residential real estate  $   1,684     $     1,016     $     1,250     $     1,312     $     3,037  
Residential real estate development     810     1,282     1,282     1,139  
Commercial real estate 9,342     13,345     14,950     17,243     17,344  
Total $ 11,026     $ 15,171     $ 17,482     $ 19,837     $ 21,520  

 

TABLE 14: NON-INTEREST INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Q1 2020 compared to   Q1 2020 compared to
    Mar 31,       Dec 31,       Sep 30,       Jun 30,       Mar 31,     Q4 2019   Q1 2019
(Dollars in thousands)   2020       2019       2019       2019       2019     $ Change   % Change   $ Change   % Change
Brokerage $ 5,281     $ 4,859     $ 4,686     $ 4,764     $ 4,516     $ 422     9 %   $ 765     17 %
Trust and asset management 20,660     20,140     19,313     19,375     19,461     520     3     1,199     6  
Total wealth management 25,941     24,999     23,999     24,139     23,977     942     4     1,964     8  
Mortgage banking 48,326     47,860     50,864     37,411     18,158     466     1     30,168     NM  
Service charges on deposit accounts 11,265     10,973     9,972     9,277     8,848     292     3     2,417     27  
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net (4,359 )   587     710     864     1,364     (4,946 )   NM     (5,723 )   NM  
Fees from covered call options 2,292     1,243         643     1,784     1,049     84     508     28  
Trading (losses) gains, net (451 )   46     11     (44 )   (171 )   (497 )   NM     (280 )   NM  
Operating lease income, net 11,984     12,487     12,025     11,733     10,796     (503 )   (4 )   1,188     11  
Other:                                    
Interest rate swap fees 6,066     2,206     4,811     3,224     2,831     3,860     NM     3,235     NM  
BOLI (1,284 )   1,377     830     1,149     1,591     (2,661 )   NM     (2,875 )   NM  
Administrative services 1,112     1,072     1,086     1,009     1,030     40     4     82     8  
Foreign currency remeasurement (losses) gains (151 )   261     (55 )   113     464     (412 )   NM     (615 )   NM  
Early pay-offs of capital leases 74     24     6         5     50     NM     69     NM  
Miscellaneous 12,427     9,085     10,878     8,640     10,980     3,342     37     1,447     13  
Total Other 18,244     14,025     17,556     14,135     16,901     4,219     30     1,343     8  
Total Non-Interest Income $ 113,242     $ 112,220     $ 115,137     $ 98,158     $ 81,657     $ 1,022     1 %   $ 31,585     39 %

NM – Not meaningful.

TABLE 15: MORTGAGE BANKING

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2020		     Dec 31,
 2019		   Sep 30,
 2019		   Jun 30,
 2019		   Mar 31,
 2019
Originations and Commitments:                                       
Retail originations $ 773,144     $ 782,122     $ 913,631     $ 669,510     $ 365,602  
Correspondent originations     4,024     50,639     182,966     148,100  
Veterans First originations 442,957     459,236     456,005     301,324     164,762  
Total originations for sale (A) $ 1,216,101     $ 1,245,382     $ 1,420,275     $ 1,153,800     $ 678,464  
Originations for investment 73,727     105,911     154,897     106,237     93,689  
Total originations $ 1,289,828     $ 1,351,293     $ 1,575,172     $ 1,260,037     $ 772,153  
                   
Purchases as a percentage of originations for sale 37 %   40 %   48 %   63 %   67 %
Refinances as a percentage of originations for sale 63     60     52     37     33  
Total 100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %
                   
Mandatory commitments to fund originations for sale (1) $ 1,375,162     $ 372,357     $ 433,009     $ 475,618     $ 285,917  
                   
Production Margin:                  
Production revenue (B) (2) $ 31,964     $ 35,600     $ 39,881     $ 29,905     $ 16,942  
Production margin (B / A) 2.63 %   2.86 %   2.81 %   2.59 %   2.50 %
                   
Mortgage Servicing:                  
Loans serviced for others (C) $ 8,314,634     $ 8,243,251     $ 7,901,045     $ 7,515,186     $ 7,014,269  
MSRs, at fair value (D) 73,504     85,638     75,585     72,850     71,022  
Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (D / C) 0.88 %   1.04 %   0.96 %   0.97 %   1.01 %
Servicing income $ 7,031     $ 6,247     $ 5,989     $ 5,460     $ 5,460  
                   
Components of MSRs:                  
MSR – current period capitalization $ 9,447     $ 14,532     $ 14,029     $ 9,802     $ 6,580  
MSR – collection of expected cash flows – paydowns (547 )   (483 )   (456 )   (457 )   (505 )
MSR – collection of expected cash flows – payoffs (6,476 )   (6,325 )   (6,781 )   (3,619 )   (1,492 )
Valuation:                  
MSR – changes in fair value model assumptions (14,557 )   2,329     (4,058 )   (4,305 )   (8,744 )
Gain (loss) on derivative contract held as an economic hedge, net 4,160     (483 )   82     920      
MSR valuation adjustment, net of (loss)/gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge $ (10,397 )   $ 1,846     $ (3,976 )   $ (3,385 )   $ (8,744 )

(1) Certain volume adjusted for the estimated pull-through rate of the loan, which represents the Company’s best estimate of the likelihood that a committed loan will ultimately fund.
(2) Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights. Excludes changes to the mortgage recourse obligation, derivative income from interest rate lock commitments and other non-production revenue.

TABLE 16: NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

  Three Months Ended   Q1 2020 compared to   Q1 2020 compared to
  Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Q4 2019   Q1 2019
(Dollars in thousands) 2020   2019   2019    2019    2019    $ Change   % Change   $ Change   % Change
 Salaries and employee benefits:                                                                  
Salaries $ 81,286     $ 82,888     $ 78,067     $ 75,360     $ 74,037     $ (1,602 )   (2 )%   $ 7,249     10 %
Commissions and incentive compensation 31,575     40,226     40,289     36,486     31,599     (8,651 )   (22 )   (24 )    
Benefits 23,901     22,827     22,668     21,886     20,087     1,074     5     3,814     19  
Total salaries and employee benefits 136,762     145,941     141,024     133,732     125,723     (9,179 )   (6 )   11,039     9  
Equipment 14,834     14,485     13,314     12,759     11,770     349     2     3,064     26  
Operating lease equipment 9,260     9,766     8,907     8,768     8,319     (506 )   (5 )   941     11  
Occupancy, net 17,547     17,132     14,991     15,921     16,245     415     2     1,302     8  
Data processing 8,373     7,569     6,522     6,204     7,525     804     11     848     11  
Advertising and marketing 10,862     12,517     13,375     12,845     9,858     (1,655 )   (13 )   1,004     10  
Professional fees 6,721     7,650     8,037     6,228     5,556     (929 )   (12 )   1,165     21  
Amortization of other intangible assets 2,863     3,017     2,928     2,957     2,942     (154 )   (5 )   (79 )   (3 )
FDIC insurance 4,135     1,348     148     4,127     3,576     2,787     NM     559     16  
OREO expense, net (876 )   536     1,170     1,290     632     (1,412 )   NM     (1,508 )   NM  
Other:                                  
Commissions – 3rd party brokers 865     717     734     749     718     148     21     147     20  
Postage 1,949     2,220     2,321     2,606     2,450     (271 )   (12 )   (501 )   (20 )
Miscellaneous 21,346     26,693     21,083     21,421     19,060     (5,347 )   (20 )   2,286     12  
Total other 24,160     29,630     24,138     24,776     22,228     (5,470 )   (18 )   1,932     9  
Total Non-Interest Expense $ 234,641     $ 249,591     $ 234,554     $ 229,607     $ 214,374     $ (14,950 )   (6 )%   $ 20,267     9 %

NM – Not meaningful.

TABLE 17: SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES/RATIOS

The accounting and reporting policies of Wintrust conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), taxable-equivalent net interest margin (including its individual components), the taxable-equivalent efficiency ratio, tangible common equity ratio, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustment. Management believes that these measures and ratios provide users of the Company’s financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the Company’s interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company’s operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures and ratios differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis is also used in the calculation of the Company’s efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company’s equity.  The Company references the return on average tangible common equity as a measurement of profitability. Management considers pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustment as useful measurements of the Company’s core net income.

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(Dollars and shares in thousands)  2020     2019       2019       2019       2019  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Interest Margin and Efficiency Ratio:                                      
(A) Interest Income (GAAP) $ 344,067     $ 349,731     $ 354,627     $ 346,814     $ 333,970  
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:                  
 – Loans 860     892     978     1,031     1,034  
 – Liquidity Management Assets 551     573     574     568     565  
 – Other Earning Assets 2     1     5     1     2  
(B) Interest Income (non-GAAP) $ 345,480     $ 351,197     $ 356,184     $ 348,414     $ 335,571  
(C) Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 82,624     $ 87,852     $ 89,775     $ 80,612     $ 71,984  
(D) Net Interest Income (GAAP) (A minus C) $ 261,443     $ 261,879     $ 264,852     $ 266,202     $ 261,986  
(E) Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (B minus C) $ 262,856     $ 263,345     $ 266,409     $ 267,802     $ 263,587  
Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.12 %   3.17 %   3.37 %   3.62 %   3.70 %
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.14 %   3.19 %   3.39 %   3.64 %   3.72 %
(F) Non-interest income $ 113,242     $ 112,220     $ 115,137     $ 98,158     $ 81,657  
(G) (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (4,359 )   587     710     864     1,364  
(H) Non-interest expense 234,641     249,591     234,554     229,607     214,374  
Efficiency ratio (H/(D+F-G)) 61.90 %   66.82 %   61.84 %   63.17 %   62.63 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (H/(E+F-G)) 61.67 %   66.56 %   61.59 %   62.89 %   62.34 %
                   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 3,700,393     $ 3,691,250     $ 3,540,325     $ 3,446,950     $ 3,371,972  
Less: Non-convertible preferred stock (GAAP) (125,000 )   (125,000 )   (125,000 )   (125,000 )   (125,000 )
Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (687,626 )   (692,277 )   (627,972 )   (631,499 )   (620,224 )
(I) Total tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,887,767     $ 2,873,973     $ 2,787,353     $ 2,690,451     $ 2,626,748  
(J) Total assets (GAAP) $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902     $ 33,641,769     $ 32,358,621  
Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (687,626 )   (692,277 )   (627,972 )   (631,499 )   (620,224 )
(K) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 38,112,221     $ 35,928,306     $ 34,283,930     $ 33,010,270     $ 31,738,397  
Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) (L/J) 9.2 %   9.7 %   9.8 %   9.9 %   10.0 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (I/K) 7.6 %   8.0 %   8.1 %   8.2 %   8.3 %

 

  Three Months Ended 
  Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(Dollars and shares in thousands)  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                                      
Total shareholders’ equity $ 3,700,393     $ 3,691,250     $ 3,540,325     $ 3,446,950     $ 3,371,972  
Less: Preferred stock (125,000 )   (125,000 )   (125,000 )   (125,000 )   (125,000 )
(L) Total common equity $ 3,575,393     $ 3,566,250     $ 3,415,325     $ 3,321,950     $ 3,246,972  
(M) Actual common shares outstanding 57,545     57,822     56,698     56,668     56,639  
Book value per common share (L/M) $ 62.13     $ 61.68     $ 60.24     $ 58.62     $ 57.33  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (I/M) $ 50.18     $ 49.70     $ 49.16     $ 47.48     $ 46.38  
                   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Return on Average Tangible Common Equity:
(N) Net income applicable to common shares $ 60,762     $ 83,914     $ 97,071     $ 79,416     $ 87,096  
Add: Intangible asset amortization 2,863     3,017     2,928     2,957     2,942  
Less: Tax effect of intangible asset amortization (799 )   (793 )   (773 )   (771 )   (731 )
After-tax intangible asset amortization 2,064     2,224     2,155     2,186     2,211  
(O) Tangible net income applicable to common shares (non-GAAP) $ 62,826     $ 86,138     $ 99,226     $ 81,602     $ 89,307  
Total average shareholders’ equity $ 3,710,169     $ 3,622,184     $ 3,496,714     $ 3,414,340     $ 3,309,078  
Less: Average preferred stock (125,000 )   (125,000 )   (125,000 )   (125,000 )   (125,000 )
(P) Total average common shareholders’ equity $ 3,585,169     $ 3,497,184     $ 3,371,714     $ 3,289,340     $ 3,184,078  
Less: Average intangible assets (690,777 )   (689,286 )   (630,279 )   (624,794 )   (622,240 )
(Q) Total average tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,894,392     $ 2,807,898     $ 2,741,435     $ 2,664,546     $ 2,561,838  
Return on average common equity, annualized (N/P) 6.82 %   9.52 %   11.42 %   9.68 %   11.09 %
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP) (O/Q) 8.73 %   12.17 %   14.36 %   12.28 %   14.14 %
                   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision, Pre-MSR Adjustment Income:    
Income before taxes $ 87,083     $ 116,682     $ 134,601     $ 110,173     $ 118,645  
Add: Provision for credit losses 52,961     7,826     10,834     24,580     10,624  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) $ 140,044     $ 124,508     $ 145,435     $ 134,753     $ 129,269  
Less: MSR valuation adjustment, net of (loss)/gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge $ (10,397 )   $ 1,846     $ (3,976 )   $ (3,385 )   $ (8,744 )
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 150,441     $ 122,662     $ 149,411     $ 138,138     $ 138,013  

WINTRUST SUBSIDIARIES AND LOCATIONS

Wintrust is a financial holding company whose common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: WTFC). Its 15 community bank subsidiaries are: Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Wintrust Bank, N.A., in Chicago, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Northbrook Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Schaumburg Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Village Bank & Trust, N.A., in Arlington Heights, Beverly Bank & Trust Company, N.A. in Chicago, Wheaton Bank & Trust Company, N.A., State Bank of The Lakes, N.A., in Antioch, Old Plank Trail Community Bank, N.A. in New Lenox, St. Charles Bank & Trust Company, N.A. and Town Bank, N.A., in Hartland, Wisconsin.

In addition to the locations noted above, the banks also operate facilities in Illinois in Addison, Algonquin, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Buffalo Grove, Burbank, Cary, Clarendon Hills, Crete, Countryside, Darien, Deerfield, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Evanston, Evergreen Park, Frankfort, Geneva, Glen Ellyn, Glencoe, Glenview, Gurnee, Grayslake, Hanover Park, Highland Park, Highwood, Hoffman Estates, Homer Glen, Island Lake, Itasca, Joliet, Lake Bluff, Lake Villa, Lansing, Lemont, Lindenhurst, Lynwood, Markham, Maywood, McHenry, Mokena, Mount Prospect, Mundelein, Naperville, North Chicago, Northfield, Norridge, Oak Lawn, Oak Brook, Orland Park, Palatine, Park Ridge, Prospect Heights, Ravinia, Riverside, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Round Lake Beach, Shorewood, Skokie, South Holland, South Elgin, Spring Grove, Steger, Stone Park, Vernon Hills, Wauconda, Waukegan, Western Springs, Willowbrook, Wilmette, Winnetka and Wood Dale, and in Wisconsin in Albany, Burlington, Clinton, Darlington, Delafield, Delavan, Elm Grove, Genoa City, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Madison, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, Monroe, Pewaukee, Racine, Sharon, Wales, Walworth and Wind Lake, and in Dyer, Indiana and in Naples, Florida.

Additionally, the Company operates various non-bank business units:

  • FIRST Insurance Funding, a division of Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., and Wintrust Life Finance, a division of Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., serve commercial and life insurance loan customers, respectively, throughout the United States.
  • First Insurance Funding of Canada serves commercial insurance loan customers throughout Canada.
  • Tricom, Inc. of Milwaukee provides high-yielding, short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services, such as data processing of payrolls, billing and cash management services, to temporary staffing service clients located throughout the United States.
  • Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A., engages primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market through origination offices located throughout the United States. Loans are also originated nationwide through relationships with wholesale and correspondent offices.
  • Wintrust Investments, LLC is a broker-dealer providing a full range of private client and brokerage services to clients and correspondent banks located primarily in the Midwest.
  • Great Lakes Advisors LLC provides money management services and advisory services to individual accounts.
  • The Chicago Trust Company, N.A., a trust subsidiary, allows Wintrust to service customers’ trust and investment needs at each banking location.
  • Wintrust Asset Finance offers direct leasing opportunities.
  • CDEC provides Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified through the use of words such as “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “contemplate,” “possible,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts, are premised on many factors and assumptions, and represent only management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Similarly, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and which may include, but are not limited to, those listed below and the Risk Factors discussed under Item 1A of the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the Company’s subsequent SEC filings. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and is including this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s future financial performance, the performance of its loan portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves and charge-offs, delinquency trends, growth plans, regulatory developments, securities that the Company may offer from time to time, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events, the Company’s business and growth strategies, including future acquisitions of banks, specialty finance or wealth management businesses, internal growth and plans to form additional de novo banks or branch offices. Actual results could differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including the following:

  • the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, as well as responses to the pandemic by the government, businesses and consumers, on our operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand across our business and our customers’ businesses;
  • the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the Company’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses;
  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges;
  • economic conditions that affect the economy, housing prices, the job market and other factors that may adversely affect the Company’s liquidity and the performance of its loan portfolios, particularly in the markets in which it operates;
  • negative effects suffered by us or our customers resulting from changes in U.S. trade policies;
  • the extent of defaults and losses on the Company’s loan portfolio, which may require further increases in its allowance for credit losses;
  • estimates of fair value of certain of the Company’s assets and liabilities, which could change in value significantly from period to period;
  • the financial success and economic viability of the borrowers of our commercial loans;
  • commercial real estate market conditions in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin;
  • the extent of commercial and consumer delinquencies and declines in real estate values, which may require further increases in the Company’s allowance for credit losses;
  • inaccurate assumptions in our analytical and forecasting models used to manage our loan portfolio;
  • changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, the capital markets and other market indices (including developments and volatility arising from or related to the COVID-19 pandemic) that may affect, among other things, the Company’s liquidity and the value of its assets and liabilities;
  • competitive pressures in the financial services business which may affect the pricing of the Company’s loan and deposit products as well as its services (including wealth management services), which may result in loss of market share and reduced income from deposits, loans, advisory fees and income from other products;
  • failure to identify and complete favorable acquisitions in the future or unexpected difficulties or developments related to the integration of the Company’s recent or future acquisitions;
  • unexpected difficulties and losses related to FDIC-assisted acquisitions;
  • harm to the Company’s reputation;
  • any negative perception of the Company’s financial strength;
  • ability of the Company to raise additional capital on acceptable terms when needed;
  • disruption in capital markets, which may lower fair values for the Company’s investment portfolio;
  • ability of the Company to use technology to provide products and services that will satisfy customer demands and create efficiencies in operations and to manage risks associated therewith;
  • failure or breaches of our security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties;
  • security breaches, including denial of service attacks, hacking, social engineering attacks, malware intrusion or data corruption attempts and identity theft;
  • adverse effects on our information technology systems resulting from failures, human error or cyberattacks;
  • adverse effects of failures by our vendors to provide agreed upon services in the manner and at the cost agreed, particularly our information technology vendors;
  • increased costs as a result of protecting our customers from the impact of stolen debit card information;
  • accuracy and completeness of information the Company receives about customers and counterparties to make credit decisions;
  • ability of the Company to attract and retain senior management experienced in the banking and financial services industries;
  • environmental liability risk associated with lending activities;
  • the impact of any claims or legal actions to which the Company is subject, including any effect on our reputation;
  • losses incurred in connection with repurchases and indemnification payments related to mortgages and increases in reserves associated therewith;
  • the loss of customers as a result of technological changes allowing consumers to complete their financial transactions without the use of a bank;
  • the soundness of other financial institutions;
  • the expenses and delayed returns inherent in opening new branches and de novo banks;
  • examinations and challenges by tax authorities, and any unanticipated impact of the Tax Act;
  • changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations such as the new CECL standard and related changes to address the impact of COVID-19, and the impact on the Company’s financial statements;
  • the ability of the Company to receive dividends from its subsidiaries;
  • uncertainty about the discontinued use of LIBOR and transition to an alternative rate;
  • a decrease in the Company’s capital ratios, including as a result of declines in the value of its loan portfolios, or otherwise;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, particularly changes in regulation of financial services companies and/or the products and services offered by financial services companies, including those changes that are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including without limitation the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder;
  • a lowering of our credit rating;
  • changes in U.S. monetary policy and changes to the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, including changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise;
  • regulatory restrictions upon our ability to market our products to consumers and limitations on our ability to profitably operate our mortgage business;
  • increased costs of compliance, heightened regulatory capital requirements and other risks associated with changes in regulation and the regulatory environment;
  • the impact of heightened capital requirements;
  • increases in the Company’s FDIC insurance premiums, or the collection of special assessments by the FDIC;
  • delinquencies or fraud with respect to the Company’s premium finance business;
  • credit downgrades among commercial and life insurance providers that could negatively affect the value of collateral securing the Company’s premium finance loans;
  • the Company’s ability to comply with covenants under its credit facility; and
  • fluctuations in the stock market, which may have an adverse impact on the Company’s wealth management business and brokerage operation.

Therefore, there can be no assurances that future actual results will correspond to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Any such statement speaks only as of the date the statement was made or as of such date that may be referenced within the statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events after the date of the press release. Persons are advised, however, to consult further disclosures management makes on related subjects in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its press releases.

CONFERENCE CALL, WEBCAST AND REPLAY

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time) regarding first quarter 2020 results. Individuals interested in listening should call (877) 363-5049 and enter Conference ID #6554248. A simultaneous audio-only webcast and replay of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation may be accessed via the Company’s website at https://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations & Conference Calls. The text of the first quarter 2020 earnings press release will be available on the home page of the Company’s website at https://www.wintrust.com and at the Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link on its website.

