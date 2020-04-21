Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $62.8 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $62.8 million or $1.04 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 27.8% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 31.6% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2020:

Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2019

Total assets increased by $2.2 billion.

Total loans increased by $1.0 billion.

Total deposits increased by $1.4 billion.

Net interest income decreased by $436,000 as the impact of a five basis point decline in net interest margin and one less day was partially offset by a $925 million increase in average earning assets.

The allowance for credit losses increased by $95.0 million to $253.5 million as of March 31, 2020 as compared to $158.5 million as of December 31, 2019. The change in allowance for credit losses was due to:

• An increase of $47.4 million related to the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard effective as of January 1, 2020.

• Provision for credit losses of $53.0 million in the current quarter. Provision for credit losses increased by $45.2 million from a provision for credit losses of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to the implementation of CECL and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Other highlights of the first quarter of 2020

Recorded $17.4 million of derivative income associated with mandatory commitments to fund mortgage originations for sale in the current quarter as compared to a $1.0 million derivative loss in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mandatory commitments to fund mortgage originations for sale were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $372 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $10.4 million.

Recognized $4.4 million of net losses on investment securities, primarily as a result of unrealized losses on market sensitive securities.

Incurred acquisition related costs of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total period end loans were $871 million higher than average total loans in current quarter.

Repurchased 576,469 shares of common stock at a cost of $37.1 million. At this time, we have temporarily suspended our common stock repurchase program, as an additional prudential measure.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I would like to start by thanking all Wintrust employees for their passion and commitment during this difficult time. As the challenges of COVID-19 affect our customers and our communities, we stand ready to be responsive and supportive. I am extremely proud of our successful efforts earlier this month to timely launch the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide much needed funding to our small business customers so that they can continue to operate and pay their employees. Our teams worked tirelessly to process approximately 8,900 applications with a median loan size of approximately $87,500, totaling loan approvals of nearly $3.3 billion through April 17th. We are honored to be part of the solution to the complex problems faced by our clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to answer their call throughout this crisis and into the eventual recovery. Please see our previous releases regarding our PPP activity to date. We expect to further participate in the program if additional government funding is approved.”

With respect to the current quarter, Mr Wehmer remarked, “Wintrust reported net income of $62.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, down from $86.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP), increased by $27.8 million over the previous quarter and $12.4 million over the first quarter of 2019. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $2.2 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $6.4 billion higher than the end of the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter was characterized by significant balance sheet growth, stable net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased provision for credit losses primarily related to the implementation of CECL and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area.”

Mr. Wehmer continued, “The Company grew total loans by $1.0 billion in the current quarter with growth diversified primarily across various loan portfolios including the commercial, commercial real estate and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios. Management estimates that nearly half of the growth in the commercial category during the quarter was a result of customer draws on unfunded commitments primarily occurring toward the end of the quarter. We have seen this activity abate after quarter end. Total deposits increased by $1.4 billion as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 as strong retail deposit growth, including growth in our MaxSafe product, was supplemented by an increase in brokered deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.4% and we are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand.”

Mr. Wehmer commented, “Despite one less day in the quarter and modest net interest margin compression, net interest income stayed relatively flat in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. We believe that our ability to increase market share and grow the balance sheet will continue to help mitigate the pressures presented by a lower interest rate environment. The declining interest rate environment contributed to a reduction in loan yields of 17 basis points; however that impact was partially offset by a 13 basis point improvement in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits. As always, we will strive to grow without a commensurate increase in expenses to enhance our net overhead ratio which was 1.33% in the first quarter of 2020.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered a record quarter in increased pipeline in light of the demand associated with historically low long term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the current quarter were $1.2 billion, similar to the fourth quarter of 2019. However, due to record mortgage applications and interest rate lock volume near the end of the quarter, mandatory commitments to fund mortgage originations for sale were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $372 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Additionally, the Company recorded a $10.4 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. We believe the second quarter of 2020 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, “The Company recorded net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, provision for credit losses totaled $53.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The elevated provision expense in the current quarter was primarily related to the implementation of the CECL standard and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-performing assets as of the current quarter end totaled $190.4 million, an increase of $57.6 million from the previous quarter end. Due to the adoption of CECL, $35.4 million of the $57.6 million increase relates to purchased financial assets with credit deterioration that were not previously required to be reported as non-performing assets but are now included in non-performing assets. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mindful of the challenges ahead, Mr Wehmer noted, “We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. We believe the Company has adequate liquidity and capital to effectively manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we will continue to prudently evaluate and expand liquidity sources, including the possible utilization of the PPP liquidity facility, if necessary.”

Mr. Wehmer continued, “Wintrust will continue to practice what we preach in our unwavering commitment to our communities by serving customers via drive up branches, by appointment, telephonically and through digital tools. We believe that we are uniquely positioned by being technologically on par with the big banks, as demonstrated by our PPP efforts, while maintaining the agility and high-touch, personalized service nature of a community bank. We have executed our existing business continuity plan successfully across the Wintrust enterprise and I am proud of our Company’s effectiveness in seamlessly adapting to a remote working environment. In addition to our efforts to support our customers, we are also focused on the wellbeing of our colleagues, modifying certain health care programs to provide additional benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as offering other pandemic benefits and compensation premiums to eligible employees.”

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “We have experienced significant growth in recent quarters and believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong, while we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio.”

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $1.0 billion increase in loans and a $465 million increase in available for sale securities. The Company believes that the $1.9 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of March 31, 2020 provides sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

Total liabilities grew by $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in total deposits. The Company successfully grew deposits in the first quarter through organic retail channels, including $282.7 million of growth in our MaxSafe products, that was supplemented by an increase in brokered deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.4%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company’s balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $261.4 million, a decrease of $436,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $543,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The $436,000 decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was attributable to the impact of a five basis point decline in net interest margin and one less day. This impact was partially offset by $924.8 million of growth in average earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.12% (3.14% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.17% (3.19% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.70% (3.72% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2019. The five basis point decrease in net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was attributable to a 12 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and a four basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The 12 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the current quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a 17 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with lower yields on interest bearing cash. The 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 13 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the recent decrease in the interest rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $253.5 million as of March 31, 2020 an increase of $95.0 million as compared to $158.5 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase in allowance for credit losses includes a $47.4 million increase related to the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2020.

The provision for credit losses totaled $53.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The elevated provision expense in the current quarter was primarily related to the implementation of the CECL standard and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. The CECL standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, a $7.4 million decrease from $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $146,000 increase from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the first quarter of 2020 totaled eight basis points on an annualized basis compared to 19 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2019 and nine basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans, niche and consumer loans and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and purchased loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

As of March 31, 2020, $33.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $262.7 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of December 31, 2019, $50.5 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $248.2 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of March 31, 2020. Home equity loans at March 31, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.1% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at March 31, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 96.4% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Prior to January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans were aggregated into pools by common risk characteristics for accounting purposes, including recognition of interest income on a pool basis. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on these loans were offset by the remaining discount related to the pool. As a result of the implementation of CECL, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, PCI loans transitioned to a classification of purchased financial assets with credit deterioration (“PCD”), which no longer maintains the prior pools and related accounting concepts. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on PCD loans is no longer offset by the remaining discount, resulting in additional allowance being recognized at January 1, 2020 through a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. See Table 9 for information on this increase at transition. Additionally, recognition of interest income on PCD loans is considered at the individual asset level following the Company’s accrual policies, instead of based upon the entire pool of loans. Due to the first quarter of 2020 adoption of CECL, the Company included $35.4 million in non-performing PCD loans in total non-performing loans as of March 31, 2020.

The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding PCD assets, to total assets was 0.40% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 0.36% at December 31, 2019, and 0.43% at March 31, 2019. Non-performing assets, excluding PCD assets, totaled $155.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $132.8 million at December 31, 2019 and $139.4 million at March 31, 2019. Non-performing loans, excluding PCD loans, totaled $143.9 million, or 0.53% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 compared to $117.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $117.6 million, or 0.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. This increase includes a $5.0 million increase in premium finance receivable balances that are past due greater than 90 days and still accruing. The level of past due premium finance receivables is impacted by emergency orders issued by states which extend the grace period for nonpayment of insurance premiums to carriers. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) of $11.0 million at March 31, 2020 decreased by $4.2 million compared to $15.2 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased $10.5 million compared to $21.5 million at March 31, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $942,000 during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased trust fees and brokerage commissions. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $466,000 in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of increased derivative income associated with mandatory commitments to fund originations for sale, partially offset by a decrease in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Mandatory commitments to fund originations for sale were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $372.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 63% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 60% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the first quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio decreased primarily due to a negative fair value adjustment of $14.6 million as well as a reduction in value of $7.0 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The Company recorded a gain of $4.2 million on the interest rate swaps held as economic hedges against the mortgage servicing rights primarily related to the mark to market valuation adjustment at quarter end which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue.

The net losses recognized on investment securities in the first quarter of 2020 were $4.4 million as compared to a gain of $587,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The losses recorded in the first quarter of 2020 primarily relate to unrealized losses on market sensitive securities held by the Company.

Other non-interest income increased by $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased income from interest rate swap fees and net gains related to the sales of loans and leases. These increases were partially offset by market losses on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 14 and 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The $9.2 million decrease is comprised of a decrease of $8.7 million in commissions and incentive compensation and a decrease of $1.6 million in salaries expense partially offset by $1.1 million increase in employee benefits expense. The decrease in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to lower expenses associated with the Company’s long term incentive program.

Data processing expenses totaled $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $804,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to conversion costs associated with the Countryside Bank acquisition.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by $1.7 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to lower media advertising costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

FDIC insurance expense totaled $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In the prior quarter, the Company recorded a $2.8 million reduction to FDIC insurance expense related to assessment credits received from the FDIC.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $1.3 million gain on sale of an OREO property resulting in net OREO income of $876,000 in the first quarter of 2020. This compares to OREO expense of $536,000 in the prior quarter.

Miscellaneous expense in the first quarter of 2020 decreased $5.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the current quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 is primarily due to charges recognized in the fourth quarter including a litigation settlement, contingent consideration related to previous acquisitions of certain mortgage businesses and overlapping telecommunication charges. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors’ fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $24.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 27.87% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 26.33% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 24.86% in the first quarter of 2019.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to current market conditions.

Mortgage banking revenue was $48.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 an increase from $47.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 an increase of $292,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of March 31, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $590 million to $650 million at March 31, 2020.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.5 billion during the first quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $231.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $3.0 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company’s leasing business grew during the first quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $174.4 million to $1.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $942,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, totaling $25.9 million in the current period. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $25.0 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.6 billion decrease from the $27.6 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2019. Increased trust fees contributed to the growth in wealth management revenue, while unfavorable equity market performance in the first quarter of 2020 contributed to the decline of assets under administration.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Acquisitions

On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank’s six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank’s five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation (“ROC”). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank’s one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.

Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard

Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses standard, or CECL, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the “Asset Quality” section and the asset quality Tables 9-13 in this report.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(4)

basis point (bp)

change from

4th Quarter

2019 % or

basis point (bp)

change from

1st Quarter

2019 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Net income $ 62,812 $ 85,964 $ 89,146 (27 ) % (30 ) % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 140,044 124,508 129,269 12 8 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (2) 150,441 122,662 138,013 23 9 Net income per common share – diluted 1.04 1.44 1.52 (28 ) (32 ) Net revenue (1) 374,685 374,099 343,643 — 9 Net interest income 261,443 261,879 261,986 — — Net interest margin 3.12 % 3.17 % 3.70 % (5 ) bp (58 ) bp Net interest margin – fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.14 3.19 3.72 (5 ) (58 ) Net overhead ratio (3) 1.33 1.53 1.72 (20 ) (39 ) Return on average assets 0.69 0.96 1.16 (27 ) (47 ) Return on average common equity 6.82 9.52 11.09 (270 ) (427 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 8.73 12.17 14.14 (344 ) (541 ) At end of period Total assets $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 32,358,621 24 % 20 % Total loans (5) 27,807,321 26,800,290 24,214,629 15 15 Total deposits 31,461,660 30,107,138 26,804,742 18 17 Total shareholders’ equity 3,700,393 3,691,250 3,371,972 1 10

(1) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(4) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 Total loans (1) 27,807,321 26,800,290 25,710,171 25,304,659 24,214,629 Total deposits 31,461,660 30,107,138 28,710,379 27,518,815 26,804,742 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 3,700,393 3,691,250 3,540,325 3,446,950 3,371,972 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 261,443 $ 261,879 $ 264,852 $ 266,202 $ 261,986 Net revenue (2) 374,685 374,099 379,989 364,360 343,643 Net income 62,812 85,964 99,121 81,466 89,146 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 140,044 124,508 145,435 134,753 129,269 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (3) 150,441 122,662 149,411 138,138 138,013 Net income per common share – Basic 1.05 1.46 1.71 1.40 1.54 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.04 1.44 1.69 1.38 1.52 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.12 % 3.17 % 3.37 % 3.62 % 3.70 % Net interest margin – fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.14 3.19 3.39 3.64 3.72 Non-interest income to average assets 1.24 1.25 1.35 1.23 1.06 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.58 2.78 2.74 2.87 2.79 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.33 1.53 1.40 1.64 1.72 Return on average assets 0.69 0.96 1.16 1.02 1.16 Return on average common equity 6.82 9.52 11.42 9.68 11.09 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 8.73 12.17 14.36 12.28 14.14 Average total assets $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 Average total shareholders’ equity 3,710,169 3,622,184 3,496,714 3,414,340 3,309,078 Average loans to average deposits ratio 90.1 % 88.8 % 90.6 % 93.9 % 92.7 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 88.4 89.0 89.6 92.0 90.3 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 32.86 $ 70.90 $ 64.63 $ 73.16 $ 67.33 Book value per common share 62.13 61.68 60.24 58.62 57.33 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 50.18 49.70 49.16 47.48 46.38 Common shares outstanding 57,545,352 57,821,891 56,698,429 56,667,846 56,638,968 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.5 % 8.7 % 8.8 % 9.1 % 9.1 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.3 9.6 9.7 9.6 9.8 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 8.9 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.3 Total capital ratio (5) 11.9 12.2 12.4 12.4 11.7 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 159,622 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.91 % 0.59 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.66 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 187 187 174 172 170

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments.Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses also includes the allowance for investment securities as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 349,118 $ 286,167 $ 448,755 $ 300,934 $ 270,765 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 309 309 59 58 58 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,943,743 2,164,560 2,260,806 1,437,105 1,609,852 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,570,959 3,106,214 2,270,059 2,186,154 2,185,782 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 865,376 1,134,400 1,095,802 1,191,634 1,051,542 Trading account securities 2,257 1,068 3,204 2,430 559 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 47,310 50,840 46,086 44,319 47,653 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 134,546 100,739 92,714 92,026 89,013 Brokerage customer receivables 16,293 16,573 14,943 13,569 14,219 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 656,934 377,313 464,727 394,975 248,557 Loans, net of unearned income 27,807,321 26,800,290 25,710,171 25,304,659 24,214,629 Allowance for loan losses (216,050 ) (156,828 ) (161,763 ) (160,421 ) (158,212 ) Net loans 27,591,271 26,643,462 25,548,408 25,144,238 24,056,417 Premises and equipment, net 764,583 754,328 721,856 711,214 676,037 Lease investments, net 207,147 231,192 228,647 230,111 224,240 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,460,168 1,061,141 1,087,864 1,023,896 888,492 Trade date securities receivable 502,207 — — 237,607 375,211 Goodwill 643,441 645,220 584,315 584,911 573,658 Other intangible assets 44,185 47,057 43,657 46,588 46,566 Total assets $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 7,556,755 $ 7,216,758 $ 7,067,960 $ 6,719,958 $ 6,353,456 Interest bearing 23,904,905 22,890,380 21,642,419 20,798,857 20,451,286 Total deposits 31,461,660 30,107,138 28,710,379 27,518,815 26,804,742 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,174,894 674,870 574,847 574,823 576,353 Other borrowings 487,503 418,174 410,488 418,057 372,194 Subordinated notes 436,179 436,095 435,979 436,021 139,235 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable — — 226 — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,285,652 1,039,490 986,092 993,537 840,559 Total liabilities 35,099,454 32,929,333 31,371,577 30,194,819 28,986,649 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 Common stock 58,266 57,951 56,825 56,794 56,765 Surplus 1,652,063 1,650,278 1,574,011 1,569,969 1,565,185 Treasury stock (44,891 ) (6,931 ) (6,799 ) (6,650 ) (6,650 ) Retained earnings 1,917,558 1,899,630 1,830,165 1,747,266 1,682,016 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,603 ) (34,678 ) (38,877 ) (45,429 ) (50,344 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,700,393 3,691,250 3,540,325 3,446,950 3,371,972 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 301,839 $ 308,055 $ 314,277 $ 309,161 $ 296,987 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,165 3,201 3,478 3,104 2,209 Interest bearing deposits with banks 4,768 8,971 10,326 5,206 5,300 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 86 390 310 — — Investment securities 32,467 27,611 24,758 27,721 27,956 Trading account securities 7 6 20 5 8 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,577 1,328 1,294 1,439 1,355 Brokerage customer receivables 158 169 164 178 155 Total interest income 344,067 349,731 354,627 346,814 333,970 Interest expense Interest on deposits 67,435 74,724 76,168 67,024 60,976 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,360 1,461 1,774 4,193 2,450 Interest on other borrowings 3,546 3,273 3,466 3,525 3,633 Interest on subordinated notes 5,472 5,504 5,470 2,806 1,775 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,811 2,890 2,897 3,064 3,150 Total interest expense 82,624 87,852 89,775 80,612 71,984 Net interest income 261,443 261,879 264,852 266,202 261,986 Provision for credit losses 52,961 7,826 10,834 24,580 10,624 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 208,482 254,053 254,018 241,622 251,362 Non-interest income Wealth management 25,941 24,999 23,999 24,139 23,977 Mortgage banking 48,326 47,860 50,864 37,411 18,158 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,265 10,973 9,972 9,277 8,848 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (4,359 ) 587 710 864 1,364 Fees from covered call options 2,292 1,243 — 643 1,784 Trading (losses) gains, net (451 ) 46 11 (44 ) (171 ) Operating lease income, net 11,984 12,487 12,025 11,733 10,796 Other 18,244 14,025 17,556 14,135 16,901 Total non-interest income 113,242 112,220 115,137 98,158 81,657 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 136,762 145,941 141,024 133,732 125,723 Equipment 14,834 14,485 13,314 12,759 11,770 Operating lease equipment 9,260 9,766 8,907 8,768 8,319 Occupancy, net 17,547 17,132 14,991 15,921 16,245 Data processing 8,373 7,569 6,522 6,204 7,525 Advertising and marketing 10,862 12,517 13,375 12,845 9,858 Professional fees 6,721 7,650 8,037 6,228 5,556 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,863 3,017 2,928 2,957 2,942 FDIC insurance 4,135 1,348 148 4,127 3,576 OREO expense, net (876 ) 536 1,170 1,290 632 Other 24,160 29,630 24,138 24,776 22,228 Total non-interest expense 234,641 249,591 234,554 229,607 214,374 Income before taxes 87,083 116,682 134,601 110,173 118,645 Income tax expense 24,271 30,718 35,480 28,707 29,499 Net income $ 62,812 $ 85,964 $ 99,121 $ 81,466 $ 89,146 Preferred stock dividends 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 Net income applicable to common shares $ 60,762 $ 83,914 $ 97,071 $ 79,416 $ 87,096 Net income per common share – Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.46 $ 1.71 $ 1.40 $ 1.54 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.44 $ 1.69 $ 1.38 $ 1.52 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,620 57,538 56,690 56,662 56,529 Dilutive potential common shares 575 874 773 699 699 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 58,195 58,412 57,463 57,361 57,228

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019(1) Mar 31, 2019 Balance: Commercial Commercial, industrial, and other $ 8,999,728 $ 8,257,614 $ 8,180,070 $ 8,246,449 $ 7,968,861 36 % 13 % Commercial, industrial, and other – PCD (2) 26,158 28,306 15,532 24,325 25,330 (31 ) 3 Commercial real estate Construction and development 1,237,274 1,200,783 1,025,961 984,138 951,370 12 30 Non-construction 6,736,706 6,582,053 6,305,423 6,165,115 5,911,474 9 14 Commercial real estate – PCD (2) 211,551 237,440 117,283 126,991 110,661 (44 ) 91 Home equity 494,655 513,066 512,303 527,370 528,448 (14 ) (6 ) Home equity – PCD (2) — — — — — — — Residential real estate 1,359,971 1,336,093 1,208,706 1,107,911 1,044,739 7 30 Residential real estate – PCD (2) 17,418 18,128 9,960 10,267 8,785 (16 ) NM Premium Finance receivables Commercial insurance 3,465,055 3,442,027 3,449,950 3,368,423 2,988,788 3 16 Life insurance 5,084,695 4,935,320 4,654,588 4,487,921 4,389,599 12 16 Premium finance receivables – PCD (2) 136,944 139,282 140,908 146,557 165,770 (7 ) (17 ) Consumer and other 35,546 107,962 87,161 106,547 118,129 NM (70 ) Consumer and other – PCD (2) 1,620 2,216 2,326 2,645 2,675 (108 ) (39 ) Total loans, net of unearned income $ 27,807,321 $ 26,800,290 $ 25,710,171 $ 25,304,659 $ 24,214,629 15 % 15 % Mix: Commercial Commercial, industrial, and other 32 % 31 % 32 % 33 % 33 % Commercial, industrial, and other – PCD (2) 0 0 0 0 0 Commercial real estate Construction and development 4 4 4 4 4 Non-construction 24 25 25 24 24 Commercial real estate – PCD (2) 1 1 0 1 1 Home equity 2 2 2 2 2 Home equity – PCD (2) — — — — — Residential real estate 5 5 5 4 4 Residential real estate – PCD (2) 0 0 0 0 0 Premium Finance receivables Commercial insurance 13 13 13 13 12 Life insurance 18 18 18 18 18 Premium finance receivables – PCD (2) 1 1 1 1 1 Consumer and other 0 0 0 0 1 Consumer and other – PCD (2) 0 0 0 0 0 Total loans, net of unearned income 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified purchase credit impaired (“PCI”) loans to purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.

Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Commercial real estate – collateral location by state: Illinois $ 6,171,606 75.4 % $ 6,176,353 77.0 % $ 5,654,827 75.9 % $ 5,505,290 75.7 % $ 5,331,784 76.5 % Wisconsin 793,145 9.7 744,975 9.3 744,577 10.0 740,288 10.2 758,097 10.9 Total primary markets $ 6,964,751 85.1 % $ 6,921,328 86.3 % $ 6,399,404 85.9 % $ 6,245,578 85.9 % $ 6,089,881 87.4 % Indiana 249,680 3.1 218,963 2.7 193,350 2.6 179,977 2.5 175,350 2.5 Florida 126,786 1.5 114,629 1.4 80,120 1.1 60,343 0.8 55,528 0.8 Arizona 72,214 0.9 64,022 0.8 62,657 0.8 62,607 0.9 61,375 0.9 California 63,883 0.8 64,345 0.8 67,999 0.9 68,497 0.9 67,545 1.0 Other 708,217 8.6 636,989 8.0 645,137 8.7 659,242 9.0 523,826 7.4 Total commercial real estate $ 8,185,531 100.0 % $ 8,020,276 100.0 % $ 7,448,667 100.0 % $ 7,276,244 100.0 % $ 6,973,505 100.0 %



TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 (1) Mar 31, 2019 Balance: Non-interest bearing $ 7,556,755 $ 7,216,758 $ 7,067,960 $ 6,719,958 $ 6,353,456 19 % 19 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 3,181,159 3,093,159 2,966,098 2,788,976 2,948,576 11 8 Wealth management deposits (2) 3,936,968 3,123,063 2,795,838 3,220,256 3,328,781 105 18 Money market 8,114,659 7,854,189 7,326,899 6,460,098 6,093,596 13 33 Savings 3,282,340 3,196,698 2,934,348 2,823,904 2,729,626 11 20 Time certificates of deposit 5,389,779 5,623,271 5,619,236 5,505,623 5,350,707 (17 ) 1 Total deposits $ 31,461,660 $ 30,107,138 $ 28,710,379 $ 27,518,815 $ 26,804,742 18 % 17 % Mix: Non-interest bearing 24 % 24 % 25 % 24 % 24 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 10 10 10 10 11 Wealth management deposits (2) 13 10 10 12 12 Money market 26 26 25 24 23 Savings 10 11 10 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 17 19 20 20 20 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of March 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands) CDARs &

Brokered

Certificates

of Deposit (1) MaxSafe

Certificates

of Deposit (1) Variable Rate

Certificates

of Deposit (2) Other Fixed

Rate Certificates

of Deposit (1) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-

average

Rate of

Maturing

Time

Certificates

of Deposit (3) 1-3 months $ 1,424 $ 22,260 $ 66,464 $ 1,270,123 $ 1,360,271 2.00 % 4-6 months 1,686 23,324 — 627,255 652,265 1.88 7-9 months 609 20,482 — 506,943 528,034 1.70 10-12 months — 9,319 — 762,874 772,193 1.98 13-18 months 1,401 18,348 — 1,503,823 1,523,572 2.31 19-24 months — 6,631 — 368,831 375,462 2.00 24+ months 88 2,794 — 175,100 177,982 1.75 Total $ 5,208 $ 103,158 $ 66,464 $ 5,214,949 $ 5,389,779 2.03 %

(1) This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date.

(2) This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis.

(3) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2020

2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 1,418,809 $ 2,206,251 $ 1,960,898 $ 893,332 $ 897,629 Investment securities (2) 4,780,709 3,909,699 3,410,090 3,653,580 3,630,577 FHLB and FRB stock 114,829 94,843 92,583 105,491 94,882 Liquidity management assets (6) 6,314,347 6,210,793 5,463,571 4,652,403 4,623,088 Other earning assets (3)(6) 19,166 18,353 17,809 15,719 13,591 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 403,262 381,878 379,870 281,732 188,190 Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6) 26,936,728 26,137,722 25,346,290 24,553,263 23,880,916 Total earning assets (6) 33,673,503 32,748,746 31,207,540 29,503,117 28,705,785 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7) (176,291 ) (167,759 ) (168,423 ) (164,231 ) (157,782 ) Cash and due from banks 321,982 316,631 297,475 273,679 283,019 Other assets 2,806,296 2,747,572 2,618,000 2,443,204 2,385,149 Total assets $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,113,733 $ 3,016,991 $ 2,912,961 $ 2,878,021 $ 2,803,338 Wealth management deposits 2,838,719 2,934,292 2,888,817 2,605,690 2,614,035 Money market accounts 7,990,775 7,647,635 6,956,755 6,095,285 5,915,525 Savings accounts 3,189,835 3,028,763 2,837,039 2,752,828 2,715,422 Time deposits 5,526,407 5,682,449 5,590,228 5,322,384 5,267,796 Interest-bearing deposits 22,659,469 22,310,130 21,185,800 19,654,208 19,316,116 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 951,613 596,594 574,833 869,812 594,335 Other borrowings 469,577 415,092 416,300 419,064 465,571 Subordinated notes 436,119 436,025 436,041 220,771 139,217 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 24,770,344 24,011,407 22,866,540 21,417,421 20,768,805 Non-interest bearing deposits 7,235,177 7,128,166 6,776,786 6,487,627 6,444,378 Other liabilities 909,800 883,433 814,552 736,381 693,910 Equity 3,710,169 3,622,184 3,496,714 3,414,340 3,309,078 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 Net free funds/contribution (5) $ 8,903,159 $ 8,737,339 $ 8,341,000 $ 8,085,696 $ 7,936,980

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(4) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(5) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(7) Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, (In thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Interest income: 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 4,854 $ 9,361 $ 10,636 $ 5,206 $ 5,300 Investment securities 33,018 28,184 25,332 28,290 28,521 FHLB and FRB stock 1,577 1,328 1,294 1,439 1,355 Liquidity management assets (2) 39,449 38,873 37,262 34,935 35,176 Other earning assets (2) 167 176 189 184 165 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,165 3,201 3,478 3,104 2,209 Loans, net of unearned income (2) 302,699 308,947 315,255 310,191 298,021 Total interest income $ 345,480 $ 351,197 $ 356,184 $ 348,414 $ 335,571 Interest expense: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,665 $ 4,622 $ 5,291 $ 5,553 $ 4,613 Wealth management deposits 6,935 7,867 9,163 7,091 7,000 Money market accounts 22,363 25,603 25,426 21,451 19,460 Savings accounts 5,790 6,145 5,622 4,959 4,249 Time deposits 28,682 30,487 30,666 27,970 25,654 Interest-bearing deposits 67,435 74,724 76,168 67,024 60,976 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,360 1,461 1,774 4,193 2,450 Other borrowings 3,546 3,273 3,466 3,525 3,633 Subordinated notes 5,472 5,504 5,470 2,806 1,775 Junior subordinated debentures 2,811 2,890 2,897 3,064 3,150 Total interest expense $ 82,624 $ 87,852 $ 89,775 $ 80,612 $ 71,984 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,413 ) (1,466 ) (1,557 ) (1,600 ) (1,601 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (1) 261,443 261,879 264,852 266,202 261,986 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,413 1,466 1,557 1,600 1,601 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1) $ 262,856 $ 263,345 $ 266,409 $ 267,802 $ 263,587

(1) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 1.38 % 1.68 % 2.15 % 2.34 % 2.39 % Investment securities 2.78 2.86 2.95 3.11 3.19 FHLB and FRB stock 5.52 5.55 5.55 5.47 5.79 Liquidity management assets 2.51 2.48 2.71 3.01 3.09 Other earning assets 3.50 3.83 4.20 4.68 4.91 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.16 3.33 3.63 4.42 4.76 Loans, net of unearned income 4.52 4.69 4.93 5.07 5.06 Total earning assets 4.13 % 4.25 % 4.53 % 4.74 % 4.74 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 0.47 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.67 % Wealth management deposits 0.98 1.06 1.26 1.09 1.09 Money market accounts 1.13 1.33 1.45 1.41 1.33 Savings accounts 0.73 0.80 0.79 0.72 0.63 Time deposits 2.09 2.13 2.18 2.11 1.98 Interest-bearing deposits 1.20 1.33 1.43 1.37 1.29 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.42 0.97 1.22 1.93 1.67 Other borrowings 3.04 3.13 3.30 3.37 3.16 Subordinated notes 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.08 5.10 Junior subordinated debentures 4.39 4.46 4.47 4.78 4.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.34 % 1.45 % 1.56 % 1.51 % 1.40 % Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.79 % 2.80 % 2.97 % 3.23 % 3.34 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (2) 0.35 0.39 0.42 0.41 0.38 Net interest margin (GAAP) (3) 3.12 % 3.17 % 3.37 % 3.62 % 3.70 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.14 % 3.19 % 3.39 % 3.64 % 3.72 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Mar 31, 2020 22.5 % 10.6 % (9.4 )% Dec 31, 2019 18.6 9.7 (10.9 ) Sep 30, 2019 20.7 10.5 (11.9 ) Jun 30, 2019 17.3 8.9 (10.2 ) Mar 31, 2019 14.9 7.8 (8.5 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Mar 31, 2020 7.7 % 3.7 % (3.8 )% Dec 31, 2019 9.3 4.8 (5.0 ) Sep 30, 2019 10.1 5.2 (5.6 ) Jun 30, 2019 8.3 4.3 (4.6 ) Mar 31, 2019 6.7 3.5 (3.3 )



TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of March 31, 2020 (In thousands) One year or less From one to

five years Over five years Total Commercial Fixed rate $ 295,238 $ 1,747,321 $ 808,067 $ 2,850,626 Variable rate 6,153,781 21,347 132 6,175,260 Total commercial $ 6,449,019 $ 1,768,668 $ 808,199 $ 9,025,886 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 518,259 2,242,979 434,901 3,196,139 Variable rate 4,952,584 36,808 — 4,989,392 Total commercial real estate $ 5,470,843 $ 2,279,787 $ 434,901 $ 8,185,531 Home equity Fixed rate 24,813 4,070 570 29,453 Variable rate 465,202 — — 465,202 Total home equity $ 490,015 $ 4,070 $ 570 $ 494,655 Residential real estate Fixed rate 40,814 15,607 398,189 454,610 Variable rate 90,205 338,495 494,079 922,779 Total residential real estate $ 131,019 $ 354,102 $ 892,268 $ 1,377,389 Premium finance receivables – commercial Fixed rate 3,378,077 86,978 — 3,465,055 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables – commercial $ 3,378,077 $ 86,978 $ — $ 3,465,055 Premium finance receivables – life insurance Fixed rate 16,164 142,886 23,785 182,835 Variable rate 5,038,804 — — 5,038,804 Total premium finance receivables – life insurance $ 5,054,968 $ 142,886 $ 23,785 $ 5,221,639 Consumer and other Fixed rate 8,478 8,304 1,669 18,451 Variable rate 18,715 — — 18,715 Total consumer and other $ 27,193 $ 8,304 $ 1,669 $ 37,166 Total per category Fixed rate 4,281,843 4,248,145 1,667,181 10,197,169 Variable rate 16,719,291 396,650 494,211 17,610,152 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 21,001,134 $ 4,644,795 $ 2,161,392 $ 27,807,321 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,431,566 One- month LIBOR 8,888,190 Three- month LIBOR 332,833 Twelve- month LIBOR 5,696,796 Other 260,767 Total variable rate $ 17,610,152

Graph available at the following link:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d852691-bc59-4848-97f4-cd852d9eceab

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.9 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Points (bps) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR First Quarter 2020 -150 bps -77 bps -100 bps Fourth Quarter 2019 -25 -26 -3 Third Quarter 2019 -50 -38 -15 Second Quarter 2019 0 -9 -53 First Quarter 2019 0 -1 -30

TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 159,622 $ 154,164 Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 47,418 — — — — Provision for credit losses 52,961 7,826 10,834 24,580 10,624 Other adjustments (73 ) 30 (13 ) (11 ) (27 ) Charge-offs: Commercial 2,153 11,222 6,775 17,380 503 Commercial real estate 85 533 809 326 3,734 Home equity 1,001 1,330 1,594 690 88 Residential real estate 356 483 25 287 3 Premium finance receivables 3,184 3,817 1,866 5,009 2,210 Consumer and other 128 167 117 136 102 PCD (1) 530 — — — — Total charge-offs 7,437 17,552 11,186 23,828 6,640 Recoveries: Commercial 356 1,871 367 289 318 Commercial real estate 79 1,404 385 247 480 Home equity 294 166 183 68 62 Residential real estate 60 50 203 140 29 Premium finance receivables 1,110 1,350 563 734 556 Consumer and other 39 43 36 60 56 PCD (1) 214 — — — — Total recoveries 2,152 4,884 1,737 1,538 1,501 Net charge-offs (5,285 ) (12,668 ) (9,449 ) (22,290 ) (5,139 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 159,622

Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.09 % 0.46 % 0.31 % 0.85 % 0.01 % Commercial real estate 0.00 (0.04 ) 0.02 0.00 0.19 Home equity 0.57 0.89 1.08 0.47 0.02 Residential real estate 0.10 0.14 (0.07 ) 0.06 (0.01 ) Premium finance receivables 0.10 0.28 0.15 0.55 0.23 Consumer and other 0.59 0.41 0.27 0.30 0.16 PCD (1) 0.32 — — — — Total loans, net of unearned income 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.36 % 0.09 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses 9.98 % 161.87 % 87.22 % 90.68 % 48.37 % Loans at period-end $ 27,807,321 $ 26,800,290 $ 25,710,171 $ 25,304,659 $ 24,214,629 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.78 % 0.59 % 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.91 0.59 0.64 0.64 0.66

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI charge-offs and recoveries are presented with the non-PCI charge-offs and recoveries in their respective class.

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Provision for loan losses $ 50,396 $ 7,704 $ 10,804 $ 24,510 $ 10,608 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 2,569 122 30 70 16 Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (4 ) — — — — Provision for credit losses $ 52,961 $ 7,826 $ 10,834 $ 24,580 $ 10,624 Allowance for loan losses $ 216,050 156,828 161,763 $ 160,421 $ 158,212 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 37,362 1,633 1,510 1,480 1,410 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 70 — — — — Allowance for credit losses $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 159,622

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Commercial: (1) Commercial, industrial and other $ 8,888,342 $ 104,754 1.18 % $ 8,121,584 $ 64,829 0.80 % Commercial real estate: (1) Construction and development 1,113,863 31,687 2.84 1,075,545 16,418 1.53 Non-construction 6,388,142 68,914 1.08 6,199,042 51,935 0.84 Home equity (1) 451,804 11,844 2.62 469,498 3,860 0.82 Residential real estate (1) 1,274,351 11,621 0.91 1,246,829 9,736 0.78 Total core loan portfolio $ 18,116,502 $ 228,820 1.26 % $ 17,112,498 $ 146,778 0.86 % Premium finance receivables (1) Commercial insurance loans $ 3,465,055 $ 7,426 0.21 $ 3,442,027 $ 8,132 0.24 % Life insurance loans 5,084,695 454 0.01 4,935,321 1,515 0.03 Consumer and other (1) 34,111 331 0.97 107,053 1,704 1.59 Total niche and consumer loan portfolio $ 8,583,861 $ 8,211 0.10 % $ 8,484,401 $ 11,351 0.13 % Purchased commercial (2) $ 137,544 $ 2,592 1.88 $ 164,336 $ 91 0.06 % Purchased commercial real estate (2) 683,526 12,195 1.78 745,689 158 0.02 Purchased home equity (2) 42,851 550 1.28 43,568 18 0.04 Purchased residential real estate (2) 103,038 929 0.90 107,392 64 0.06 Purchased life insurance loans (2) 136,944 — — 139,281 — — Purchased consumer and other (2) 3,055 115 3.76 3,125 1 0.03 Total purchased loan portfolio $ 1,106,958 $ 16,381 1.48 $ 1,203,391 $ 332 0.03 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 27,807,321 $ 253,412 0.91 $ 26,800,290 158,461 0.59 %

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. Excludes PCD loans.

(2) Includes PCD loans.

TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

As of March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Non-PCD PCD (1) Total Loans Non-PCD PCD (1) Total Loans Loan Balances: Commercial Nonaccrual $ 47,661 $ 2,255 $ 49,916 $ 37,224 $ — $ 37,224 90+ days and still accruing 3 1,238 1,241 — 1,855 1,855 60-89 days past due 8,541 332 8,873 2,852 423 3,275 30-59 days past due 86,129 — 86,129 70,010 7,314 77,324 Current 8,857,394 22,333 8,879,727 8,147,528 18,714 8,166,242 Total Commercial $ 8,999,728 $ 26,158 $ 9,025,886 $ 8,257,614 $ 28,306 $ 8,285,920 Commercial real estate Nonaccrual $ 36,904 $ 25,926 $ 62,830 $ 26,113 $ — $ 26,113 90+ days and still accruing 516 — 516 — 14,946 14,946 60-89 days past due 7,415 2,797 10,212 23,573 7,973 31,546 30-59 days past due 65,578 9,490 75,068 66,442 31,125 97,567 Current 7,863,567 173,338 8,036,905 7,666,708 183,396 7,850,104 Total Commercial real estate $ 7,973,980 $ 211,551 $ 8,185,531 $ 7,782,836 $ 237,440 $ 8,020,276 Home equity Nonaccrual $ 7,243 $ — $ 7,243 $ 7,363 $ — $ 7,363 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — — 60-89 days past due 214 — 214 454 — 454 30-59 days past due 2,096 — 2,096 3,533 — 3,533 Current 485,102 — 485,102 501,716 — 501,716 Total Home equity $ 494,655 $ — $ 494,655 $ 513,066 $ — $ 513,066 Residential real estate Nonaccrual $ 13,132 $ 5,833 $ 18,965 $ 13,797 $ — $ 13,797 90+ days and still accruing 605 — 605 — 5,771 5,771 60-89 days past due 345 — 345 2,474 615 3,089 30-59 days past due 26,437 2,546 28,983 16,664 1,377 18,041 Current 1,319,452 9,039 1,328,491 1,303,158 10,365 1,313,523 Total Residential real estate $ 1,359,971 $ 17,418 $ 1,377,389 $ 1,336,093 $ 18,128 $ 1,354,221 Premium finance receivables Nonaccrual $ 21,058 $ — $ 21,058 $ 21,180 $ — $ 21,180 90+ days and still accruing 16,505 — 16,505 11,517 — 11,517 60-89 days past due 12,730 — 12,730 12,119 — 12,119 30-59 days past due 70,185 — 70,185 51,342 — 51,342 Current 8,429,272 136,944 8,566,216 8,281,189 139,282 8,420,471 Total Premium finance receivables $ 8,549,750 $ 136,944 $ 8,686,694 $ 8,377,347 $ 139,282 $ 8,516,629 Consumer and other Nonaccrual $ 232 $ 171 $ 403 $ 231 $ — $ 231 90+ days and still accruing 78 — 78 163 124 287 60-89 days past due 607 18 625 40 — 40 30-59 days past due 188 19 207 344 — 344 Current 34,441 1,412 35,853 107,184 2,092 109,276 Total Consumer and other $ 35,546 $ 1,620 $ 37,166 $ 107,962 $ 2,216 $ 110,178 Total loans, net of unearned income Nonaccrual $ 126,230 $ 34,185 $ 160,415 $ 105,908 $ — $ 105,908 90+ days and still accruing 17,707 1,238 18,945 11,680 22,696 34,376 60-89 days past due 29,852 3,147 32,999 41,512 9,011 50,523 30-59 days past due 250,613 12,055 262,668 208,335 39,816 248,151 Current 26,989,228 343,066 27,332,294 26,007,483 353,849 26,361,332 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 27,413,630 $ 393,691 $ 27,807,321 $ 26,374,918 $ 425,372 $ 26,800,290

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.

TABLE 13: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (“TDRs”)

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1): Non-PCD PCD(2) Commercial $ 3 $ 1,238 $ — $ — $ 488 $ — Commercial real estate 516 — — — — — Home equity — — — — — — Residential real estate 605 — — — — 30 Premium finance receivables 16,505 — 11,517 10,612 6,940 6,726 Consumer and other 78 — 163 53 172 218 Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 17,707 1,238 11,680 10,665 7,600 6,974 Non-accrual loans: Commercial 47,661 2,255 37,224 43,931 47,604 55,792 Commercial real estate 36,904 25,926 26,113 21,557 20,875 15,933 Home equity 7,243 — 7,363 7,920 8,489 7,885 Residential real estate 13,132 5,833 13,797 13,447 14,236 15,879 Premium finance receivables 21,058 — 21,180 16,540 14,423 14,797 Consumer and other 232 171 231 224 220 326 Total non-accrual loans 126,230 34,185 105,908 103,619 105,847 110,612 Total non-performing loans: Commercial 47,664 3,493 37,224 43,931 48,092 55,792 Commercial real estate 37,420 25,926 26,113 21,557 20,875 15,933 Home equity 7,243 — 7,363 7,920 8,489 7,885 Residential real estate 13,737 5,833 13,797 13,447 14,236 15,909 Premium finance receivables 37,563 — 32,697 27,152 21,363 21,523 Consumer and other 310 171 394 277 392 544 Total non-performing loans $ 143,937 $ 35,423 $ 117,588 $ 114,284 $ 113,447 $ 117,586 Other real estate owned 2,701 — 5,208 8,584 9,920 9,154 Other real estate owned – from acquisitions 8,325 — 9,963 8,898 9,917 12,366 Other repossessed assets — — 4 257 263 270 Total non-performing assets $ 154,963 $ 35,423 $ 132,763 $ 132,023 $ 133,547 $ 139,376 Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets $ 46,995 $ 54 $ 36,725 $ 45,178 $ 45,862 $ 48,305 Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance: Commercial 0.53 % 13.35 % 0.45 % 0.54 % 0.58 % 0.70 % Commercial real estate 0.47 12.26 0.33 0.29 0.29 0.23 Home equity 1.46 — 1.44 1.55 1.61 1.49 Residential real estate 1.01 33.49 1.02 1.10 1.27 1.51 Premium finance receivables 0.44 — 0.39 0.34 0.27 0.29 Consumer and other 0.87 10.56 0.36 0.31 0.36 0.45 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.53 % 9.00 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.49 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.49 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.43 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans 120.46 % 133.37 % 141.54 % 141.41 % 134.55 %

(1) As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, no TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.

(2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020.

Non-performing Loans Rollforward

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Non-PCD PCD(2) Balance at beginning of period $ 117,588 $ — $ 114,284 $ 113,447 $ 117,586 $ 113,234 Additions, net 30,390 1,805 30,977 20,781 20,567 24,030 Additions from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — 37,285 — — — — Return to performing status (317 ) (169 ) (243 ) (407 ) (47 ) (14,077 ) Payments received (4,451 ) (3,498 ) (19,380 ) (16,326 ) (5,438 ) (4,024 ) Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets (1,297 ) — — (1,493 ) (1,486 ) (82 ) Charge-offs (2,551 ) — (11,798 ) (6,984 ) (16,817 ) (3,992 ) Net change for niche loans (1) 4,575 — 3,748 5,266 (918 ) 2,497 Balance at end of period $ 143,937 $ 35,423 $ 117,588 $ 114,284 $ 113,447 $ 117,586

(1) This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.

(2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020.

TDRs

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Accruing TDRs: Commercial $ 6,500 $ 4,905 $ 14,099 $ 15,923 $ 19,650 Commercial real estate 18,043 9,754 10,370 12,646 14,123 Residential real estate and other 22,506 22,066 20,709 17,293 14,532 Total accrual $ 47,049 $ 36,725 $ 45,178 $ 45,862 $ 48,305 Non-accrual TDRs: (1) Commercial $ 17,206 $ 13,834 $ 7,451 $ 21,850 $ 34,390 Commercial real estate 14,420 7,119 7,673 2,854 1,517 Residential real estate and other 4,962 6,158 6,006 5,435 4,150 Total non-accrual $ 36,588 $ 27,111 $ 21,130 $ 30,139 $ 40,057 Total TDRs: Commercial $ 23,706 $ 18,739 $ 21,550 $ 37,773 $ 54,040 Commercial real estate 32,463 16,873 18,043 15,500 15,640 Residential real estate and other 27,468 28,224 26,715 22,728 18,682 Total TDRs $ 83,637 $ 63,836 $ 66,308 $ 76,001 $ 88,362

(1) Included in total non-performing loans.

Other Real Estate Owned

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 15,171 $ 17,482 $ 19,837 $ 21,520 $ 24,820 Disposals/resolved (4,793 ) (4,860 ) (4,501 ) (2,397 ) (2,758 ) Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell 954 936 3,008 1,746 32 Additions from acquisition — 2,179 — — — Fair value adjustments (306 ) (566 ) (862 ) (1,032 ) (574 ) Balance at end of period $ 11,026 $ 15,171 $ 17,482 $ 19,837 $ 21,520 Period End Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Balance by Property Type: Residential real estate $ 1,684 $ 1,016 $ 1,250 $ 1,312 $ 3,037 Residential real estate development — 810 1,282 1,282 1,139 Commercial real estate 9,342 13,345 14,950 17,243 17,344 Total $ 11,026 $ 15,171 $ 17,482 $ 19,837 $ 21,520

TABLE 14: NON-INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2020 compared to Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q4 2019 Q1 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Brokerage $ 5,281 $ 4,859 $ 4,686 $ 4,764 $ 4,516 $ 422 9 % $ 765 17 % Trust and asset management 20,660 20,140 19,313 19,375 19,461 520 3 1,199 6 Total wealth management 25,941 24,999 23,999 24,139 23,977 942 4 1,964 8 Mortgage banking 48,326 47,860 50,864 37,411 18,158 466 1 30,168 NM Service charges on deposit accounts 11,265 10,973 9,972 9,277 8,848 292 3 2,417 27 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (4,359 ) 587 710 864 1,364 (4,946 ) NM (5,723 ) NM Fees from covered call options 2,292 1,243 — 643 1,784 1,049 84 508 28 Trading (losses) gains, net (451 ) 46 11 (44 ) (171 ) (497 ) NM (280 ) NM Operating lease income, net 11,984 12,487 12,025 11,733 10,796 (503 ) (4 ) 1,188 11 Other: Interest rate swap fees 6,066 2,206 4,811 3,224 2,831 3,860 NM 3,235 NM BOLI (1,284 ) 1,377 830 1,149 1,591 (2,661 ) NM (2,875 ) NM Administrative services 1,112 1,072 1,086 1,009 1,030 40 4 82 8 Foreign currency remeasurement (losses) gains (151 ) 261 (55 ) 113 464 (412 ) NM (615 ) NM Early pay-offs of capital leases 74 24 6 — 5 50 NM 69 NM Miscellaneous 12,427 9,085 10,878 8,640 10,980 3,342 37 1,447 13 Total Other 18,244 14,025 17,556 14,135 16,901 4,219 30 1,343 8 Total Non-Interest Income $ 113,242 $ 112,220 $ 115,137 $ 98,158 $ 81,657 $ 1,022 1 % $ 31,585 39 %

NM – Not meaningful.

TABLE 15: MORTGAGE BANKING

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Originations and Commitments: Retail originations $ 773,144 $ 782,122 $ 913,631 $ 669,510 $ 365,602 Correspondent originations — 4,024 50,639 182,966 148,100 Veterans First originations 442,957 459,236 456,005 301,324 164,762 Total originations for sale (A) $ 1,216,101 $ 1,245,382 $ 1,420,275 $ 1,153,800 $ 678,464 Originations for investment 73,727 105,911 154,897 106,237 93,689 Total originations $ 1,289,828 $ 1,351,293 $ 1,575,172 $ 1,260,037 $ 772,153 Purchases as a percentage of originations for sale 37 % 40 % 48 % 63 % 67 % Refinances as a percentage of originations for sale 63 60 52 37 33 Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Mandatory commitments to fund originations for sale (1) $ 1,375,162 $ 372,357 $ 433,009 $ 475,618 $ 285,917 Production Margin: Production revenue (B) (2) $ 31,964 $ 35,600 $ 39,881 $ 29,905 $ 16,942 Production margin (B / A) 2.63 % 2.86 % 2.81 % 2.59 % 2.50 % Mortgage Servicing: Loans serviced for others (C) $ 8,314,634 $ 8,243,251 $ 7,901,045 $ 7,515,186 $ 7,014,269 MSRs, at fair value (D) 73,504 85,638 75,585 72,850 71,022 Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (D / C) 0.88 % 1.04 % 0.96 % 0.97 % 1.01 % Servicing income $ 7,031 $ 6,247 $ 5,989 $ 5,460 $ 5,460 Components of MSRs: MSR – current period capitalization $ 9,447 $ 14,532 $ 14,029 $ 9,802 $ 6,580 MSR – collection of expected cash flows – paydowns (547 ) (483 ) (456 ) (457 ) (505 ) MSR – collection of expected cash flows – payoffs (6,476 ) (6,325 ) (6,781 ) (3,619 ) (1,492 ) Valuation: MSR – changes in fair value model assumptions (14,557 ) 2,329 (4,058 ) (4,305 ) (8,744 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contract held as an economic hedge, net 4,160 (483 ) 82 920 — MSR valuation adjustment, net of (loss)/gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge $ (10,397 ) $ 1,846 $ (3,976 ) $ (3,385 ) $ (8,744 )

(1) Certain volume adjusted for the estimated pull-through rate of the loan, which represents the Company’s best estimate of the likelihood that a committed loan will ultimately fund.

(2) Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights. Excludes changes to the mortgage recourse obligation, derivative income from interest rate lock commitments and other non-production revenue.

TABLE 16: NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Three Months Ended Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2020 compared to Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q4 2019 Q1 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries $ 81,286 $ 82,888 $ 78,067 $ 75,360 $ 74,037 $ (1,602 ) (2 )% $ 7,249 10 % Commissions and incentive compensation 31,575 40,226 40,289 36,486 31,599 (8,651 ) (22 ) (24 ) — Benefits 23,901 22,827 22,668 21,886 20,087 1,074 5 3,814 19 Total salaries and employee benefits 136,762 145,941 141,024 133,732 125,723 (9,179 ) (6 ) 11,039 9 Equipment 14,834 14,485 13,314 12,759 11,770 349 2 3,064 26 Operating lease equipment 9,260 9,766 8,907 8,768 8,319 (506 ) (5 ) 941 11 Occupancy, net 17,547 17,132 14,991 15,921 16,245 415 2 1,302 8 Data processing 8,373 7,569 6,522 6,204 7,525 804 11 848 11 Advertising and marketing 10,862 12,517 13,375 12,845 9,858 (1,655 ) (13 ) 1,004 10 Professional fees 6,721 7,650 8,037 6,228 5,556 (929 ) (12 ) 1,165 21 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,863 3,017 2,928 2,957 2,942 (154 ) (5 ) (79 ) (3 ) FDIC insurance 4,135 1,348 148 4,127 3,576 2,787 NM 559 16 OREO expense, net (876 ) 536 1,170 1,290 632 (1,412 ) NM (1,508 ) NM Other: Commissions – 3rd party brokers 865 717 734 749 718 148 21 147 20 Postage 1,949 2,220 2,321 2,606 2,450 (271 ) (12 ) (501 ) (20 ) Miscellaneous 21,346 26,693 21,083 21,421 19,060 (5,347 ) (20 ) 2,286 12 Total other 24,160 29,630 24,138 24,776 22,228 (5,470 ) (18 ) 1,932 9 Total Non-Interest Expense $ 234,641 $ 249,591 $ 234,554 $ 229,607 $ 214,374 $ (14,950 ) (6 )% $ 20,267 9 %

NM – Not meaningful.

TABLE 17: SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES/RATIOS

The accounting and reporting policies of Wintrust conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), taxable-equivalent net interest margin (including its individual components), the taxable-equivalent efficiency ratio, tangible common equity ratio, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustment. Management believes that these measures and ratios provide users of the Company’s financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the Company’s interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company’s operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures and ratios differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis is also used in the calculation of the Company’s efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company’s equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity as a measurement of profitability. Management considers pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustment as useful measurements of the Company’s core net income.

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars and shares in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Interest Margin and Efficiency Ratio: (A) Interest Income (GAAP) $ 344,067 $ 349,731 $ 354,627 $ 346,814 $ 333,970 Taxable-equivalent adjustment: – Loans 860 892 978 1,031 1,034 – Liquidity Management Assets 551 573 574 568 565 – Other Earning Assets 2 1 5 1 2 (B) Interest Income (non-GAAP) $ 345,480 $ 351,197 $ 356,184 $ 348,414 $ 335,571 (C) Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 82,624 $ 87,852 $ 89,775 $ 80,612 $ 71,984 (D) Net Interest Income (GAAP) (A minus C) $ 261,443 $ 261,879 $ 264,852 $ 266,202 $ 261,986 (E) Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (B minus C) $ 262,856 $ 263,345 $ 266,409 $ 267,802 $ 263,587 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.12 % 3.17 % 3.37 % 3.62 % 3.70 % Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.14 % 3.19 % 3.39 % 3.64 % 3.72 % (F) Non-interest income $ 113,242 $ 112,220 $ 115,137 $ 98,158 $ 81,657 (G) (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (4,359 ) 587 710 864 1,364 (H) Non-interest expense 234,641 249,591 234,554 229,607 214,374 Efficiency ratio (H/(D+F-G)) 61.90 % 66.82 % 61.84 % 63.17 % 62.63 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (H/(E+F-G)) 61.67 % 66.56 % 61.59 % 62.89 % 62.34 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 3,700,393 $ 3,691,250 $ 3,540,325 $ 3,446,950 $ 3,371,972 Less: Non-convertible preferred stock (GAAP) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (687,626 ) (692,277 ) (627,972 ) (631,499 ) (620,224 ) (I) Total tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,887,767 $ 2,873,973 $ 2,787,353 $ 2,690,451 $ 2,626,748 (J) Total assets (GAAP) $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (687,626 ) (692,277 ) (627,972 ) (631,499 ) (620,224 ) (K) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 38,112,221 $ 35,928,306 $ 34,283,930 $ 33,010,270 $ 31,738,397 Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) (L/J) 9.2 % 9.7 % 9.8 % 9.9 % 10.0 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (I/K) 7.6 % 8.0 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.3 %

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars and shares in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Total shareholders’ equity $ 3,700,393 $ 3,691,250 $ 3,540,325 $ 3,446,950 $ 3,371,972 Less: Preferred stock (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (L) Total common equity $ 3,575,393 $ 3,566,250 $ 3,415,325 $ 3,321,950 $ 3,246,972 (M) Actual common shares outstanding 57,545 57,822 56,698 56,668 56,639 Book value per common share (L/M) $ 62.13 $ 61.68 $ 60.24 $ 58.62 $ 57.33 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (I/M) $ 50.18 $ 49.70 $ 49.16 $ 47.48 $ 46.38 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Return on Average Tangible Common Equity: (N) Net income applicable to common shares $ 60,762 $ 83,914 $ 97,071 $ 79,416 $ 87,096 Add: Intangible asset amortization 2,863 3,017 2,928 2,957 2,942 Less: Tax effect of intangible asset amortization (799 ) (793 ) (773 ) (771 ) (731 ) After-tax intangible asset amortization 2,064 2,224 2,155 2,186 2,211 (O) Tangible net income applicable to common shares (non-GAAP) $ 62,826 $ 86,138 $ 99,226 $ 81,602 $ 89,307 Total average shareholders’ equity $ 3,710,169 $ 3,622,184 $ 3,496,714 $ 3,414,340 $ 3,309,078 Less: Average preferred stock (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (P) Total average common shareholders’ equity $ 3,585,169 $ 3,497,184 $ 3,371,714 $ 3,289,340 $ 3,184,078 Less: Average intangible assets (690,777 ) (689,286 ) (630,279 ) (624,794 ) (622,240 ) (Q) Total average tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,894,392 $ 2,807,898 $ 2,741,435 $ 2,664,546 $ 2,561,838 Return on average common equity, annualized (N/P) 6.82 % 9.52 % 11.42 % 9.68 % 11.09 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP) (O/Q) 8.73 % 12.17 % 14.36 % 12.28 % 14.14 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision, Pre-MSR Adjustment Income: Income before taxes $ 87,083 $ 116,682 $ 134,601 $ 110,173 $ 118,645 Add: Provision for credit losses 52,961 7,826 10,834 24,580 10,624 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) $ 140,044 $ 124,508 $ 145,435 $ 134,753 $ 129,269 Less: MSR valuation adjustment, net of (loss)/gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge $ (10,397 ) $ 1,846 $ (3,976 ) $ (3,385 ) $ (8,744 ) Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 150,441 $ 122,662 $ 149,411 $ 138,138 $ 138,013

WINTRUST SUBSIDIARIES AND LOCATIONS

Wintrust is a financial holding company whose common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: WTFC). Its 15 community bank subsidiaries are: Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Wintrust Bank, N.A., in Chicago, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Northbrook Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Schaumburg Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Village Bank & Trust, N.A., in Arlington Heights, Beverly Bank & Trust Company, N.A. in Chicago, Wheaton Bank & Trust Company, N.A., State Bank of The Lakes, N.A., in Antioch, Old Plank Trail Community Bank, N.A. in New Lenox, St. Charles Bank & Trust Company, N.A. and Town Bank, N.A., in Hartland, Wisconsin.

In addition to the locations noted above, the banks also operate facilities in Illinois in Addison, Algonquin, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Buffalo Grove, Burbank, Cary, Clarendon Hills, Crete, Countryside, Darien, Deerfield, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Evanston, Evergreen Park, Frankfort, Geneva, Glen Ellyn, Glencoe, Glenview, Gurnee, Grayslake, Hanover Park, Highland Park, Highwood, Hoffman Estates, Homer Glen, Island Lake, Itasca, Joliet, Lake Bluff, Lake Villa, Lansing, Lemont, Lindenhurst, Lynwood, Markham, Maywood, McHenry, Mokena, Mount Prospect, Mundelein, Naperville, North Chicago, Northfield, Norridge, Oak Lawn, Oak Brook, Orland Park, Palatine, Park Ridge, Prospect Heights, Ravinia, Riverside, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Round Lake Beach, Shorewood, Skokie, South Holland, South Elgin, Spring Grove, Steger, Stone Park, Vernon Hills, Wauconda, Waukegan, Western Springs, Willowbrook, Wilmette, Winnetka and Wood Dale, and in Wisconsin in Albany, Burlington, Clinton, Darlington, Delafield, Delavan, Elm Grove, Genoa City, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Madison, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, Monroe, Pewaukee, Racine, Sharon, Wales, Walworth and Wind Lake, and in Dyer, Indiana and in Naples, Florida.

Additionally, the Company operates various non-bank business units:

FIRST Insurance Funding, a division of Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., and Wintrust Life Finance, a division of Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., serve commercial and life insurance loan customers, respectively, throughout the United States.

First Insurance Funding of Canada serves commercial insurance loan customers throughout Canada.

Tricom, Inc. of Milwaukee provides high-yielding, short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services, such as data processing of payrolls, billing and cash management services, to temporary staffing service clients located throughout the United States.

Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A., engages primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market through origination offices located throughout the United States. Loans are also originated nationwide through relationships with wholesale and correspondent offices.

Wintrust Investments, LLC is a broker-dealer providing a full range of private client and brokerage services to clients and correspondent banks located primarily in the Midwest.

Great Lakes Advisors LLC provides money management services and advisory services to individual accounts.

The Chicago Trust Company, N.A., a trust subsidiary, allows Wintrust to service customers’ trust and investment needs at each banking location.

Wintrust Asset Finance offers direct leasing opportunities.

CDEC provides Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified through the use of words such as “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “contemplate,” “possible,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts, are premised on many factors and assumptions, and represent only management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Similarly, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and which may include, but are not limited to, those listed below and the Risk Factors discussed under Item 1A of the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the Company’s subsequent SEC filings. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and is including this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s future financial performance, the performance of its loan portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves and charge-offs, delinquency trends, growth plans, regulatory developments, securities that the Company may offer from time to time, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events, the Company’s business and growth strategies, including future acquisitions of banks, specialty finance or wealth management businesses, internal growth and plans to form additional de novo banks or branch offices. Actual results could differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including the following:

the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, as well as responses to the pandemic by the government, businesses and consumers, on our operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand across our business and our customers’ businesses;

the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the Company’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges;

economic conditions that affect the economy, housing prices, the job market and other factors that may adversely affect the Company’s liquidity and the performance of its loan portfolios, particularly in the markets in which it operates;

negative effects suffered by us or our customers resulting from changes in U.S. trade policies;

the extent of defaults and losses on the Company’s loan portfolio, which may require further increases in its allowance for credit losses;

estimates of fair value of certain of the Company’s assets and liabilities, which could change in value significantly from period to period;

the financial success and economic viability of the borrowers of our commercial loans;

commercial real estate market conditions in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin;

the extent of commercial and consumer delinquencies and declines in real estate values, which may require further increases in the Company’s allowance for credit losses;

inaccurate assumptions in our analytical and forecasting models used to manage our loan portfolio;

changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, the capital markets and other market indices (including developments and volatility arising from or related to the COVID-19 pandemic) that may affect, among other things, the Company’s liquidity and the value of its assets and liabilities;

competitive pressures in the financial services business which may affect the pricing of the Company’s loan and deposit products as well as its services (including wealth management services), which may result in loss of market share and reduced income from deposits, loans, advisory fees and income from other products;

failure to identify and complete favorable acquisitions in the future or unexpected difficulties or developments related to the integration of the Company’s recent or future acquisitions;

unexpected difficulties and losses related to FDIC-assisted acquisitions;

harm to the Company’s reputation;

any negative perception of the Company’s financial strength;

ability of the Company to raise additional capital on acceptable terms when needed;

disruption in capital markets, which may lower fair values for the Company’s investment portfolio;

ability of the Company to use technology to provide products and services that will satisfy customer demands and create efficiencies in operations and to manage risks associated therewith;

failure or breaches of our security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties;

security breaches, including denial of service attacks, hacking, social engineering attacks, malware intrusion or data corruption attempts and identity theft;

adverse effects on our information technology systems resulting from failures, human error or cyberattacks;

adverse effects of failures by our vendors to provide agreed upon services in the manner and at the cost agreed, particularly our information technology vendors;

increased costs as a result of protecting our customers from the impact of stolen debit card information;

accuracy and completeness of information the Company receives about customers and counterparties to make credit decisions;

ability of the Company to attract and retain senior management experienced in the banking and financial services industries;

environmental liability risk associated with lending activities;

the impact of any claims or legal actions to which the Company is subject, including any effect on our reputation;

losses incurred in connection with repurchases and indemnification payments related to mortgages and increases in reserves associated therewith;

the loss of customers as a result of technological changes allowing consumers to complete their financial transactions without the use of a bank;

the soundness of other financial institutions;

the expenses and delayed returns inherent in opening new branches and de novo banks;

examinations and challenges by tax authorities, and any unanticipated impact of the Tax Act;

changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations such as the new CECL standard and related changes to address the impact of COVID-19, and the impact on the Company’s financial statements;

the ability of the Company to receive dividends from its subsidiaries;

uncertainty about the discontinued use of LIBOR and transition to an alternative rate;

a decrease in the Company’s capital ratios, including as a result of declines in the value of its loan portfolios, or otherwise;

legislative or regulatory changes, particularly changes in regulation of financial services companies and/or the products and services offered by financial services companies, including those changes that are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including without limitation the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder;

a lowering of our credit rating;

changes in U.S. monetary policy and changes to the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, including changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise;

regulatory restrictions upon our ability to market our products to consumers and limitations on our ability to profitably operate our mortgage business;

increased costs of compliance, heightened regulatory capital requirements and other risks associated with changes in regulation and the regulatory environment;

the impact of heightened capital requirements;

increases in the Company’s FDIC insurance premiums, or the collection of special assessments by the FDIC;

delinquencies or fraud with respect to the Company’s premium finance business;

credit downgrades among commercial and life insurance providers that could negatively affect the value of collateral securing the Company’s premium finance loans;

the Company’s ability to comply with covenants under its credit facility; and

fluctuations in the stock market, which may have an adverse impact on the Company’s wealth management business and brokerage operation.

Therefore, there can be no assurances that future actual results will correspond to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Any such statement speaks only as of the date the statement was made or as of such date that may be referenced within the statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events after the date of the press release. Persons are advised, however, to consult further disclosures management makes on related subjects in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its press releases.

