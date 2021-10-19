Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $109.1 million and Year-To-Date Net Income of $367.4 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $109.1 million or $1.77 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 6% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income of $367.4 million or $6.00 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2021 compared to net income of $191.8 million or $3.06 per diluted common share for the same period of 2020.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2021:

Comparative information to the second quarter of 2021

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by $1.2 billion, or 15% on an annualized basis. Core loans increased by $701 million and niche loans increased by $449 million. See Table 1 for more information.

PPP loans declined by $797 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.

Total assets increased by $1.1 billion.

Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion, including a $459 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.

Net interest income increased by $7.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021 as follows: Increased $16.3 million primarily due to earning asset growth and a nine basis point decline in deposit costs. Increased $3.0 million due to one additional day in the quarter. Decreased by $11.4 million due to $3.6 million of less PPP interest income and $7.8 million of less PPP fee income.

Net interest margin decreased by four basis points primarily due to increased liquidity.

Recorded no material net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to very minimal net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.38% of the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2021, down from 1.49% as of June 30, 2021. See Table 12 for more information.

Non-performing loans remained low at 0.27% of total loans, as of September 30, 2021, unchanged from the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage banking revenue increased to $55.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $58.32 as compared to $56.92 as of June 30, 2021. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Repurchased 134,062 shares of our common stock at a cost of $9.5 million, or an average price of $71.13 per share.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter of 2021 was characterized by significant organic loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, record wealth management revenue, tangible book value growth and very good credit quality metrics. Wintrust reported net income of $109.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, up from $105.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income totaled $367.4 million for the first nine months of 2021, up from $191.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 92% increase. The Company continues to grow as total assets of $47.8 billion as of September 30, 2021 increased by $1.1 billion as compared to June 30, 2021 and increased by $4.1 billion as compared to September 30, 2020.”

Mr. Wehmer continued, “The Company experienced significant loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2021, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. Growth was particularly strong in the commercial loan portfolio due to new customer relationships and a slight increase in line of credit utilization. We are still experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily in products with zero or near zero interest rates contributing to a decrease in our cost of funds. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.3% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand.”

Mr. Wehmer commented, “Net interest income increased by $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to earning asset growth and a decline in deposit costs. Even amid a challenging interest rate environment, the Company has managed to increase net interest income for four quarters in a row. Especially noteworthy this quarter was that net interest income increased considerably despite recording $11.4 million of less interest income on PPP loans. This demonstrates that our growth strategy has been able to replace PPP loans and sustain loan portfolio growth benefiting future quarters. Net interest margin decreased by four basis points in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased liquidity. Excluding the unfavorable net interest margin impact from increased liquidity, the margin exhibited improvement as the rate on deposits declined nine basis points as compared to a two basis point decline in loan yields. We continue to monitor our excess liquidity position and the available market returns on investments. We believe that deploying liquidity could potentially increase our net interest margin and net interest income. Additionally, we remain in an asset sensitive interest rate position which should allow our net interest income and net interest margin to benefit from future increases in interest rates.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $55.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the third quarter of 2021 were $1.6 billion, down from $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021. However, production margin improved in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company recorded an $888,000 decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to a $5.5 million decrease recognized in the second quarter of 2021. Based on current market conditions, we expect that mortgage originations will decline by 20-30% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the seasonal decline in home purchase activity and declining refinance volumes.

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, “The Company recorded no material net charge-offs in third quarter of 2021. This follows the second quarter of 2021 which also exhibited very low levels of net charge-offs totaling $1.9 million. The recent results demonstrate Wintrust’s conservative credit underwriting approach and our continued diligence in timely addressing problem credits. The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily related to improving credit quality in the loan portfolio. The level of non-performing loans remained historically low and unchanged at 0.27% of total loans as of both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 is approximately 1.38% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our third quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2021 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fef11bc9-4918-4c82-bdbe-c78dadfc914a

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily comprised of a $525 million increase in interest bearing deposits with banks and a $1.2 billion increase in total loans, excluding PPP loans. These increases were partially offset by a $797 million decrease in PPP loans and a $59.7 million decrease in mortgage loans held-for-sale. As of September 30, 2021, approximately 95% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 were forgiven with nearly all of the remaining loan balance in the forgiveness review or submission process. Whereas, as of September 30, 2021, approximately 32% of PPP loan balances originated in 2021 were forgiven, 16% are in the forgiveness review or submission process and 52% have yet to apply for forgiveness. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.2 billion primarily due to growth in the commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The Company believes that the $5.2 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of September 30, 2021 provides more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan with the ability to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding investments when market returns improve.

Total liabilities increased $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $914 million increase in money market deposits and a $459 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits. The Company’s loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.3%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company’s balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2021, net interest income totaled $287.5 million, an increase of $7.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $31.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The $7.9 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and a decline in deposit costs. Additionally, the net interest income growth occurred despite a decline of $11.4 million due to $3.6 million of less PPP interest income and $7.8 million of less PPP fee income. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $24.8 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 2.58% (2.59% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.62% (2.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021 and up from 2.56% (2.57% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the 10 basis point decrease in yield on earning assets and two basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by an eight basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a nine basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The 10 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix with increasing levels of low yielding liquidity management assets.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $296.1 million as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $8.0 million as compared to $304.1 million as of June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses decreased primarily due to improving credit quality in the loan portfolio which was partially offset by uncertainty in the positive directionality of macroeconomic factors. A negative provision for credit losses totaling $7.9 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative provision of $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $25.0 million of expense for the third quarter of 2020. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $2,000 in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as zero basis points in the third quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to two basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2021 and 12 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2020. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of September 30, 2021, $32.9 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $128.8 million, or 0.4%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of June 30, 2021, $19.3 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $73.9 million, or 0.2%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of September 30, 2021. Home equity loans at September 30, 2021 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.6% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at September 30, 2021 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.4% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The outstanding balance of COVID-19 related modified loans totaled approximately $72 million or 0.2% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of September 30, 2021 as compared to $146 million or 0.5% as of June 30, 2021. The most significant proportion of outstanding modifications changed terms to interest-only payments.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.22% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2021, and 0.42% at September 30, 2020. Non-performing assets totaled $103.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $103.3 million at June 30, 2021 and $182.3 million at September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $90.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 compared to $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $173.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $13.8 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to $15.6 million at June 30, 2021 and an increase of $4.6 million compared to $9.2 million at September 30, 2020. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $841,000 during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an $888,000 unfavorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to a $5.5 million decrease recognized in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a $1.7 million increase in production revenue. Loans originated for sale were $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $165 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 44% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 47% in the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the third quarter of 2021, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $15.5 million of servicing rights partially offset by a reduction in value of $8.6 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio and a fair value adjustment decrease of $888,000.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to net gains of $1.3 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021.

Other non-interest income increased by $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in interest rate swap fees and a $2.2 million increase in income on partnership investments. Other non-interest income during the second quarter of 2021 included a $4.0 million net gain recorded on the sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The $1.9 million decline is primarily related to $6.3 million of lower compensation expense associated with the mortgage banking operation offset somewhat by higher incentive compensation expense for annual bonus and long-term incentive compensation plans during the third quarter relative to the second quarter.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the third quarter relates primarily to increased sponsorship activity for the summer months. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

The Company recorded a net OREO gain of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a net expense of $769,000 in the second quarter of 2021. The net gain is primarily attributable to the sale of OREO properties during the third quarter of 2021.

Miscellaneous expense in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $2.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily impacted by approximately $1.7 million of more travel and entertainment expenses due to increased expenses associated with in-person client relationship meetings and conferences as well as some additional expense associated with an all-employee event to celebrate Wintrust’s 30th anniversary and to thank our employees for performing so well during the pandemic. Additionally, the third quarter of 2021 included a $271,000 reversal of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to a $1.4 million reversal of contingent consideration expense in the second quarter of 2021. The Company expects no additional material adjustments to the contingent consideration liability in future periods. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $40.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $39.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 27.12% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 27.08% in the second quarter of 2021 and 21.83% in the third quarter of 2020. The lower effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was a result of a $9.0 million state income tax benefit ($7.1 million after federal taxes) related to the settlement of an uncertain tax position in the quarter.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2021, this unit expanded its loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio. The segment’s net interest margin decreased in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased liquidity.

Mortgage banking revenue was $55.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $5.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $900,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of September 30, 2021. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $900 million to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2021.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.1 billion during the third quarter of 2021 and average balances increased by $735 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances in the insurance premium finance receivables portfolios primarily generated a $7.6 million increase in interest income. The Company’s leasing portfolio remained effectively unchanged from the second quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, at $2.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, up $131,000 from the second quarter of 2021.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $31.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $841,000 compared to the second quarter of 2021. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the third quarter of 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $34.5 billion of assets under administration, which included $5.1 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $326.3 million increase from the $34.2 billion of assets under administration at June 30, 2021.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2020 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point

(bp) change

from

2nd Quarter

2021 % or

basis point

(bp) change

from

3rd Quarter

2020 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Net income $ 109,137 $ 105,109 $ 107,315 4 % 2 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 141,826 128,851 162,310 10 (13 ) Net income per common share – diluted 1.77 1.70 1.67 4 6 Net revenue (3) 423,970 408,963 426,529 4 (1 ) Net interest income 287,496 279,590 255,936 3 12 Net interest margin 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.56 % (4 ) bps 2 bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.59 2.63 2.57 (4 ) 2 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.22 1.32 0.87 (10 ) 35 Return on average assets 0.92 0.92 0.99 — (7 ) Return on average common equity 10.31 10.24 10.66 7 (35 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 12.62 12.62 13.43 — (81 ) At end of period Total assets $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 43,731,718 9 % 9 % Total loans (5) 33,264,043

32,911,187 32,135,555 4 4 Total deposits 39,952,558

38,804,616 35,844,422 12 11 Total shareholders’ equity 4,410,317

4,339,011 4,074,089 7 8

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 Total loans (1) 33,264,043 32,911,187 33,171,233 32,079,073 32,135,555 Total deposits 39,952,558 38,804,616 37,872,652 37,092,651 35,844,422 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 4,410,317 4,339,011 4,252,511 4,115,995 4,074,089 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 287,496 $ 279,590 $ 261,895 $ 259,397 $ 255,936 $ 828,981 $ 780,510 Net revenue (2) 423,970 408,963 448,401 417,758 426,529 1,281,334 1,226,338 Net income 109,137 105,109 153,148 101,204 107,315 367,394 191,786 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 141,826 128,851 161,512 135,891 162,310 432,189 468,110 Net income per common share – Basic 1.79 1.72 2.57 1.64 1.68 6.08 3.08 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.77 1.70 2.54 1.63 1.67 6.00 3.06 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.53 % 2.53 % 2.56 % 2.58 % 2.79 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 2.59 2.63 2.54 2.54 2.57 2.59 2.80 Non-interest income to average assets 1.15 1.13 1.68 1.44 1.58 1.31 1.47 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.37 2.45 2.59 2.56 2.45 2.47 2.50 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.22 1.32 0.90 1.12 0.87 1.15 1.03 Return on average assets 0.92 0.92 1.38 0.92 0.99 1.07 0.63 Return on average common equity 10.31 10.24 15.80 10.30 10.66 12.05 6.56 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 12.62 12.62 19.49 12.95 13.43 14.82 8.38 Average total assets $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 46,050,737 $ 40,552,517 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,343,915 4,256,778 4,164,890 4,050,286 4,034,902 4,255,851 3,885,187 Average loans to average deposits ratio 83.8 % 86.7 % 87.1 % 87.9 % 89.6 % 85.8 % 89.1 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 83.3 84.8 87.6 86.5 89.7 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 80.37 $ 75.63 $ 75.80 $ 61.09 $ 40.05 Book value per common share 70.19 68.81 67.34 65.24 63.57 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 58.32 56.92 55.42 53.23 51.70 Common shares outstanding 56,956,026 57,066,677 57,023,273 56,769,625 57,601,991 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 8.1 % 8.2 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.9 10.1 10.2 10.0 10.2 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5) 8.8 9.0 9.0 8.8 9.0 Total capital ratio (5) 12.1 12.4 12.6 12.6 12.9 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.97 % 1.18 % 1.21 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 172 172 182 181 182

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 462,244 $ 434,957 $ 426,325 $ 322,415 $ 308,639 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 55 52 52 59 56 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 5,232,315 4,707,415 3,348,794 4,802,527 3,825,823 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,373,478 2,188,608 2,430,749 3,055,839 2,946,459 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 2,736,722 2,498,232 2,166,419 579,138 560,267 Trading account securities 1,103 2,667 951 671 1,720 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 88,193 86,316 90,338 90,862 54,398 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 135,408 136,625 135,881 135,588 135,568 Brokerage customer receivables 26,378 23,093 19,056 17,436 16,818 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 925,312 984,994 1,260,193 1,272,090 959,671 Loans, net of unearned income 33,264,043 32,911,187 33,171,233 32,079,073 32,135,555 Allowance for loan losses (248,612 ) (261,089 ) (277,709 ) (319,374 ) (325,959 ) Net loans 33,015,431 32,650,098 32,893,524 31,759,699 31,809,596 Premises, software and equipment, net 748,872 752,375 760,522 768,808 774,288 Lease investments, net 243,933 219,023 238,984 242,434 230,373 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,166,917 1,185,811 1,230,362 1,351,455 1,424,728 Trade date securities receivable — 189,851 — — — Goodwill 645,792 646,336 646,017 645,707 644,644 Other intangible assets 30,118 31,997 34,035 36,040 38,670 Total assets $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 13,255,417 $ 12,796,110 $ 12,297,337 $ 11,748,455 $ 10,409,747 Interest-bearing 26,697,141 26,008,506 25,575,315 25,344,196 25,434,675 Total deposits 39,952,558 38,804,616 37,872,652 37,092,651 35,844,422 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,241,071 1,241,071 1,228,436 1,228,429 1,228,422 Other borrowings 504,527 518,493 516,877 518,928 507,395 Subordinated notes 436,811 436,719 436,595 436,506 436,385 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable 1,348 — 995 200,907 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,032,073 1,144,974 1,120,570 1,233,786 1,387,439 Total liabilities 43,421,954 42,399,439 41,429,691 40,964,773 39,657,629 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 58,794 58,770 58,727 58,473 58,323 Surplus 1,674,062 1,669,002 1,663,008 1,649,990 1,647,049 Treasury stock (109,903 ) (100,363 ) (100,363 ) (100,363 ) (44,891 ) Retained earnings 2,373,447 2,288,969 2,208,535 2,080,013 2,001,949 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,417 10,133 10,104 15,382 (841 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,410,317 4,339,011 4,252,511 4,115,995 4,074,089 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 285,587 $ 284,701 $ 274,100 $ 280,185 $ 280,479 $ 844,388 $ 877,064 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 7,716 8,183 9,036 6,357 5,791 24,935 13,720 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,000 1,153 1,199 1,294 1,181 4,352 7,259 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements — — — — — — 102 Investment securities 25,189 23,623 19,264 18,243 21,819 68,076 81,391 Trading account securities 3 1 2 11 6 6 26 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,777 1,769 1,745 1,775 1,774 5,291 5,116 Brokerage customer receivables 185 149 123 116 106 457 361 Total interest income 322,457 319,579 305,469 307,981 311,156 947,505 985,039 Interest expense Interest on deposits 19,305 24,298 27,944 32,602 39,084 71,547 156,576 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,931 4,887 4,840 4,952 4,947 14,658 13,241 Interest on other borrowings 2,501 2,568 2,609 2,779 3,012 7,678 9,994 Interest on subordinated notes 5,480 5,512 5,477 5,509 5,474 16,469 16,452 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,744 2,724 2,704 2,742 2,703 8,172 8,266 Total interest expense 34,961 39,989 43,574 48,584 55,220 118,524 204,529 Net interest income 287,496 279,590 261,895 259,397 255,936 828,981 780,510 Provision for credit losses (7,916 ) (15,299 ) (45,347 ) 1,180 25,026 (68,562 ) 213,040 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 295,412 294,889 307,242 258,217 230,910 897,543 567,470 Non-interest income Wealth management 31,531 30,690 29,309 26,802 24,957 91,530 73,534 Mortgage banking 55,794 50,584 113,494 86,819 108,544 219,872 259,194 Service charges on deposit accounts 14,149 13,249 12,036 11,841 11,497 39,434 33,182 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (2,431 ) 1,285 1,154 1,214 411 8 (3,140 ) Fees from covered call options 1,157 1,388 — — — 2,545 2,292 Trading gains (losses), net 58 (438 ) 419 (102 ) 183 39 (902 ) Operating lease income, net 12,807 12,240 14,440 12,118 11,717 39,487 35,486 Other 23,409 20,375 15,654 19,669 13,284 59,438 46,182 Total non-interest income 136,474 129,373 186,506 158,361 170,593 452,353 445,828 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 170,912 172,817 180,809 171,116 164,042 524,538 454,960 Software and equipment 22,029 20,866 20,912 20,565 17,251 63,807 47,931 Operating lease equipment depreciation 10,013 9,949 10,771 9,938 9,425 30,733 27,977 Occupancy, net 18,158 17,687 19,996 19,687 15,830 55,841 50,270 Data processing 7,104 6,920 6,048 5,728 5,689 20,072 24,468 Advertising and marketing 13,443 11,305 8,546 9,850 7,880 33,294 26,446 Professional fees 7,052 7,304 7,587 6,530 6,488 21,943 20,896 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,877 2,039 2,007 2,634 2,701 5,923 8,384 FDIC insurance 6,750 6,405 6,558 7,016 6,772 19,713 17,988 OREO expense, net (1,531 ) 769 (251 ) (114 ) (168 ) (1,013 ) (807 ) Other 26,337 24,051 23,906 28,917 28,309 74,294 79,715 Total non-interest expense 282,144 280,112 286,889 281,867 264,219 849,145 758,228 Income before taxes 149,742 144,150 206,859 134,711 137,284 500,751 255,070 Income tax expense 40,605 39,041 53,711 33,507 29,969 133,357 63,284 Net income $ 109,137 $ 105,109 $ 153,148 $ 101,204 $ 107,315 $ 367,394 $ 191,786 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 10,286 20,973 14,386 Net income applicable to common shares $ 102,146 $ 98,118 $ 146,157 $ 94,213 $ 97,029 $ 346,421 $ 177,400 Net income per common share – Basic $ 1.79 $ 1.72 $ 2.57 $ 1.64 $ 1.68 $ 6.08 $ 3.08 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 1.77 $ 1.70 $ 2.54 $ 1.63 $ 1.67 $ 6.00 $ 3.06 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.93 $ 0.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,000 57,049 56,904 57,309 57,597 56,985 57,595 Dilutive potential common shares 753 726 681 588 449 728 469 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,753 57,775 57,585 57,897 58,046 57,713 58,064

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (2) (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 (1) Sep 30,

2020 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies $ 570,663 $ 633,006 $ 890,749 $ 927,307 $ 862,924 (51 ) % (34 ) % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 354,649 351,988 369,444 344,783 96,747 4 267 Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 925,312 $ 984,994 $ 1,260,193 $ 1,272,090 $ 959,671 (36 ) % (4 ) % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 4,953,769 $ 4,650,607 $ 4,630,795 $ 4,675,594 $ 4,555,920 8 % 9 % Asset-based lending 1,066,376 892,109 720,772 721,666 707,365 64 51 Municipal 524,192 511,094 493,417 474,103 482,567 14 9 Leases 1,365,281 1,357,036 1,290,778 1,288,374 1,215,239 8 12 Commercial real estate Residential construction 49,754 55,735 72,058 89,389 101,187 (59 ) (51 ) Commercial construction 1,038,034 1,090,447 1,040,631 1,041,729 1,005,708 — 3 Land 255,927 239,067 240,635 240,684 226,254 8 13 Office 1,169,466 1,098,386 1,131,472 1,136,844 1,163,790 4 — Industrial 1,324,612 1,263,614 1,152,522 1,129,433 1,117,702 23 19 Retail 1,237,261 1,217,540 1,198,025 1,224,403 1,175,819 1 5 Multi-family 1,888,817 1,805,118 1,739,521 1,649,801 1,599,651 19 18 Mixed use and other 1,921,843 1,908,462 1,969,915 1,981,849 2,033,031 (4 ) (5 ) Home equity 347,662 369,806 390,253 425,263 446,274 (24 ) (22 ) Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 1,528,889 1,485,952 1,376,465 1,214,744 1,143,908 35 34 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 18,847 44,333 45,508 44,854 240,902 (78 ) (92 ) Total core loans $ 18,690,730 $ 17,989,306 $ 17,492,767 $ 17,338,730 $ 17,215,317 10 % 9 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,176,569 $ 1,060,468 $ 1,128,493 $ 1,023,027 $ 964,150 20 % 22 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 468,162 529,867 587,868 567,389 503,371 (23 ) (7 ) Community Advantage – homeowners association 291,153 287,689 272,222 267,374 254,963 12 14 Insurance agency lending 260,482 273,999 290,880 222,519 214,411 23 21 Premium Finance receivables U.S. commercial insurance 3,921,289 3,805,504 3,342,730 3,438,087 3,494,155 19 12 Canada commercial insurance 695,688 716,367 615,813 616,402 565,989 17 23 Life insurance 6,655,453 6,359,556 6,111,495 5,857,436 5,488,832 18 21 Consumer and other 22,529 9,024 35,983 32,188 55,354 (40 ) (59 ) Total niche loans $ 13,491,325 $ 13,042,474 $ 12,385,484 $ 12,024,422 $ 11,541,225 16 % 17 % Commercial PPP loans: Originated in 2020 $ 172,849 $ 656,502 $ 2,049,342 $ 2,715,921 $ 3,379,013 NM (95 ) % Originated in 2021 909,139 1,222,905 1,243,640 — — 100 100 Total commercial PPP loans $ 1,081,988 $ 1,879,407 $ 3,292,982 $ 2,715,921 $ 3,379,013 (80 ) % (68 ) % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555 5 % 4 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) NM – Not meaningful.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 (1) Sep 30,

2020 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 13,255,417 $ 12,796,110 $ 12,297,337 $ 11,748,455 $ 10,409,747 17 % 27 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 3,769,825 3,625,538 3,562,312 3,349,021 3,294,071 17 14 Wealth management deposits (2) 4,177,820 4,399,303 4,274,527 4,138,712 4,235,583 1 (1 ) Money market 10,757,654 9,843,390 9,236,434 9,348,806 9,423,653 20 14 Savings 3,861,296 3,776,400 3,690,892 3,531,029 3,415,073 13 13 Time certificates of deposit 4,130,546 4,363,875 4,811,150 4,976,628 5,066,295 (23 ) (18 ) Total deposits $ 39,952,558 $ 38,804,616 $ 37,872,652 $ 37,092,651 $ 35,844,422 10 % 11 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 33 % 33 % 32 % 32 % 29 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 9 9 9 9 9 Wealth management deposits (2) 11 11 11 11 12 Money market 27 25 25 25 26 Savings 10 10 10 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 10 12 13 13 14 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of September 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (1) 1-3 months $ 918,517 0.99 % 4-6 months 780,345 0.57 7-9 months 628,839 0.41 10-12 months 602,854 0.42 13-18 months 621,320 0.56 19-24 months 272,526 0.48 24+ months 306,145 0.55 Total $ 4,130,546 0.61 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 5,112,720 $ 3,844,355 $ 4,230,886 $ 4,381,040 $ 3,411,164 Investment securities (2) 5,065,593 4,771,403 3,944,676 3,534,594 3,789,422 FHLB and FRB stock 136,001 136,324 135,758 135,569 135,567 Liquidity management assets (3) 10,314,314 8,752,082 8,311,320 8,051,203 7,336,153 Other earning assets (3)(4) 28,238 23,354 20,370 18,716 16,656 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 871,824 991,011 1,151,848 893,395 822,908 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5) 32,985,445 33,085,174 32,442,927 31,783,279 31,634,608 Total earning assets (3) 44,199,821 42,851,621 41,926,465 40,746,593 39,810,325 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (269,963 ) (285,686 ) (327,080 ) (336,139 ) (321,732 ) Cash and due from banks 425,000 470,566 366,413 344,536 345,438 Other assets 2,837,652 2,910,250 3,022,935 3,055,015 3,128,813 Total assets $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,757,677 $ 3,626,424 $ 3,493,451 $ 3,320,527 $ 3,435,089 Wealth management deposits 4,672,402 4,369,998 4,156,398 4,066,948 4,239,300 Money market accounts 10,027,424 9,547,167 9,335,920 9,435,344 9,332,668 Savings accounts 3,851,523 3,728,271 3,587,566 3,413,388 3,419,586 Time deposits 4,236,317 4,632,796 4,875,392 5,043,558 4,900,839 Interest-bearing deposits 26,545,343 25,904,656 25,448,727 25,279,765 25,327,482 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,241,073 1,235,142 1,228,433 1,228,425 1,228,421 Other borrowings 512,785 525,924 518,188 510,725 512,787 Subordinated notes 436,746 436,644 436,532 436,433 436,323 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 28,989,513 28,355,932 27,885,446 27,708,914 27,758,579 Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,834,084 12,246,274 11,811,194 10,874,912 9,988,769 Other liabilities 1,024,998 1,087,767 1,127,203 1,175,893 1,180,594 Equity 4,343,915 4,256,778 4,164,890 4,050,286 4,034,902 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 Net free funds/contribution (6) $ 15,210,308 $ 14,495,689 $ 14,041,019 $ 13,037,679 $ 12,051,746

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 2,000 $ 1,153 $ 1,199 $ 1,294 $ 1,181 Investment securities 25,681 24,117 19,764 18,773 22,365 FHLB and FRB stock 1,777 1,769 1,745 1,775 1,774 Liquidity management assets (1) 29,458 27,039 22,708 21,842 25,320 Other earning assets (1) 188 150 125 130 113 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 7,716 8,183 9,036 6,357 5,791 Loans, net of unearned income (1) 285,998 285,116 274,484 280,509 280,960 Total interest income $ 323,360 $ 320,488 $ 306,353 $ 308,838 $ 312,184 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 767 $ 736 $ 901 $ 1,074 $ 1,342 Wealth management deposits 7,888 7,686 7,351 7,436 7,662 Money market accounts 2,342 2,795 2,865 3,740 7,245 Savings accounts 406 402 430 773 2,104 Time deposits 7,902 12,679 16,397 19,579 20,731 Interest-bearing deposits 19,305 24,298 27,944 32,602 39,084 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,931 4,887 4,840 4,952 4,947 Other borrowings 2,501 2,568 2,609 2,779 3,012 Subordinated notes 5,480 5,512 5,477 5,509 5,474 Junior subordinated debentures 2,744 2,724 2,704 2,742 2,703 Total interest expense $ 34,961 $ 39,989 $ 43,574 $ 48,584 $ 55,220 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (903 ) (909 ) (884 ) (857 ) (1,028 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (2) 287,496 279,590 261,895 259,397 255,936 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 903 909 884 857 1,028 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) $ 288,399 $ 280,499 $ 262,779 $ 260,254 $ 256,964

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Investment securities 2.01 2.03 2.03 2.11 2.35 FHLB and FRB stock 5.18 5.20 5.21 5.21 5.21 Liquidity management assets 1.13 1.24 1.11 1.08 1.37 Other earning assets 2.64 2.59 2.50 2.79 2.71 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.51 3.31 3.18 2.83 2.80 Loans, net of unearned income 3.44 3.46 3.43 3.51 3.53 Total earning assets 2.90 % 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.02 % 3.12 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.16 % Wealth management deposits 0.67 0.71 0.72 0.73 0.72 Money market accounts 0.09 0.12 0.12 0.16 0.31 Savings accounts 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.09 0.24 Time deposits 0.74 1.10 1.36 1.54 1.68 Interest-bearing deposits 0.29 0.38 0.45 0.51 0.61 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.58 1.59 1.60 1.60 1.60 Other borrowings 1.94 1.96 2.04 2.16 2.34 Subordinated notes 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 Junior subordinated debentures 4.23 4.25 4.27 4.23 4.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.79 % Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.42 % 2.44 % 2.33 % 2.32 % 2.33 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.17 0.19 0.21 0.22 0.24 Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.53 % 2.53 % 2.56 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.54 % 2.54 % 2.57 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for nine months ended, Interest

for nine months ended, Yield/Rate

for nine months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 4,399,217 $ 2,692,678 $ 4,352 $ 7,361 0.13 % 0.37 % Investment securities (2) 4,597,997 4,291,362 69,562 83,026 2.02 2.58 FHLB and FRB stock 136,028 128,611 5,291 5,116 5.20 5.31 Liquidity management assets (3)(4) $ 9,133,242 $ 7,112,651 $ 79,205 $ 95,503 1.16 % 1.79 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(5) 24,016 17,576 463 393 2.59 2.99 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 1,003,868 644,611 24,935 13,720 3.32 2.84 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6) 32,839,837 29,643,281 845,598 878,981 3.44 3.96 Total earning assets (4) $ 43,000,963 $ 37,418,119 $ 950,201 $ 988,597 2.95 % 3.53 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (294,033 ) (240,467 ) Cash and due from banks 420,874 339,968 Other assets 2,922,933 3,034,897 Total assets $ 46,050,737 $ 40,552,517 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,626,819 $ 3,291,176 $ 2,404 $ 6,569 0.09 % 0.27 % Wealth management deposits 4,401,489 3,821,203 22,925 21,840 0.70 0.76 Money market accounts 9,639,370 8,686,171 8,002 42,748 0.11 0.66 Savings accounts 3,723,420 3,334,944 1,238 11,736 0.04 0.47 Time deposits 4,579,161 5,176,307 36,978 73,683 1.08 1.90 Interest-bearing deposits $ 25,970,259 $ 24,309,801 $ 71,547 $ 156,576 0.37 % 0.86 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,234,929 1,131,823 14,658 13,241 1.59 1.56 Other borrowings 518,946 491,981 7,678 9,994 1.98 2.71 Subordinated notes 436,641 436,223 16,469 16,452 5.03 5.03 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 8,172 8,266 4.25 4.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 28,414,341 $ 26,623,394 $ 118,524 $ 204,529 0.56 % 1.03 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,300,931 8,947,639 Other liabilities 1,079,614 1,096,297 Equity 4,255,851 3,885,187 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 46,050,737 $ 40,552,517 Interest rate spread (4)(7) 2.39 % 2.50 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,696 ) (3,558 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution (8) $ 14,586,622 $ 10,794,725 0.20 0.30 Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (4) $ 828,981 $ 780,510 2.58 % 2.79 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,696 3,558 0.01 0.01 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4) $ 831,677 $ 784,068 2.59 % 2.80 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Sep 30, 2021 24.3 % 11.5 % (7.8 ) % Jun 30, 2021 24.6 11.7 (6.9 ) Mar 31, 2021 22.0 10.2 (7.2 ) Dec 31, 2020 25.0 11.6 (7.9 ) Sep 30, 2020 23.4 10.9 (8.1 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Sep 30, 2021 10.8 % 5.4 % (3.8 ) % Jun 30, 2021 11.4 5.8 (3.3 ) Mar 31, 2021 10.7 5.4 (3.6 ) Dec 31, 2020 11.4 5.7 (3.3 ) Sep 30, 2020 10.7 5.2 (3.5 )

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of September 30, 2021 One year or

less From one to five

years Over five years (In thousands) Total Commercial Fixed rate $ 484,771 $ 2,015,188 $ 837,153 $ 3,337,112 Fixed Rate – PPP 141,394 940,594 — 1,081,988 Variable rate 6,765,489 3,323 60 6,768,872 Total commercial $ 7,391,654 $ 2,959,105 $ 837,213 $ 11,187,972 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 558,728 2,201,827 493,256 3,253,811 Variable rate 5,607,888 24,015 — 5,631,903 Total commercial real estate $ 6,166,616 $ 2,225,842 $ 493,256 $ 8,885,714 Home equity Fixed rate 14,818 4,618 45 19,481 Variable rate 328,181 — — 328,181 Total home equity $ 342,999 $ 4,618 $ 45 $ 347,662 Residential real estate Fixed rate 19,165 6,415 819,685 845,265 Variable rate 58,698 258,143 385,630 702,471 Total residential real estate $ 77,863 $ 264,558 $ 1,205,315 $ 1,547,736 Premium finance receivables – commercial Fixed rate 4,479,551 137,426 — 4,616,977 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables – commercial $ 4,479,551 $ 137,426 $ — $ 4,616,977 Premium finance receivables – life insurance Fixed rate 9,046 438,568 21,813 469,427 Variable rate 6,186,026 — — 6,186,026 Total premium finance receivables – life insurance $ 6,195,072 $ 438,568 $ 21,813 $ 6,655,453 Consumer and other Fixed rate 4,366 4,852 906 10,124 Variable rate 12,405 — — 12,405 Total consumer and other $ 16,771 $ 4,852 $ 906 $ 22,529 Total per category Fixed rate 5,570,445 4,808,894 2,172,858 12,552,197 Fixed rate – PPP 141,394 940,594 — 1,081,988 Variable rate 18,958,687 285,481 385,690 19,629,858 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 24,670,526 $ 6,034,969 $ 2,558,548 $ 33,264,043 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,989,860 One- month LIBOR 9,177,387 Three- month LIBOR 374,045 Twelve- month LIBOR 6,499,434 Thirty-day moving-average SOFR 174,768 Other 414,364 Total variable rate $ 19,629,858

LIBOR – London Interbank Offered Rate.

SOFR – Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/576d571d-5850-417e-a3ea-048102b0a331

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $9.2 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Third Quarter 2021 0 bps -2 bps -1 bp Second Quarter 2021 0 -1 -3 First Quarter 2021 0 -3 -6 Fourth Quarter 2020 0 -1 -2 Third Quarter 2020 0 -1 -19

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 379,969 $ 158,461 Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — — — — 47,418 Provision for credit losses (7,916 ) (15,299 ) (45,347 ) 1,180 25,026 (68,562 ) 213,040 Other adjustments (65 ) 34 31 155 55 — 24 Charge-offs: Commercial 1,352 3,237 11,781 5,184 5,270 16,370 13,109 Commercial real estate 406 1,412 980 6,637 1,529 2,798 9,323 Home equity 59 142 — 683 138 201 1,378 Residential real estate 10 3 2 114 83 15 777 Premium finance receivables 1,390 2,077 3,239 4,214 4,640 6,706 11,258 Consumer and other 112 104 114 198 103 330 330 Total charge-offs 3,329 6,975 16,116 17,030 11,763 26,420 36,175 Recoveries: Commercial 816 902 452 4,168 428 2,170 924 Commercial real estate 373 514 200 904 175 1,087 931 Home equity 313 328 101 77 111 742 451 Residential real estate 5 36 204 69 25 245 115 Premium finance receivables 1,728 3,239 1,782 1,445 1,720 6,749 3,663 Consumer and other 92 34 32 30 20 158 119 Total recoveries 3,327 5,053 2,771 6,693 2,479 11,151 6,203 Net charge-offs (2 ) (1,922 ) (13,345 ) (10,337 ) (9,284 ) (15,269 ) (29,972 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 296,138 $ 388,971 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.37 % 0.03 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Commercial real estate 0.00 0.04 0.04 0.27 0.06 0.03 0.14 Home equity (0.28 ) (0.20 ) (0.10 ) 0.55 0.02 (0.19 ) 0.26 Residential real estate 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.06 ) 0.02 0.02 (0.02 ) 0.07 Premium finance receivables (0.01 ) (0.04 ) 0.06 0.11 0.12 0.00 0.11 Consumer and other 0.26 0.69 0.57 0.78 0.49 0.54 0.41 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.14 % Loans at period end $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.75 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 1.00 % 1.01 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.89 0.92 0.97 1.18 1.21 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans 0.92 0.98 1.08 1.29 1.35

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Provision for loan losses $ (12,410 ) $ (14,731 ) $ (28,351 ) $ 3,597 $ 21,678 $ (55,492 ) $ 184,896 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 4,501 (558 ) (17,035 ) (2,413 ) 3,350 (13,092 ) 28,155 Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (7 ) (10 ) 39 (4 ) (2 ) 22 (11 ) Provision for credit losses $ (7,916 ) $ (15,299 ) $ (45,347 ) $ 1,180 $ 25,026 $ (68,562 ) $ 213,040 Allowance for loan losses $ 248,612 $ 261,089 $ 277,709 $ 319,374 $ 325,959 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 47,443 42,942 43,500 60,536 62,949 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 296,055 304,031 321,209 379,910 388,908 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 83 90 99 59 63 Allowance for credit losses $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021.

As of Sep 30, 2021 As of Jun 30, 2021 As of Mar 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 10,105,984 $ 109,780 1.09 % $ 9,562,869 $ 98,505 1.03 % $ 9,415,225 $ 95,637 1.02 % Commercial PPP loans 1,081,988 2 0.00 1,879,407 2 0.00 3,292,982 3 0.00 Commercial real estate: Construction and development 1,343,715 34,101 2.54 1,385,249 38,550 2.78 1,353,324 45,327 3.35 Non-construction 7,541,999 105,934 1.40 7,293,120 119,972 1.65 7,191,455 136,465 1.90 Home equity 347,662 10,939 3.15 369,806 11,207 3.03 390,253 11,382 2.92 Residential real estate 1,547,736 16,272 1.05 1,530,285 15,684 1.02 1,421,973 14,242 1.00 Premium finance receivables Commercial insurance loans 4,616,977 17,996 0.39 4,521,871 19,346 0.43 3,958,543 16,945 0.43 Life insurance loans 6,655,453 579 0.01 6,359,556 553 0.01 6,111,495 532 0.01 Consumer and other 22,529 452 2.01 9,024 212 2.35 35,983 676 1.88 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 33,264,043 $ 296,055 0.89 % $ 32,911,187 $ 304,031 0.92 % $ 33,171,233 $ 321,209 0.97 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 32,182,055 $ 296,053 0.92 % $ 31,031,780 $ 304,029 0.98 % $ 29,878,251 $ 321,206 1.08 % Total core loans (1) $ 18,690,730 $ 257,788 1.38 % $ 17,989,306 $ 267,999 1.49 % $ 17,492,767 $ 283,505 1.62 % Total niche loans (1) 13,491,325 38,265 0.28 13,042,474 36,030 0.28 12,385,484 37,701 0.30 Total PPP loans 1,081,988 2 0.00 1,879,407 2 0.00 3,292,982 3 0.00

(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Loan Balances: Commercial Nonaccrual $ 26,468 $ 23,232 $ 22,459 $ 21,743 $ 42,036 90+ days and still accruing — 1,244 — 307 — 60-89 days past due 9,768 5,204 13,292 6,900 2,168 30-59 days past due 25,224 18,478 35,541 44,381 48,271 Current 11,126,512 11,394,118 12,636,915 11,882,636 12,184,524 Total commercial $ 11,187,972 $ 11,442,276 $ 12,708,207 $ 11,955,967 $ 12,276,999 Commercial real estate Nonaccrual $ 23,706 $ 26,035 $ 34,380 $ 46,107 $ 68,815 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 5,395 4,382 8,156 5,178 8,299 30-59 days past due 79,818 19,698 70,168 32,116 53,462 Current 8,776,795 8,628,254 8,432,075 8,410,731 8,292,566 Total commercial real estate $ 8,885,714 $ 8,678,369 $ 8,544,779 $ 8,494,132 $ 8,423,142 Home equity Nonaccrual $ 3,449 $ 3,478 $ 5,536 $ 6,529 $ 6,329 90+ days and still accruing 164 — — — — 60-89 days past due 340 301 492 47 70 30-59 days past due 867 777 780 637 1,148 Current 342,842 365,250 383,445 418,050 438,727 Total home equity $ 347,662 $ 369,806 $ 390,253 $ 425,263 $ 446,274 Residential real estate Nonaccrual $ 22,633 $ 23,050 $ 21,553 $ 26,071 $ 22,069 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 1,540 1,584 944 1,635 814 30-59 days past due 1,076 2,139 13,768 12,584 2,443 Current 1,522,487 1,503,512 1,385,708 1,219,308 1,359,484 Total residential real estate $ 1,547,736 $ 1,530,285 $ 1,421,973 $ 1,259,598 $ 1,384,810 Premium finance receivables Nonaccrual $ 7,300 $ 6,418 $ 9,690 $ 13,264 $ 21,080 90+ days and still accruing 5,811 3,570 4,783 12,792 12,177 60-89 days past due 15,804 7,759 5,113 27,801 38,286 30-59 days past due 21,654 32,758 31,373 49,274 80,732 Current 11,221,861 10,830,922 10,019,079 9,808,794 9,396,701 Total premium finance receivables $ 11,272,430 $ 10,881,427 $ 10,070,038 $ 9,911,925 $ 9,548,976 Consumer and other Nonaccrual $ 384 $ 485 $ 497 $ 436 $ 422 90+ days and still accruing 126 178 161 264 175 60-89 days past due 16 22 8 24 273 30-59 days past due 125 75 74 136 493 Current 21,878 8,264 35,243 31,328 53,991 Total consumer and other $ 22,529 $ 9,024 $ 35,983 $ 32,188 $ 55,354 Total loans, net of unearned income Nonaccrual $ 83,940 $ 82,698 $ 94,115 $ 114,150 $ 160,751 90+ days and still accruing 6,101 4,992 4,944 13,363 12,352 60-89 days past due 32,863 19,252 28,005 41,585 49,910 30-59 days past due 128,764 73,925 151,704 139,128 186,549 Current 33,012,375 32,730,320 32,892,465 31,770,847 31,725,993 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555

TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (“TDRs”)