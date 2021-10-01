WINVEST ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK, WARRANTS AND RIGHTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON OCTOBER 4, 2021

Breaking News
Cambridge, MA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WINVU, the “Company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the common stock, redeemable warrants and rights underlying such units commencing on October 4, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “WINVU” and the common stock, warrants and rights that are separated will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “WINV,” “WINVW” and “WINVR,” respectively. Holders of the Company’s units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate units into shares of common stock, warrants and rights.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WinVest Acquisition Corp.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. WinVest Acquisition Corp. intends to focus its initial search on target businesses in the financial services industry, with a particular focus on financial media, brokerage, banking, investing, and wealth management.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

WinVest Acquisition Corp.
Manish Jhunjhunwala
(617) 658-3094

