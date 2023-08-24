An increase in the integration of modern technology in the automotive sector, including various electrical devices, HVAC systems, and speed sensors, is likely to offer lucrative wire harness market opportunities

Wilmington, Delaware, United States , Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The wire harness market on a global scale is poised to thrive, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2031. TMR’s latest report envisions a substantial market valuation of approximately US$ 136.7 billion by 2031 . Presently, in 2023, the wire harness market is anticipated to conclude at a value of around US$ 88.5 billion.

The rapidly growing automotive industry, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and the demand for complex wiring system is the major factor driving the growth of the wire harness market

The growing aerospace industry and increasing demand for commercial and defense aircraft contribute to the growth of the wire harness market as intricate wiring systems require for avionics, communication, navigation, and other critical functions in aerospace.

Increasing application of wire harnesses in various end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, commercial refrigeration, food machines, and agriculture equipment drive the market demand

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74033

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 83.9 Bn Estimated Value US$ 136.7 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Application, By Sales Type Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered AME Systems

Aptiv Plc

BorgWarner, Inc.

Coroplast Group (WeWire)

Draexlmaier

Elcom International

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Kromberg & Schubert

Kunshan Huguang Auto Harness Co. Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the wire harness market was valued at US$ 83.9 billion

By application, the automotive segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period. The rise in adoption and surge in the number of electric vehicles are supporting the wire harness market

Based on sales type, the aftermarket segment accounts for the highest market share

Wire Harness: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing urbanization and increased infrastructure developments such as construction, transportation, and public utilities, drive the demand for wire harnesses used in lighting, communication, and control systems.

Growth in safety awareness, stringent government regulations, connected car ecosystem, and increasing installation of communicative devices in vehicles are likely to boost the market.

Increasing technological advances, automation & higher electrification of vehicles, and increased demand for electric, and hybrid vehicles boosting the wire harness market growth

Increasing technological advancements in wiring technologies, connectors, and materials improve the efficiency, durability, and reliability of wire harnesses, contributing to the growing demand for wire harnesses.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74033<ype=S

Wire Harness Market- Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market and account for a higher share owing to favorable government initiatives, technical advancements, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Rapidly growing automotive markets in countries like China and India fuel the demand for wire harnesses in conventional and electric vehicles, accelerating the market sales in the region.

North America is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the presence of significant automotive and aerospace industries, driving the demand for wire harnesses in vehicles and aircraft. Increasing government regulations, industrial automation, and a rise in focus on lightweight wiring solutions, boost the market demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global wire harness market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global wire harness market report:

AME Systems

Aptiv Plc

BorgWarner, Inc.

Coroplast Group (WeWire)

Draexlmaier

Elcom International

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Kromberg & Schubert

Kunshan Huguang Auto Harness Co. Ltd.

Key Developments in the Wire Harness Market

In December 2022 – Aptiv PLC, has completed the acquisition of an 85% equity stake in Intercable Automotive Solutions from Intercable S.r.l. As an industry. Intercable Automotive Solutions will enhance Aptiv’s position as a global leader in vehicle architecture systems.

Aptiv announced the launch of its Smart Vehicle Architecture™ platform, which includes advanced wiring solutions to support the increasing connectivity and automation in vehicles.

Furukawa Automotive Systems Inc. worked on lightweight and compact wiring solutions for electric vehicles, aiming to enhance vehicle efficiency and performance.

Molex focused on innovations in miniaturization and high-speed data transmission, contributing to the development of compact and efficient wire harnesses for various applications.

Request for Customization and Redefine Expectations: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74033

Wire Harness Market – Key Segments

By Application

Automotive Trucks & Bus Motorbikes & Scooters Fleet Truck Cargo Vans Electric Vehicles Others (Recreational Vehicles, etc.)

Marine & Marine Engine

Aerospace Passenger Aircraft Cargo Aircraft Helicopters

Defense Vehicles Combat Vehicles Non-combat Vehicles Aircrafts & Helicopters

Gaming & Amusement Electronic / Casino Gaming Machines Amusement Vending Machines Crane & Gift Gaming Machines Others (Medal Gaming Machines, etc.)

Medical Equipment & Devices (Wheel Chairs, etc.)

Commercial Refrigeration & Food Machines

Consumer Technology & Durables Computing Devices Networking & Communication Appliances Lawn & Garden Equipment Others (Other Consumer Electronics)

Fitness Equipment / Machines

Power & Energy Power Generation (Large Engine) HVAC Equipment Solar Panels

Agricultural Equipment

Industrial Automation Equipment/Robotics Construction Equipment Material Handling Equipment Fuel Dispenser System Production Machinery Floor Scrubbers Ride on Battery operated

Electric Motors

Others Elevators & Escalators Others (Mechanical Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Telescopic Booms, SkyJack, etc.)



By Sales Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Inorganic Pigments- Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Acute Migraine Treatment Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Flex Banner Industry Growth Analysis [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Trends

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com