WIRECARD AG DUTCH INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating claims of behalf of Dutch investors who suffered losses on a non-US exchange in Wirecard AG securities

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating filing claims on behalf of Dutch investors who suffered losses on a non-U.S. exchange in Wirecard AG (XETR: WDI GR; WDI GY) securities.

Dutch investors who purchased the shares of Wirecard AG on any exchange outside the United States are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website www.whafh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Wirecard AG and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at the Company was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions. The article cited “[a]n internal presentation [that] described potentially fraudulent money flows at Wirecard,” relating to “transactions [that] were ordered by Edo Kurniawan, who is responsible for the payment group’s accounting in the Asia-Pacific region.” Following this news, Wirecard’s stock price fell sharply.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected] , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

