Global Market Study on Wireless Charging: Advent of Technology in Mobile and Wearable Devices to Create Opportunities

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Wireless Charging Market is estimated to be US$ 5.7 Billion by 2023 and is anticipated to have sales of US$ 37.8 Billion by the end of 2033, With CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2033. Wireless charging is a technology that allows charging of electronic devices without the use of physical cables. It uses electromagnetic fields to transfer energy between two objects, typically a charging pad and a device. The global wireless charging market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing adoption of wireless charging technology in various applications.

The demand for wireless charging technology is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electronic devices and the need for convenient charging solutions. The rising demand for electric vehicles and the growing trend of smart homes and IoT devices are also driving the demand for wireless charging technology. The development of advanced wireless charging technologies, such as long-range wireless charging and fast wireless charging, is also driving the growth of the market.

The wireless charging market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones, wearables, and other electronic devices. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by advances in technology and increasing demand for wireless charging solutions.

Wireless Charging Market Dynamics

Market Driver:

One of the key drivers of the wireless charging market is the increasing adoption of smartphones, wearables, and other electronic devices. As the use of these devices becomes more widespread, the demand for convenient and efficient charging solutions also grows. Wireless charging offers a number of benefits over traditional wired charging, including greater convenience, freedom of movement, and reduced wear and tear on charging cables and ports.

Moreover, as wireless charging technology continues to improve, it is becoming faster, more efficient, and more widely compatible with a range of devices. This is driving further adoption of the technology, particularly in high-end smartphones and wearables. In addition, the growing popularity of electric vehicles is also driving demand for wireless charging solutions, as more consumers look for convenient and efficient ways to charge their vehicles.

The increasing use of wireless charging in public places such as airports, coffee shops, and restaurants is also driving market growth. As wireless charging becomes more ubiquitous, consumers are more likely to adopt devices that are compatible with the technology, further driving demand for wireless charging solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The wireless charging market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few major players. Some of the key players in the market include QUALCOMM Incorporated, Semtech Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporatedn, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., Powermat Technologies, WiTricity Corporation, ConvenientPower HK Limited, Mojo Mobility, Inc. These companies are focusing on developing new technologies and expanding their product portfolios to stay ahead in the competition.

Market Restraint

One of the key restraints of the wireless charging market is the relatively slower charging speed compared to wired charging. Wireless charging technology is still evolving, and currently, it is not able to match the speed of wired charging. This means that some users may still prefer traditional wired charging, especially for devices that require a quick recharge.

Lastly, there are regulatory challenges that may pose a restraint to the growth of the wireless charging market, particularly in relation to safety and interoperability standards. Regulatory bodies may require specific safety features, such as thermal management systems, to be included in wireless charging devices to ensure they do not overheat or pose a risk to consumers. Interoperability standards may also be required to ensure that wireless charging devices are compatible with each other and can work seamlessly with a range of different devices.

Market Opportunities

Moreover, the development of more efficient and faster wireless charging technology is expected to further drive market growth. As wireless charging technology continues to improve, it is likely to become more widely adopted across a range of devices and applications, creating new opportunities for wireless charging manufacturers.

Finally, the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) presents another opportunity for the wireless charging market. As more IoT devices are introduced into the market, the need for efficient and convenient charging solutions also increases. Wireless charging can provide a simple and easy way to power these devices, eliminating the need for multiple charging cables and adapters.

Segment Analysis:

The wireless charging market can be segmented by technology, application, and region.

The technology segment includes inductive, resonant, and radio frequency (RF) wireless charging technologies.

The application segment includes smartphones, tablets, wearables, electric vehicles, and others.

The smartphone segment is expected to dominate the market, as wireless charging has become a standard feature in many high-end smartphones. Wearables are also expected to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing popularity of smartwatches and fitness trackers. The electric vehicle segment is also expected to grow rapidly, as more electric vehicles are being introduced into the market and wireless charging technology is being developed to accommodate them.

Regional Insights

The wireless charging market is growing rapidly across the globe, with North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific being the major regions driving market growth. North America is one of the largest markets for wireless charging, with the United States being the dominant country in the region. The region is home to many major wireless charging technology providers and device manufacturers, and is characterized by high levels of consumer adoption and technological innovation. Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for wireless charging, with China, Japan, and South Korea being the largest markets in the region. The region is characterized by a large and rapidly growing population, high levels of smartphone and wearable adoption, and increasing demand for electric vehicles. The region is also home to many major wireless charging technology providers and device manufacturers.

