The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Wireless Gas Detection Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Wireless Gas Detection Market ” By Type (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, License-free ISM Band, Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Chemical and Petrochemicals, Mining and Metals, Discrete Manufacturing Industry, Commercial Buildings and Public Facilities, Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Wireless Gas Detection Market size was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.98% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28414

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Wireless Gas Detection Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market Overview

For continuous monitoring and detection of dangerous and combustible chemicals in the atmosphere, wireless gas detection devices are used. The system is made to gather all the required data from the sensor, including the type of target gas. When conventional systems fail, operating as a stand-alone solution or a backup post-incident wireless gas detection solution can assure ongoing monitoring. It is perfect for existing and newly constructed factories, mines, and tunnels.

The military, firefighters, and security professionals are all in need of detecting systems as a result of the rising number of deadly incidents caused by hazardous gasses. Some of the factors that are anticipated to propel the growth of the market throughout the projected period include the government’s support for worker safety and the industries’ use of wireless gas detection since it allows real-time data collecting in the power, chemical, and oil & gas sectors.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Wireless Gas Detection Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., United Electric Controls, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens AG, MSA Safety Incorporated, Agilent Technologies Inc., Sensidyne, LP, United Electric Control, and Tyco Gas & Flame Detection.

Verified Market Research® has segmented the Global Wireless Gas Detection Market On the basis of Type, Technology, End User, and Geography.

Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Type Hardware Software Services

Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Technology Wi-Fi Bluetooth Cellular License-free ISM Band Others

Wireless Gas Detection Market, By End User Oil & Gas Chemical and Petrochemicals Mining and Metals Discrete Manufacturing Industry Commercial Buildings and Public Facilities Others

Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Incident And Emergency Management Market By Solution (Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Fire And HAZMAT Solutions), By Communication System (First Responder Tools, Satellite Assisted Equipment), By Vertical (Government, BFSI), By Geography, And Forecast

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Deployment Type (Solutions, Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Critical Infrastructure, Military and Defense, Government), By Geography, And Forecast

Fire Alarm and Detection Market By Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Response), By Service (Maintenance Services, Managed Services), By Vertical (Commercial, Oil, Gas, and Mining), By Geography, And Forecast

Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market By Type (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, Refinery/Petrochemical Complex), By Geography, And Forecast

9 Largest Oil And Gas Companies , in the USA, solving energy-related problems

Visualize Wireless Gas Detection Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter