Wireless LAN Infrastructure Semiconductor Lead Times Remain Elevated, According to 650 Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Enterprise WLAN Systems Shipments Grew 4% Y/Y 4Q21, on Double-Digits Chip Orders Growth

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the Wireless LAN (WLAN) Infrastructure Semiconductor primary radio units grew 4% Y/Y in 4Q21, as measured at the time of system shipments.  

“Order growth for WLAN Infrastructure radios has been higher than shipments for several quarters, as the industry grapples with supply chain disruptions,” said Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “New radio chips supporting 6 GHz spectrum are exciting for the semiconductor companies including Broadcom, Mediatek, and Qualcomm, because the new WLAN systems require an additional radio, which expands the market opportunity by 50%. We are optimistic about growth for both Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 units, taking advantage of the new 6 GHz spectrum. Users of WLAN equipment that supports 6 GHz in the U.S. market, for instance, will see a three-fold increase in spectrum, which ushers in an era of multi-gigabit per seconds speeds.”

The Wireless LAN Infrastructure Semiconductor publication indicates that Broadcom, Qualcomm, and MediaTek are the top three WLAN semiconductor companies measured by primary radio units. The report also includes a market share analysis of Renesas Celeno, Huawei, Intel, NXP, ON Semi, Realtek, and others, including a short-term and long-term forecast.

About the Enterprise WLAN and Cloud-Managed Network Services Quarterly Reports

650 Group’s Wireless LAN Infrastructure Semiconductor Report delivers a market assessment of vendor performance, market share, and forecasts. The report covers semiconductor shipments across Enterprise-class Access Points, Routers, Broadband Customers Premises Equipment with Wireless LAN, Extenders, and Consumer Access Points for the following speeds: 802.11n, 802.11ac Wave 1, 802.11ac Wave 2, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. Learn more at http://www.650group.com

Media Contact:
Greg Cross
greg@650group.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
