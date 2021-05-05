WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP ANNOUNCES 1st QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED MAY 13, 2021

Breaking News
Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), a leader in wireless communications and radio frequency instrumentation, announced it will release its 1st quarter financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT in which management will discuss 1st quarter financial results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 610542. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following

URL:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1690/41268

A replay will be made available on the Wireless Telecom website following the conference call.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, in the New York City metropolitan area, and maintains a global network of Sales and Service offices for excellent product service and support. Wireless Telecom Group’s website address is http://www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com.
    

Contact
Michael Kandell: +1 (973) 386-9696
SM Berger:+1 (216)-464-6400

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.
25 Eastmans Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Tel: (973) 386-9696
Fax: (973) 386-9191
www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com

