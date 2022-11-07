Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), a leader in wireless communications and radio frequency instrumentation, announced it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022, after the market closes.
The Company will host a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 pm EST in which management will discuss its financial results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 542659. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1690/47089
A replay will be made available on the Wireless Telecom website following the conference call.
About Wireless Telecom Group
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, 5G and LTE PHY/stack software, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com.
Contact
Michael Kandell
25 Eastmans Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Tel: (973) 386-9696
Fax: (973) 386-9191
www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com
