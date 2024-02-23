The Wisconsin Assembly approved a bill Thursday that would raise a variety of hunting, fishing and trapping license fees for out-of-state residents to help shrink a deficit in the state’s fish and wildlife account.
The Assembly passed the legislation 97-0, sending it to the Senate.
The state Department of Natural Resources estimated the changes would generate about $780,000 more annually for the account, which funds a variety of projects ranging from fish stocking to wildl
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Wisconsin Assembly approves bill to hike hunting and fishing license fees for out-of-state residents - February 23, 2024
- Republicans losing faith in Johnson to score wins on conservative priorities during government shutdown fight - February 23, 2024
- US intelligence confirms some claims about UNRWA staff ties to Hamas: report - February 23, 2024