Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reiterated Tuesday that he will veto a Republican bill that would create grants to fight pollution from so-called forever chemicals and again asked GOP lawmakers to release to environmental regulators $125 million set aside to deal with contamination.
Republicans who control the Legislature’s powerful finance committee didn’t immediately respond to Evers’ request, raising the possibility that the money will go unspent indefinitely as municipa
