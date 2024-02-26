Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde is launching his first television ad of the race, part of a seven-figure statewide buy his campaign said Monday will include multiple spots over the next month.
Hovde, a multimillionaire businessman, is running to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. She has yet to run an ad in the race, despite officially announcing her reelection bid for a third term nearly a year ago in April 2023. Hovde’s first spot, which will air Tuesday, i
