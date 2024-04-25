Republicans have a lot of work to do when it comes to healthcare policy, according to Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde.
Health care costs are so high in some areas of the Badger State that many struggle to even access treatment, Hovde told Fox News Digital in an interview.
“You know, the left loves running on Obamacare, and they think they, you know, own health care,” Hovde said. “I think Republicans are making a mistake not talking about it because of
