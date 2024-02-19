Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed new legislative district maps into law on Monday that he proposed and that the Republicans who control the Legislature passed to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court draw the lines.
Democrats hailed the signing as a major political victory in the swing state where the Legislature has been firmly under Republican control for more than a decade, even as Democrats have won 14 of the past 17 statewide elections.
“W
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs new legislative maps into law after Republicans pass them - February 19, 2024
- Biden admin reportedly doubling down on gas car crackdown - February 19, 2024
- Lindsey Graham, who voted against Senate foreign aid bill, ‘very optimistic’ about House proposal - February 19, 2024