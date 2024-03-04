Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a Republican-authored bill Monday that dramatically expands the state child care tax credit, days after vetoing three other GOP bills that would have delivered $800 million in tax cuts.
The governor posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he signed the child care measure because “the cost of child care is too darn high.”
The median child care cost last year in Milwaukee County, the state’s most po
