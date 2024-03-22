Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday vetoed Republican proposals that would have allowed election observers to get closer to poll workers and required a new post-election audit, while signing into law a bill requiring that political TV ads using artificial intelligence come with a disclaimer.
Evers, a Democrat, also signed a bipartisan bill exempting purchases of precious metal, such as gold and silver, from the state sales tax. The exemption does not apply to jewelry and other person
