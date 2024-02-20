The Wisconsin Legislature was racing to finish its work for the session by voting Tuesday on everything from a massive tax cut to raising out-of-state hunting fees.
The Assembly was also voting for the first time on a constitutional amendment that would curb the veto powers of Wisconsin’s governor, which are the broadest in the country. That proposal would ultimately need to be approved by voters statewide. The Senate was also expected to vote to reject one of Democratic Gov. Ton
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Migrants caught on new video streaming down remote California mountainside to illegally cross the border - February 20, 2024
- Wisconsin lawmakers vote on tax cuts, veto powers and hunting fees in final session push - February 20, 2024
- GOP Senate candidate in battleground state rails against vulnerable Dem incumbent: ‘Out of touch’ - February 20, 2024