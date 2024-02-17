Ahead of the general election, more states are proactively introducing new bills to regulate the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) created “deepfakes,” or digitally altered videos or images, in their campaign materials.

Advanced generative AI tools, ranging from voice-cloning software to image generators, have swiftly become fixtures in election cycles both domestically and internationally.

In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential race last year, a wave of innovati

[Read Full story at source]