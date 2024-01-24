Wisconsin Republicans made a last-ditch effort Tuesday to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court put in place new legislative district boundaries for the November election.
The Republican-controlled Senate passed new Senate and Assembly maps just over an hour after unveiling them, not giving the public or Democrats a chance to review them ahead of their release. Democrats said they didn’t have time to analyze the proposal before the vote.
And Assembly Repu
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Wisconsin Gov. Evers secures federal funding for historic land conservation deal despite GOP opposition - January 24, 2024
- Wisconsin Republicans hastily approve new legislative maps - January 24, 2024
- Donald Trump wins again, as former president quickly beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire GOP primary - January 24, 2024