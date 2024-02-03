The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ lawsuit against the Republican-controlled Legislature arguing that it is obstructing basic government functions.
The court’s liberal majority agreed to hear the case, with the three conservative justices dissenting. It set oral arguments for April 17.
The court only agreed to immediately hear one of the three issues Evers brought forward in the complaint. That issue relates to the Legisl
