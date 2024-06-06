A pair of wedding barns sued the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday seeking to block enactment of a new law requiring them to get liquor licenses similar to other establishments that host events.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Wisconsin wedding barns sue over state’s new liquor law requiring licensing - June 6, 2024
- Disney’s streaming business turns a profit in first financial report since challenge to Iger - June 6, 2024
- Malaysian government defends presence of companies that supply weapons to Israel at defense show - June 6, 2024