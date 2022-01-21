WisdomTree Announces Say Platform for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings is Live

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today that Say, a shareholder Q&A platform, is live and ready to be used in advance of its upcoming fourth quarter earnings call on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

As a public company, WisdomTree believes in the importance of transparency with its shareholders, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, verified shareholders of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. can submit questions to management via Say Connect. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform HERE. Questions can be submitted through 9:00 a.m. ET on January 27, 2022.

WisdomTree will respond to select questions from investors during the live Q4 2021 earnings call webcast. A link to the webcast is posted on WisdomTree’s investor relations website HERE.

About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $77.3 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

