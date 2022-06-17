Breaking News
WisdomTree Brings Home “Asset Manager Website of the Year” for Second Year in a Row in 2022 Mutual Fund & ETF Awards

The firm recognized across a total of 11 categories

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, was recognized across a total of 11 categories at the 2022 Mutual Fund & ETF Awards.

For the second year in a row, WisdomTree won “Asset Manager Website of the Year.” This award goes to the best asset manager website, with a focus on design, usability, strength of content and lining up with marketing, sales, and client servicing goals.

In addition to this award, WisdomTree was also shortlisted for:

  • ETF Provider of the Year
  • Sales Success of the Year: WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
  • Fixed Income ETF of the Year: WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD)
  • Alternative ETF of the Year: WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC).
  • Newcomer ETF of the Year: WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA)
  • Strategic Beta ETF of the Year: WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR)
  • Newcomer Strategic Beta ETF of the Year: WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund (GDMN)
  • ETF Innovation of the Year: WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC)
  • Thematic ETF of the Year: WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR)
  • ETF Suite of the Year: Megatrends

“The breadth of recognitions we have received in this year’s Mutual Fund & ETF Awards exemplifies the wide range of strategies we offer investors. We place innovation at the forefront when developing products that can withstand varying market conditions and leverage strategies that give investors real options and satisfy an ever-growing universe of portfolio interests,” said Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO. “It’s an honor to be recognized in so many different categories, showcasing our commitment to constantly developing new approaches to investing.”

Now in its 29th year, the highly-coveted Mutual Fund & ETF Awards have recognized the people and organizations that stood out for their excellence, achievements and contributions to the Mutual Fund and ETF industry. These awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious and respected awards ceremony in the traditional asset management space. This year’s ceremony took place on Thursday, June 16th in New York.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $75 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information
Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com

