WisdomTree Launches Diversified Crypto Exposures in the U.S. and Europe

WisdomTree’s innovative crypto indices underpin three new European crypto ETPs plus separate account exposures to U.S. investors through a collaboration with Ritholtz Wealth Management, powered by OnRamp

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced an extension of its digital asset thought leadership through the creation of four new crypto indices that will underpin offerings for diversified crypto exposures for investors in both the U.S. and European markets.

The RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index seeks to provide exposure to crypto assets from a thematic point of view with broad and diversified exposure to different crypto assets. Each crypto asset either plays, or has the potential to play, an important role within the crypto ecosystem and/or provides necessary services for the crypto ecosystem to flourish. In collaboration with Ritholtz Wealth Management, OnRamp and Gemini, WisdomTree is allowing financial advisors to execute this strategy through a packaged direct indexing solution.

Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO, said, “WisdomTree is an index developer and innovator at our core. Our collaboration with Ritholtz Wealth Management, powered by the OnRamp and Gemini technology, not only allows WisdomTree to tap into our in-house, index creation capabilities, but is also a testament to being at the forefront of the merger between traditional asset management and digital assets.

“Demand for crypto exposure remains high among the advisor community, yet access through traditional fund structures remains limited today in the U.S. WisdomTree invested in and collaborated with OnRamp for this direct indexing solution because OnRamp provides a platform to bring crypto assets into advisor workflows. We see a long runway of growth for this innovative direct indexing solution as well as other customized model portfolios that combine traditional stocks and bonds with crypto assets delivered through OnRamp.”

Trio of Crypto Asset Baskets Add to Crypto Offerings in Europe

In Europe, WisdomTree enhanced its crypto ETP lineup with the launch of a trio of crypto asset baskets, in addition to our existing bitcoin and ether ETPs. These include: The WisdomTree Crypto Mega Cap Equal Weight (MEGA), WisdomTree WT Crypto Market (BLOC) and WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT) ETPs, each seeking to track the respective WisdomTree Crypto Index.

WisdomTree Crypto Mega Cap Equal Weight (MEGA)

MEGA provides an equal weighted allocation to mega cap crypto assets, currently bitcoin and ether, providing investors with a simple, secure, and cost-efficient way to gain diversified exposure to the largest crypto assets in the market.

WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC)

BLOC is a market cap weighted ETP providing exposures to a diversified basket of crypto assets representing approximately 70% of total crypto market cap.

WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT)

WALT is a market cap weighted ETP providing exposure to a diversified basket of the largest crypto assets outside of bitcoin and ether.

Alexis Marinof, Head of Europe, WisdomTree, added, “WisdomTree is committed to delivering investors—both individual and professional—the ability to access innovative and diversified crypto asset exposures inside the transparent and efficient ETP wrapper. WisdomTree will continue to be an industry leader in the fast growing and dynamic crypto market where investor demand for the asset class is high and likely to increase.

“As interest in crypto assets remains high and becomes a bigger focus for investors, we will continue investing in our platform and capabilities to support investors in this fast-moving market,” Marinof concluded.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $74.7 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Ritholtz Wealth Management LLC (RWM) is a consultant to WisdomTree for the RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index (the “Index”) and will receive fees from WisdomTree related to such role. RWM may separately and without involvement from WisdomTree act as an adviser to one or more clients pursuant to written agreement between RWM and such client.

Onramp Invest, LLC (“Onramp”) is a technology company providing access to crypto assets for registered investment advisers. WisdomTree has licensed the Index to Onramp for use by advisers (including RWM in such capacity) in managing separate accounts for their clients via Onramp. In this regard, the Index is “powered via Onramp.”

The information herein, including as relates to the WisdomTree Indexes, should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisers and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. All such information is impersonal and not tailored to the needs of any person. None of the information constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any asset, financial product or other investment vehicle or any trading strategy. All users of the information should conduct their own diligence using professional advisors.

It is not possible to invest directly in a WisdomTree Index. Exposure to the assets represented by a WisdomTree Index is only currently available in the US through accounts managed by advisers, which may include RWM in such capacity, for their clients that may be based on the Index, and in Europe through the WisdomTree ETPs (collectively, “Index Related Accounts or ETPs”). A decision to invest in or per such Index Related Account or ETP should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or otherwise related information.

Inclusion of a crypto asset within a WisdomTree Index is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold such crypto asset, nor is it considered to be investment advice or otherwise express any opinion regarding any assets, instruments or trading strategies.

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Crypto assets, such as bitcoin and ether, are complex, generally exhibit extreme price volatility and unpredictability, and should be viewed as highly speculative assets. Crypto assets present new and different risks and considerations that may be unfamiliar to advisers and/or investors, including in execution, trading, costs and custody. An investor, together with an adviser, should conduct diligence to, among other things, understand the crypto asset, wallets or any other devices, software or trading platforms used to interact with the crypto asset, blockchain network or relevant network application, potential harm due to loss of private keys, and the liquidity, volatility, complexity, execution, costs, regulatory status (including tax implications) and risks of the crypto assets, to ensure suitability in light of individual circumstances and financial position.

