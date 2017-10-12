WISeKey Semiconductors Continues its Rapid Growth by Delivering Hardware-based Encryption for GDPR Compliant Portable Storage

WISeKey group furthers its IoT and Semiconductors technology portfolio and European footprint by delivering a tamper resistant chip to a leading European manufacturer of portable data storage solutions

ZUG, GENEVA, Switzerland – October 12, 2017 – – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey) (SIX:WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT solutions company, announced today that its division WISeKey Semiconductors has delivered a tamper resistant chip to a leading European manufacturer of portable data storage solutions.

The chip is designed to provide both hardware-based encryption and a secure PIN authentication, to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which takes effect on May 25, 2018, is a regulation by which the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission intend to strengthen and unify data protection for all individuals within the EU. All organizations that work with personal information relating to EU citizens must comply with GDPR or face tough fines, making it the first global data protection law.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of WISeKey, commented, “One of the most common violations of GDPR occurs when employees copy databases including Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to portable storage for work in the field or transfer by courier. The WISeKey-enabled solution provides portable storage with built-in security including hardware-based encryption in a tamper proof chip, as well as strong access control using standards-based PIN authentication methods.”

As a global leader in secure microcontrollers, WISeKey Semiconductors’ security chip solutions are backed by a long track record of successful integration and backed by over 500 patents and patent applications to ensure secure communications, encryption and authentication of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductor, added, “WISeKey offers attractive solutions to manufacturers by providing them with user-friendly hardware and software packages with high reusability between products, thus reducing both product development time and cost.”

WISeKey offers a range of contact and contactless secure microcontrollers that share consistent secure 8-/16-bit RISC CPU performance, strong security mechanisms, and enhanced crypto engines to optimize performance and power consumption. The products also provide high-density, low-power EEPROM technologies. Designed to meet the most stringent security requirements, many of these products are EAL5+ Common Criteria security-certified.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

