Wisely to Debut First-Ever Customer Data Platform Purpose-Built for Restaurants

The all-new CDP, which enables restaurants to build a profitable future with data, will be unveiled at Wisely’s release event on May 20

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wisely , the leading Customer Intelligence platform for restaurants, today announced the debut of the first-ever Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built for restaurants. To introduce the new CDP, Wisely will host a virtual release event, Future with Data (FWD) , May 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. The three-part webinar series will feature representatives from several of Wisely’s restaurant partners, including Global Franchise Group, Sonny’s BBQ, P.F. Chang’s, First Watch, and Wings Etc., and other industry thought-leaders. Attendees will learn why and how leading restaurant brands are personalizing the guest experience to maximize customer lifetime value with Customer Intelligence.

Wisely’s all-new CDP solution enables restaurant brands to integrate historically siloed guest data—from 100% of customers, not just loyalty or rewards club members—into a single view and extend that data into every part of the business. With Customer Intelligence, restaurants can tailor every action, communication, and business decision to the behaviors of their most valuable guests, driving loyalty and profits at scale. Most importantly, with Wisely, restaurant brands own their data.

Warwick McLaren, ‎VP of Omni Channel Marketing at Global Franchise Group, which owns and operates more than 1,500 units across six concepts, led a successful pilot of Wisely’s CDP and will speak to his experience during the 1 p.m. FWD session, titled “Customer Intelligence: The first-ever CDP purpose-built for restaurants.” Kelly MacPherson, CTO at Union Square Hospitality Group, will also weigh in on the importance of investing in your restaurant tech stack to best tailor the guest experience across all channels. Wisely CEO and Cofounder Mike Vichich will moderate and be joined by Ushashi Chakraborty, Wisely’s VP of Engineering.

“We’re seeing a shift in the restaurant industry from a transaction-mindset to a customer-mindset. Brands have traditionally focused on same-store-sales and box economics, which are great output metrics. Now, however, restaurants have shifted to input metrics that can be controlled and influenced—like customer lifetime value—which is based on an individual customer’s recency, frequency, and spend,” said Vichich. “With all the pressure from third parties today, restaurants win by knowing their customers and their preferences. Brands who personalize every interaction—in the restaurant and online—will be the ones who dominate.”

Following the debut of Wisely’s CDP, the release event will include a “Marketing Intelligence” session at 2 p.m., led by Rachel Boyschau, Wisely’s Head of Marketing. Panelists Katie Bartlett, Director, Brand Management at Sonny’s BBQ, and Emily Hargreaves, Digital Strategy & Analytics at First Watch, will discuss how the industry’s leading marketers are disrupting traditional restaurant marketing strategies with a data-first and automation-centric approach.

Wisely’s Director of Client Success, Jessi DeNaut, will lead the final session at 3 p.m., titled “Operations Intelligence.” Panelists Art Kilmer, COO at P.F. Chang’s, and Robert Hensmann, CEO of Wing’s Etc., will share how their brand operations have evolved to deliver a more personalized guest experience with even greater efficiency in the wake of COVID. Mingming Zhang, Wisely’s Head of Data Science, will also provide insight into how data and machine learning are helping restaurant brands tailor business decisions to the behaviors of their most valuable guests.

To register for FWD presented by Wisely, visit: https://www.getwisely.com/fwd .

About Wisely

Wisely is the leading Customer Intelligence platform for restaurants. Wisely enables brands like Chuy’s, First Watch, Global Franchise Group, Lazy Dog, P.F. Chang’s, and hundreds more to personalize the guest experience to maximize customer lifetime value and build a profitable future with data. Wisely’s best-in-class software solutions include the first-ever CDP purpose-built for restaurants, an all-in-one CRM with Marketing Automation, Waitlist, Reservations, Table & Order Management, and Guest Sentiment. Say goodbye to transactions and hello to customers with Wisely. Visit www.getwisely.com .