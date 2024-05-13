Pure Financial Advisors Believes to Have Published the Most Reviews of Any RIA Through Indyfin Platform

FAIRFAX, Va., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WiserAdvisor, the original lead generation platform in the financial services industry, has released a case study today that they believe marks the most published client reviews of any RIA. Pure Financial Advisors has hit a monumental milestone of acquiring and publishing over 1,450 reviews through the Indyfin platform in under 10 months.

Pure Financial Advisors has partnered with Indyfin’s parent company and lead-generation platform, WiserAdvisor, since 2008. Following WiserAdvisor’s acquisition of Indyfin in August of last year, Pure Financial Advisors was eager to test the platform’s ability to collect and publish client testimonials in compliance with the SEC’s recent marketing ruling.

Pure Financial’s President Joe Anderson explains how his firm partnered with WiserAdvisor to obtain a record-breaking number of reviews in under 10 months. He said, “Before Indyfin, our industry was missing a way to easily collect client testimonials. Learning how Indyfin can package this service in a compliant-friendly way made it an easy decision for us. Now, we can have a trusted third-party company reach out to our clients to get honest reviews and see how we’re doing.”

In terms of the quality of those testimonials, Anderson continues, “So far, we’ve had a really positive experience. We have 4.9 stars on 1,457 reviews, which is a testament to how great our advisors are with their clients. They really enjoy the financial planning experience, and they’re giving the reviews I think our advisors deserve.”

The platform allows advisors to create a digital footprint with trust and transparency, which is essential in today’s digital world. When making any purchase, you look up the reviews to see what others are saying. The more reviews, the better the credibility of the service or product. “Reviews build trust, says Rishi Bharathan, CEO of WiserAdvisor. “Trust is key for financial advisors and their clients.”

The advisor-focused review platform keeps client information anonymous

Indyfin’s platform was built to be a compliant system that keeps client privacy at its core.

“When you’re an advisor, you want feedback from your clients, but you don’t want to publish your client list online. Doing so could expose them to internet phishing scams and other security risks,” explains WiserAdvisor CEO Rishi Bharathan. To avoid this, Indyfin anonymizes all client reviews.

In addition, the platform ensures advisors remain in control at all times, meaning only current clients can provide reviews and testimonials, adhering to SEC’s requirements.

How client testimonials support advisors’ marketing efforts

Anderson says he’s looking forward to incorporating his client testimonials into various marketing campaigns, landing pages, and other lead-generating strategies.

Indyfin supports advisors’ efforts to enhance marketing materials with client testimonials in several ways. According to Bharathan, “We enable advisors to link their Indyfin profile to their websites. In addition, we’ve created email signature widgets and LinkedIn widgets, which advisors can use to drive even more traffic and create more visibility for their reviews.”

Unlike Google reviews, Indyfin allows the advisors to stay in control. Anyone can leave a Google review, client or not, or even a client from 2 years ago who may no longer be a client. Prior to sending a detailed questionnaire, Indyfin confirms that they are reaching out to a current client within a specified time frame for timely and helpful feedback for the advisor.

About WiserAdvisor

WiserAdvisor, is the original lead generation platform in the financial services industry, providing financial advisors with high-quality leads for more than 25 years. The platform focuses on scoring lead quality through highly targeted keywords, a detailed questionnaire and multiple touchpoints. It continues to successfully generate qualified investor referrals worth over 15 billion dollars in AUM for its advisor members annually. Last August, WiserAdvisor acquired Indyfin, allowing advisors to also gather client feedback, ratings, and reviews in a 100% compliant way. To learn more, visit https://www.wiseradvisor.com.

CONTACT: Kelsey Woodbridge Ficomm Partners [email protected]