SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wisetack , the leading platform for embedded pay over time options for in-person services today announced a new partnership with Citizens.

Citizens Pay , a market leading consumer installment financing solution from Citizens, will offer pay over time options for home services projects through Wisetack’s network of merchants and SaaS integrations beginning today. Customers who apply through Wisetack will be eligible for installment financing through Citizens Pay, making life’s essential purchases – such as home improvement and repairs – more affordable. Customers who qualify will benefit from attractive rates and low monthly payments, as well as flexible payment terms.

“Since inception, Wisetack has made paying over time as easy and seamless as swiping a credit card, and built an active network of tens of thousands of merchants across the country,” said Bobby Tzekin, co-founder and CEO of Wisetack. “Partnering with Citizens Pay enables us to continue scaling our platform while also enhancing the value we bring to our customers with embedded financing options.”

“Citizens Pay brings an innovative approach to consumer installment financing, creating custom solutions for businesses and consumers that help foster financial security,” said Christine Roberts, President of Citizens Pay. “We’re excited to partner with Wisetack and their growing network of merchant partners to enable more customers to responsibly pay for critical purchases like home repairs, maintenance and improvement.”

About Wisetack

Wisetack is the leading embedded platform for financing home services like plumbing and electrical, and has a rapidly growing presence in dental and elective medical care, as well as car repair. Wisetack partners with software companies to embed consumer financing options into their customer-facing applications through simple APIs. Wisetack merchants, many of whom are small businesses, rely on Wisetack to offer their customers affordable pay over time options at point of sale. Founded in 2018 in San Francisco by an experienced team of leaders in the financial services industry, Wisetack is backed by investors Insight Partners, Greylock, and Bain Capital Ventures. All payment options are subject to credit approval. Your terms may vary. Payment options through Wisetack are provided by its lending partners .

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $222.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .