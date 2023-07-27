SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) that it expects will significantly improve the shipping experience for its Australian consumers.

Customers can now expect their orders to arrive in less than 2 weeks (vs 3 weeks previously), and will be able to trace their package from the moment it leaves the warehouse to the time it arrives on their doorstep.

The move is part of a broader push to improve the customer experience for Australian shoppers.

“We are delighted to be expanding our network of logistics partners to reduce delivery times for our Australian users,” said Bill Zhang, VP of Global Logistics at Wish. “SingPost is a world class logistics provider, so we look forward to leveraging their expertise to streamline the delivery process and optimize the experience for both our users and merchants.”

As part of the collaboration, SingPost’s Australian subsidiary, CouriersPlease, will handle import clearance and provide last mile delivery services.

“We are proud to become a strategic logistics partner of Wish, bringing about seamless cross-border logistics solutions and shipping services across the Asia Pacific region. By mobilizing our network across Australia, we can significantly improve Wish’s delivery times, and ensure a heightened level of customer satisfaction,” said Eddie Lee, Head of Commercial of International Business at SingPost. “Inspired by Wish’s innovative approach and leadership in the global e-marketplace industry, we embrace the privilege to partner alongside them. Together with CouriersPlease, we are committed to journeying with Wish towards continued growth through efficient logistics solutions.”

The announcement falls on the heels of Wish launching flat rate shipping in each of its major markets. A flat rate shipping fee is applied to all eligible items1 over 10 AUD, at no additional cost to merchants.

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

About Singapore Post

SingPost is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfillment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has over 4,900 employees, with offices in 13 markets worldwide. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com

Media contact:

Carys Comerford-Green, Wish

press@wish.com

Investor contact:

Ralph Fong, Wish

ir@wish.com

Singapore Post Media Contact:

Sophia.ong@singpost.com

Audrey.chan@singpost.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish’s outlook; priorities; strategic direction; partnership with Singapore Post Limited and its subsidiaries and its impact on logistics, including improved shipping experiences for customers and merchants; business operations; quotes of management; and growth initiatives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

1 Eligible products are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible items will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.