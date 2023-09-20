More than half of sexually active Brits are already using a sexual wellness product, with Gen Z topping the charts at 73%

Wish.com Leans into Sexual Wellness Products New Study Reveals Three in Five Feel Sexual Wellness is an Integral Form of Self-Care

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced plans to dramatically expand its range of sexual wellness products through the launch of a dedicated area on the Wish app and website that showcases some of the latest sexual wellness products on the market, at a wide range of price points.

The move comes in the wake of a new study that reveals a large proportion of sexually active adults in the UK are already using sexual wellness products (56%)1, with Gen Z and Millennials leading the charge at 73% and 69%. Almost half (48%) expressed a desire to try new sexual wellness products within the coming year, with interest peaking among Generation Z (75%), followed closely by Millennials and the LGBTQ+ community (both 64%).

Among the array of sexual wellness products available, lubricants emerged as the top choice among Brits (used by 27%), followed by vibrators (23%), lingerie (19%) and oils and serums (10%). While vibrators appeared to be the product of choice among Millennials (used by 29%), lubricants were by far the winner for the younger generation, used by over a third (38%) of Gen Z-ers. Perhaps most surprisingly, Baby Boomers are using vibrators (15%) twice as much as lingerie (7%) to spice up their sex lives.

Sexually active Brits are gearing up to add extra excitement to their sex lives in the upcoming year, with plans to experiment with lingerie (13%), sensation toys (12%), games and kits, and lubricants (both 11%).

Other key findings of the study include:

Importance of sexual wellness: Gen Z recognizes the importance of sexual wellness to their overall well-being, surpassing the average sentiment among sexually active Brits (68% vs. 52%).

Sexual wellness as self-care: Three in five (63%) view sexual wellness as an essential form of self-care, highlighting its importance beyond physical pleasure. This climbs to 64% among Millennials and 68% within the LGBTQ+ community.

Unmet desires: Despite recognizing the vital role of sexual well-being, a significant number (45%) expressed a desire to do more to nurture their sex lives, with Gen Z leading the way at 65%.

Barriers to sexual wellness: Tiredness (30%), stress and anxiety (21%) and feeling unattractive (18%) stand out as the barriers to maintaining sexual wellness. Females, in particular, feel tired (34% vs 26% of males) and unattractive (26% vs. 11% of males) compared to their male counterparts.

Affordability concerns: While most are happy with the variety and effectiveness of sexual wellness products on the market, only 20% are satisfied with the price, with differences observed among LGBTQ+ (29%) and heterosexual adults (18%).

Commenting on the study, Mauricio Monico, Wish’s Chief Product Officer, said: “What’s clear from these findings is that sexual wellness is increasingly being recognized as a vital component of our overall well-being. While many British adults are already using sexual wellness products and devices, there is a growing appetite to try new things, as people become more comfortable exploring their sexuality.”

“Affordability is key to improving the accessibility of sexual wellness products, which is why we’ve partnered with select merchants who can deliver a diverse selection of products at highly competitive prices.”

Customers can discreetly browse the new range of products by navigating to the ‘Wish After Dark’ area on the app or by visiting www.wish.com/adult .

“Our customers want discretion when they are shopping for sexual wellness products, which is why we’ve created a unique Wish After Dark zone within the app and on the website,” continued Mr. Monico. “This is a category that is already popular on Wish, so we are hugely excited to be expanding it further.”

According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research in July 2023, the global sexual wellness market size was worth around USD 57.50 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 110.33 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.49% during the forecast period (2023- 2030).

Earlier this year, Wish introduced flat rate shipping to customers in its major markets. The flat rate shipping fee is applied to all eligible items3 over £10, at no additional cost to merchants.

To learn more about Wish, download the app or visit www.wish.com .

Notes to Editors

Methodology:

The survey was commissioned by Wish and carried out by Opinium Research in September 2023. A total of 1,132 sexually active respondents aged 18-60+ were surveyed.

Gen Z (aged 18-26)

Millennials (aged 27-42)

Gen X (aged 43-58)

Boomers (aged 59-77)

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish’s outlook; priorities; strategic direction; range of Wish After Dark products and price points; applicability of flat rate shipping; quotes by management; business operations; and growth initiatives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

1Sexual wellness products: Lubricants, lingerie, vibrator, vitamins/supplements, oils/serums, dildo, masturbation aids, sensation toys, role play accessories, anal toys, games & kits, BDSM accessories, positional aids

2 Incorporating emotional, social, mental and physical health

3 Eligible products are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible items will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.

