Partnership with premier ecommerce management system connects Wish shoppers with more than 18,000 new European merchants

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH) today announced a strategic partnership with leading ecommerce integrator BaseLinker , opening the door for more than 18,000 European merchants to connect with Wish shoppers looking to discover their next great purchase.

Through the integration, merchants will be able to quickly and easily get their products in front of the millions of shoppers across Wish’s global marketplace. For Wish shoppers, their shopping journey is benefited through an expanded world of affordable products and exciting European brands, making the world of Wish an even better place to shop.

“More than ever, Wish shoppers want a discovery shopping experience across an ever-expanding, immersive marketplace. Partnering with BaseLinker enables us to provide this with an even greater focus on quality, affordable products and brands,” said Alan Small, Director of Business Development, EMEA at Wish. “We look forward to welcoming even more merchants to the Wish marketplace and bringing them together with our Wish community across the globe.”

BaseLinker merchants generate around $10 billion in revenue annually, of which a significant portion comes from cross-border trade. Their merchants, who are spread across both Central and Western Europe, represent all major e-commerce categories from home & garden and fashion, through to kids and health & beauty.

“We’re thrilled to add Wish to our unmatched network of sales channels,” said Kacper Rozenbaum, Head of Strategic Partnerships at BaseLinker. “This partnership gives our merchants access to smart, savvy shoppers looking for a broad range of fun and affordable goods, and we look forward to making those connections happen.”

The tie-up with BaseLinker falls on the heels of Wish announcing the introduction of flat rate shipping last month. From February 1, 2023, a new $2.99 flat rate fee is being applied to all eligible orders over $10 – launching to U.S. consumers first, before being rolled out to other key markets by the end of March. It forms part of Wish’s broader effort to improve the consumer experience on Wish.

To learn more about Wish, visit www.wish.com .

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

About BaseLinker

BaseLinker is a cloud-based software headquartered in Poland and present in all major European markets, that is designed to integrate popular marketplace services, store platforms, carriers, and useful ecommerce tools. BaseLinker services enable comprehensive order fulfillment for online stores and marketplace platforms, product displays and editing, and automatic inventory synchronization. BaseLinker offers over 800 integrations including popular marketplaces and online store platforms.

To learn more about BaseLinker, visit www.baselinker.com or follow BaseLinker on Facebook or LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Carys Comerford-Green, Wish

press@wish.com

Investor contact:

Ralph Fong, Wish

ir@wish.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish’s outlook; priorities; strategic direction; partnership with BaseLinker and its proposed benefits to merchants as well as its impact on consumer experience within the marketplace; expansion timeline of flat rate shipping; business operations; and growth initiatives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.