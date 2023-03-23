Agreement with leading B2C logistics service provider gives Wish U.S. merchants expanded options for faster and more efficient order fulfillment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH) today announced an agreement with ecommerce fulfillment service provider ShipSage to provide merchants with more options and swifter fulfillment when completing orders from Wish shoppers across the United States.

Through the agreement, Wish merchants that sign up for ShipSage’s fulfillment service will gain access to its warehousing facilities and ecommerce fulfillment services through its network of warehouses across the U.S.. Wish merchants utilizing ShipSage’s fulfillment service will have the possibility of bringing their average Time to Door (TTD) in the U.S. down to 2-3 days.

“We’re on a mission to transform our business, and this extends to the shipping experience we provide to our customers. In the past year, we’ve made a lot of improvements to our overall Time to Door and On Time delivery rates, and want to build on that success by providing even more fulfillment options to our US based merchants,” said Sarah Luo, VP of Merchant Operations at Wish. “By partnering with ShipSage, our US merchants can leverage their operational excellence to deliver an overall better experience to our users.”

ShipSage is a leading B2C fulfillment service provider for ecommerce companies such as Wish. Its Smart Distribution product enables sellers to allocate inventory across multiple warehouses to achieve the optimal efficiency, while delivering a superior shipping experience for buyers. As of March 2023, its multi-purpose technology platform now incorporates robotics in its state-of-the-art warehousing operations.

“We are excited to partner with Wish to provide our world class services to its extensive network of merchants across the U.S.,” said Ben Pu, CEO of ShipSage. “We take pride in optimizing fulfillment rates and efficiency for our partners, and with the promise of improved fulfillment, we look forward to helping Wish merchants in the U.S. to grow their businesses.”

The partnership with ShipSage further expands Wish’s broader effort to improve the customer experience on Wish. On March 8, Wish announced a partnership with leading ecommerce integrator BaseLinker to connect shoppers with more than 18,000 new European merchants.

Earlier this year, Wish introduced flat rate shipping to customers in the U.S.. The $2.99 flat rate fee is applied to all eligible items1 over $10, at no additional cost to merchants. Flat rate shipping was also recently rolled out to customers in Australia, Canada, Italy and Spain.

To learn more about Wish, download the app or visit www.wish.com .

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

About Shipsage

With over 10 years of warehouse operation experience focused on ecommerce, ShipSage provides fulfillment and logistics services for merchants and retailers in verticals such as home furnishing, gardening and outdoor materials, sporting goods, pet supplies, apparel, toys, gifts, and electronics. ShipSage’s omnichannel fulfillment service offers sellers two-day delivery with its strategically located warehouses. It also provides inventory transfer, return, and other value added services.

Media contact:

Carys Comerford-Green, Wish

press@wish.com

Investor contact:

Ralph Fong, Wish

ir@wish.com

ShipSage Contact

Ben Pu, CEO, ShipSage

info@shipsage.com

Forward-Looking Statements

___________________________

1 Eligible products are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible items will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.