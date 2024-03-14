Satirical YouTubers Zac Alsop and Grandpa Ray – Signed by Ecommerce Platform Wish Wish today announced it has signed satirical YouTubers Zac Alsop and Grandpa Ray to be the face of its fashion category in a campaign that will run from March through to May 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish ) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it has signed satirical YouTubers Zac Alsop and Grandpa Ray to be the face of its fashion category in a campaign that will run from March through to May 2024.

The deal has been secured one year on from the serial pranksters faking their way to the top of 2023’s London Fashion Week by dressing ‘Grandpa Ray’ in a range of outfits styled from everyday household items – including slippers, googly eyes, inflatables, mini umbrellas – all bought exclusively from Wish. The prank, which was the brainchild of YouTuber Zac Alsop , led to the tongue-in-cheek Wish looks being featured in high-end fashion magazines and across London Fashion Week’s social media pages.

This year, the duo are back and have been tasked with creating a ream of fresh content that pokes fun at the luxury fashion industry in a lighthearted, comical way. Armed with knee pads, inflatable jackets, washing up gloves, skipping ropes and tennis balls, Zac and Grandpa Ray have created a whole new set of looks designed to give the big fashion houses a run for their money.

The three month campaign will run across Wish’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok channels, and will be supported in-app through Grandpa Ray’s curated collection of goodies – Ray’s Picks – which is live on Wish now. Use the promo code ZACALSOP5 to get an additional 5% off until May 31st, 2024.

“Luxury fashion memes have long provided comic relief for an industry that often takes itself far too seriously,” said Jackie Gulliver, VP of Marketing at Wish. “Zac Alsop and Grandpa Ray are masters of satirical content and they’re also fans of Wish, so a tie-up was a natural next step.”

“Wish is all about bringing fun and entertainment to the shopping experience, so we’re excited to be working with content creators who are pushing creative boundaries to entertain.”

